Around the Districts: Kilmore to Our Lady’s Island

Lisa Byrne, Oonagh Latchford and Eamonn Maxwell at the opening of Serena Coufield's exhibition "Not Somewhere else but here" in Wexford Arts Centre.

Deaths

Sympathy to the Furlong family, Tullabards on the unexpected passing of Paul. Sympathy also to the Moore family, Tullabards on the passing of their sister Kathleen. May they rest in peace.

Wedding bells

Congratulations to Antoinette Furlong and Mark Koolhoff. Best wishes guys.

Bowls

Kilmore had a very exciting win in the county bowls league on Wednesday the 21st in the Stella Maris Centre where they beat the Ballagh by 13 points to 11. This was a top quality game with both teams playing excellent bowls in what was a very sporting and tight game. The Kilmore team was Margaret Howlin, Anne Lawless, Tom Dunne and Agnes Behan.

Our next game is on Monday the 27th away to Gorey at midday and then our final game in the league will be in Ferns on Monday, April 3. We bowl every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Stella Maris Centre, so come on down and ‘taste’ the action.

Active Retirement

This is a preliminary notice of the Kilmore Active Retirements April meeting on Thursday the 6th at 2.30 p.m. in the AOH hall. The meeting will be followed by a talk on hearing problems and hearing aids by Kieran and Trish from Hidden Hearing.

Social dancing

Come along for a fun, easy and relaxed way to learn basic and new social dance steps in Ballycogley Hall, on Wednesday nights 7 p.m. to 30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Admission of €5 includes tea and biscuits. Contact 086 4088418.

Indoor Archery

Archery is great sport for all, men, women, girls and boys and the new club CúChulainn Archers, which meets in Rathangan Hall every week, will hold beginner courses throughout the year. All enquiries to cuchulainnwexford@yahoo.com.

MURRINTOWN

Coffee Morning

There will be a Coffee Morning in aid of Hope Cancer Support Centre. Cake sale, books, raffle tea and coffee on Friday March 31, from 9.30 a.m. till 12 noon in Murrintown Community Centre. Donations of home baking would be greatly appreciated, they may be left in the centre on Thursday evening March 30, from 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Please support this worthy cause.

Bingo

Bingo continues on Mondays at Murrintown Community Centre from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bus pick up at usual points: Ballycogley, Tenacre Pub, Bramble Park 7.30pm, Lakelands, Mayglass and Mulrankin. Town pickups: 7.10 p.m. Green Street opposite CBS through Kennedy Park by Lidl to Liam Mellows 7.15 p.m. Whiterock Hill 7.20 p.m.

St Martin’s Tennis

Annual membership of St Martin’s Tennis Club is now available for 2023. Discount applies if fees are paid by the end of February: Adult Single €100, Family €160, Student over 18- €40, Junior under 18 - €20. To apply contact 087-9266055 or find us on Facebook.

CE scheme

A Community Employment scheme is available at Murrintown Community Centre. Application forms are available from the Community Centre, jobsireland.ie, local Intreo office or by contacting Colette at 086 2204457.

Community Centre

Our Community centre kitchen is HSE approved and available to rent. May suit small business or start up. Phone Colm on 087 2865656 for more info.

We are in urgent need for volunteers for morning and evening. Should you have some free time and willing to volunteer please contact the community centre at 053 9139328.

Dancefit with Amanda Burke – Monday Dancefit 9.45 a.m. to 10.45 a.m., Dancefit 50+ 11 a.m. to midday; Tuesday Dancefit 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.; Thursday Dancefit 50+ 11 a.m. to midday. Please call 087 9713339 to book your place.

Taekwon-Do – Monday 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. and Wednesday 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Wexford Taekwon-Do School, instructor Master Patrick O’Rourke (seventh Degree). Contact Pat at 085 7068222 email wextkd@gmail.com.

Yoga with Adrienne – Thursday 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Phone 086 8348111.

Yoga with Sharon – Thursday mornings from 9.15 a.m. any enquires call Sharon on 086 1943527.

Library – The Murrintown Community Centre Library is now open. Pop in to read or borrow a book. No registration necessary. Please deposit return books in box provided. Book donations accepted in sealed containers.

Murrintown Community Centre squash court is available to hire for further information on bookings call 053 9139328.

The centre is available to hire from 9.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. Size suitable for social distancing. Please call the centre for details. For more information contact Murrintown Community Centre at 053 9139328 or email murrintowncommunitycentre@gmail.com.

OULART & THE BALLAGH

Bereavement

The sympathy of the community is extended to the family and friends of the late Gerard Finn, Killoscully, Co. Tipperary (formerly Kilcormack, Oulart) who passed to his eternal reward on Thursday 23rd March.

