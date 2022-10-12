Around the Districts: Kilmore to Our Lady’s Island

KILMORE

Kilmore Parish Journal

The final date for submitting material for the 51st. edition of the journal is the weekend of October 15/16.

The Life’s Milestones section of the journal records births, marriages and deaths during the year. If any parents wish to record the births of their children in the journal they are invited to email the information to the Editor. The relevant time period is for births between October 1, 2021, and September 30. The email address for all contributions to the journal is kilmoreparishjournal@gmail.com.

Ballycogley Players

Our recent season launch in Tomhaggard Social Centre was a great success. Thanks to all those who came along on the night. A special thanks to Fr Pat Mernagh for officially launching our season and to all our members who provided refreshments on the night.

Our one-act plays this autumn are ‘A Ticket for Trouble’ by Jimmy Keary and ‘Walter’s Bad Day’ by Paul Maher together with our ever popular comedy sketches.

Curtain up at 8 p.m. nightly on Saturday, October 22, at Our Lady’s Island Community Centre, on Sunday, October 23, at Stella Maris Centre, Kilmore Quay, on Friday, October 28, at Ballycogley Hall and on Sunday, October 30, at Bannow Community Centre. We hope to see you there.

Camogie Club news

Under-16 Kilross Gaels team secured a county title with fantastic win over the Rapparees. Kilross Gaels Junior A team secured a county final place with a win over Glynn-Barntown and will now play Marshalstown in the county final on Sunday, October 16, at 4 p.m. in Oylegate.

Our under-10 team finished off a great season last week taking part in the camogie festival. The girls had a great day and played their hearts out. Our under-12 team finished off their league campaign with a fantastic win over Tara Rocks.

Two dates for your diary: the autumn clothes collection takes place on Saturday, October 29, from 9.30 a.m. to midday in the GAA pitch and our AGM is being held on Thursday, November 3, at 7.30 p.m.

Lotto results

The numbers drawn in this week’s lotto were 4, 9, 15 and 17. There were four match-three winners and no jackpot winner. Next week’s jackpot stands at €3,200.

Bridgetown Information and IT Centre.

The office in the AOH Hall is open Monday to Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Library and IT room are also available during these hours. All office services are available. All Social Welfare forms are available. The hall is available for hire for private functions and events. Please call in and see the facilities and services which are available for the general community.

Kilmore B-Friending

Feeling lonely, isolated or just needing a call from one of our volunteers, please call Margaret at 087 9731471, Fr Pat at 086 2256794 or Sr Mary at 087 6784830.

Death

Sincere sympathy to the Whelan family on the sad passing of Rod, one of Kilmore’s greatest athletes. Rest in peace Rob.

Active Retirement

Kilmore Active Retirement Association held their monthly meeting in the AOH hall, Bridgetown on Thursday the sixth with the chairperson, Noel Howlin presiding.

A number of ideas were ‘thrown around’ on events to happen in October, including a coffee afternoon and 20 questions in Mary Barry’s on Wednesday, October 19, at 2.30 p.m., agreed by the meeting. A tour of Johnstown Castle could also happen if we have enough interested. The county indoor bowls league is starting in mid October and we will have one team competing this year. Members will be supporting the table quiz in Quigley’s on Tuesday the 11th at 8 p.m. in aid of Tomhaggard Women’s Shed.

After the meeting a most interesting powerpoint presentation was made by Tom Dunne on his trip to Cuba and Peru in 2009. The chairperson thanked Tom most sincerely for the presentation. Next meeting is on Thursday, November 3, at 2.30 p.m. in the AOH Hall, Bridgetown.

MURRINTOWN

Art Exhibition

The Murrintown Community Centre Art Exhibition takes place on Friday October 28 to Sunday October 30. Registration packs are available from the community centre or by emailing murrintowncommunitycentre@gmail.com or phoning 053 9139328. Registration forms are to be submitted before Friday October 14.

Bingo

Bingo continue on Mondays at Murrintown Community Centre from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bus pick up at usual points: Ballycogley, Tenacre Pub, Bramble Park 7.30pm, Lakelands, Mayglass and Mulrankin. Town pickups: 7.10 p.m. Green Street opposite CBS through Kennedy Park by Lidl to Liam Mellows 7.15 p.m. Whiterock Hill 7.20 p.m.

Community Centre

Our Community centre kitchen is HSE approved and available to rent. May suit small business or start up. Phone Colm on 087 2865656 for more info.

We are in urgent need for volunteers for morning and evening. Should you have some free time and willing to volunteer please contact the community centre at 053 9139328.

Dancefit with Amanda Burke – Monday Dancefit 9.45 a.m. to 10.45 a.m., Dancefit 50+ 11 a.m. to midday; Tuesday Dancefit 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.; Thursday Dancefit 50+ 11 a.m. to midday. Please call 087 9713339 to book your place.

Taekwon-Do – Monday 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. and Wednesday 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Wexford Taekwon-Do School, instructor Master Patrick O’Rourke (seventh Degree). Contact Pat at 085 7068222 email wextkd@gmail.com.

Yoga with Adrienne – Tuesday 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday 6.45 p.m. to 7.45 p.m. Phone 086 8348111.

Yoga with Sharon – Thursday mornings from 9.15 a.m. any enquires call Sharon on 086 1943527.

The centre is available to hire from 9.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. For more information contact 053 9139328 or email murrintowncommunitycentre@gmail.com.

OULART & THE BALLAGH

Recent Birth

Congratulations and best wishes to Ursula and Brendan Cruise, Oulartwick on the birth of their first child, a daughter, Brídín at Wexford General Hospital, at 7.16 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. The new arrival weighed in at 8lbs 10 ounces and is another grandchild to Maureen and Jimmy Cruise, Dealbhna Mór, Co. Westmeath and to Breda and Michael Jacob, Oulartwick.

Bishop’s Visit

Bishop Ger Nash will pay his first Pastoral Visit to our parish on the weekend of October 15 and 16. He will celebrate the four weekend Masses and would like to meet parishioners for a cup of tea after the 7.30 p.m. Mass in Oulart on Saturday the 15th and in the Ballagh on Sunday the 16th after the 11 a.m. Mass. We look forward to welcoming our new Bishop among us.

Bingo

Oulart-The Ballagh Online Bingo returned last week and will continue on Friday nights, starting at 8.30 p.m. Contact 087 4176312 and join Telegram. The bingo can also be played in the local pubs. The cost is €10 for four games. The Snowball starts at €500. Best of luck to all players.

Visit to Glasnevin Cemetery

Bridget O’Toole has organised a bus tour to Glasnevin Cemetery, to take place on October 16, the birthday of Michael Collins. There are some seats still available, on a first-come basis. Contact Bridget for further information.

Senior camogie

A feast of top-class championship camogie beckons. The Wexford senior semi-finals will be a double-header, to be played in Farmleigh on Saturday, October 15. St Martin’s will play Glynn-Barntown at 2 p.m. while reigning champions, Oulart-The Ballagh will play Rathnure at 3.30 p.m. Best of luck to the panel of players and management as they endeavour to qualify for another county final. Supporters are encouraged to attend in numbers to cheer this team of high achievers.

Bowls in Oulart

Bowls are back in Oulart Community Centre on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Just drop in and participate.

Under-15 Cup Final

Oulart-The Ballagh under-15 hurlers contested the Division 1 Cup Final on Saturday, October 8, against Rapparees, in Ferns St Aidan’s and were unlucky to lose by a single point. The young boys and their mentors did themselves and their club proud by putting on a great performance, with every player striving for victory to the very end. A full match report can be found in the sports pages of this paper.

COWS Meeting

The community of Oulart Women’s Society will continue meeting every second Tuesday, in the community centre. At last week’s meeting a draft Constitution was presented and adopted by the members and membership fees were collected. Following the success of the last Afternoon Tea in early September it is intended to hold another such get-together towards the end of October. Watch this space for details.

ICA Guild

Oulart Guild ICA meet in Oulart Community Centre on the second Thursday of the month, October 13. New members are always welcome to join. Members are encouraged to bring ideas about guest speakers or demonstrations to the October meeting and were reminded that the annual membership fee for ICA is due in December. Well done to Guild Secrertary, Anne O’Connor, whose pot of Rhubarb and Ginger Jam was placed third in the September Federation competition. The competition for the November Federation meeting is a Christmas Tree Decoration, made from recycled materials.

Yoga in Oulart

Yoga Classes return to Oulart Community Centre on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. Contact Michelle for full details (087 9813950).

Teen Disco

On Friday, November 4, Oulart Community Centre will host a Teen Disco with DJ Ciano, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. This Disco is for first years-3rd Years only. Strictly no alcohol, smoking or vaping. Tickets are €10 each (maximum two per person), on sale from October 21. Contact Fran (087 9353307) for tickets or for further information.

Split-the-pot

The Ballagh National School ‘split-the-pot Up Front’ will begin again on October 1. To enter just put €20 in the envelope and you will be entered for 11 draws (one draw free). Last year PA funds were used to create the sensory room, among other things, in the school. It is also hoped to help with extra-curricular activities this year, as well as school resources. Your ongoing support for split-the-pot is very much appreciated.

The Ballagh Active Retired

Indoor Bowls is held in the Ballagh on Mondays and Fridays 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. New members are always welcome.

Local Notes

Please continue to submit your news items by phone or text to 086 1686978 or by email to mickjacobjr.@yahoo.co.uk.

OUR LADY’S ISLAND

Win a Christmas present

Our Lady’s Island G.A.A and Scoil Mhuire Broadway NS Parents Association are giving one lucky winner the chance to win a €500 voucher for Ken Blacks. Tickets cost €10 and are limited to just 500 so be sure to get yours quick.

Here’s how to get your tickets–1.Contact any committee member of our Lady’s Island G.A.A or the Parents Association of Broadway NS; 2. Buy online using PayPal or Revolut Contact 0872548236 for details.

All money raised will go towards our all-weather facility in the pitch and help raise funds for our local Primary School. A strong club school is vital for our community to continue to thrive. Please support if you can.

Knitting Group

The Knitting group will resume in Tacumshane Community Hall on Monday next, 17th October from 7p.m. to 9p.m. Looking forward to all meeting up again for the winter. All are welcome.

Community Coffee Shop:

Our Coffee Shop is now Saturday and Sunday 11am to 5pm. We are starting craft making every Sunday 2pm to 4pm with a view to making Christmas items for our Christmas Fair which will take place Sunday 4th December. If we can collect old decorations, baubles, tinsel etc. Any questions ring Louise 087-2053305

“Split the Pot”

Congratulations to Ian McDonald on winning €48 in last week’s “Split the Pot” draw. Envelopes are available in O’Doherty’s Supermarket and the Coffee Shop (when open). Your support is very much appreciated.