He was predeceased by his parents Jim and Stasia. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and his cherished daughters Emer and Aine, brothers Aidan and Paul, sisters Helen, Edel (Nolan) and Mary (Hennebery), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles and their families, neighbours and friends.

Gerard was laid to rest in the New Cemetery, Ballinahinch on Monday 27th March after Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully. Solas na bhFlaitheas dá anam.

Coffee morning - thanks

Nicola Doyle, Glynnranny who will be volunteering in Tanzania, Africa, in the very near future, wishes to thank everyone who attended and supported her Coffee Morning in Oulart Community Centre, last Sunday 26th March. A total of €2,200 was raised and it will go towards buying equipment, supplies and other resources for children with Special Needs in Arusha, Tanzania. Míle buíochas do chách.

Ballaghkeene N.S. Bingo

Ballaghkeene N.S. will hold a Bingo Fundraiser in The Ballagh Community Centre on Thursday 30th March at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7.15pm. There will be great cash prizes on the night. One book will cost €10 while you can get 2 books for €15 and 3 books for €20.

Camogie Stars

Congratulations to Oulart-The Ballagh senior camogie players Aideen Brennan, Aoife Dunne, Mary Leacy, Anais Curran and Shelley Kehoe who were named on the AIB Camogie Club Championship Team of the Year 2021/22 and further honour was bestowed on Shelley when she was awarded the AIB Leinster Player of the Year.

Wexford Minor Hurlers

Four Oulart-The Ballagh hurlers, corner-back Lee Harpur, mid-fielder Jack Dunne, corner-forward Jason Rossiter and full-forward Cian O’Connor helped Wexford to victory over Kerry, in Portlaoise, last Saturday. Michael Jacob is team-manager and his sister Helena is one of the selectors. The minor team will be in action again, this coming Saturday, when they take on Dublin, in Wexford Park, at 2pm. Best of luck to players and management.

Club Lotto

The numbers drawn on Monday 20th March were 2, 27, 28, 29 and the Bonus Ball was 7. There was no winner of the Jackpot. The following Lucky Dip winners will each receive €30- Daniel Sinnott, Pat Ryan, Fiona Doran, Sadhbh O’Hanlon and 2 Toms and Kate. The next draw will be held on Monday, 3rd April.

Mass times

Three Masses are celebrated in the parish each weekend. The Vigil Mass in The Ballagh is at 7pm and in Oulart at 8pm. Sunday Mass in Oulart is at 11 am. The Vigil Mass in neighbouring Monageer is at 6pm and in Kilmuckridge at 7pm while there is a Sunday Mass in Blackwater and Monageer at 10 am.

Easter Ceremonies

Holy Thursday Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Oulart at 8pm. The Church of St. John The Baptist, The Ballagh will host the Good Friday Ceremonies for the parish at 3pm.The Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday will be celebrated in The Ballagh at 6.30pm and in Oulart at 8pm. Mass on Easter Sunday in The Ballagh is at 10 am and in Oulart at 11 am.

GAA/Camogie Membership

Membership fees are now due for 2023 and registration can be done on Foireann.ie or by contacting any club officer. All players from Little Warriors to Adult, camogie and hurling, must be registered so as to be covered by insurance.

The Club will hold a final Registration night in Oulart Community Centre, on 28th March, 7pm-9pm to facilitate the registration process. For assistance, contact Jenna on 086-0594377 for Camogie, and Liz on 087-7560871 for hurling.

G.A.A. Night of Entertainment

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Oulart-The Ballagh G.A.A. Club’s night of music, singing and entertainment, planned for Saturday 25th March, had to be postponed. It will be re-scheduled and tickets already bought will be valid for the new date.

OUR LADY’S ISLAND

Our Community Coffee Shop

Our Community Coffee Shop is open every Sunday 11am to 2pm. Our Tuesday Coffee Mornings are proving very popular. The March donations will go to Motor Neurone Disease–come along and support it every Tuesday 10.30am to 12 Noon. Meet up for chat. If anyone needs a lift we can arrange it. Ring Louise 087-2053305.

“Split the Pot”

Congratulations to Frank Nolan on winning last week’s “Split the Pot” €75. Envelopes are available in O’Doherty’s Londis and Coffee Shop, when open. Your support is very much appreciated.

Cake Sale

Our Lady’s Island/Tacumshane senior citizens are having a Cake Sale & raffle on Easter Sunday, 9th April in the church yard from 10a.m. onwards. All baking donations will be greatly appreciated...these can be dropped to the churchyard from 9.45a.m. or can be given to any committee member.

Community Gift Shop

The Gift Shop (in the church grounds) is open every Sunday morning before and after 11a.m. Mass. We have large stock of signed Mass Cards, scented candles, Birthday, Anniversary & christening gifts and cards.