Around the Districts: Kilmore to Our Lady’s Island

KILMORE

Stella Maris Centre

The annual Memorial Garden commemoration will be held at the Memorial Garden in Kilmore Quay on Sunday, August 28, at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

The annual Write By the Sea literary festival will be held in the Stella Maris Centre from September 23 to September 25. See the Write By the Sea website for all guests and other details.

Bridgetown Information and IT Centre.

The office in the AOH Hall is open Monday to Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Library and IT room are also available during these hours. All office services are available. All Social Welfare forms are available. The hall is available for hire for private functions and events. Please call in and see the facilities and services which are available for the general community.

Kilmore B-Friending

If you are feeling lonely, isolated or just needing a call from one of our volunteers, please call Margaret at 087 9731471, Fr Pat at 086 2256794 or Sr Mary at 087 6784830.

Deaths

Sympathy to the Owens and Konarski families on the sad passing of Leo in Cobh last week. May he rest in peace.

Wedding Bells

Congratulations to Mark Stafford and Joanne Doyle, Ballyhealy, who were married on Saturday. Also to Ian Koolhoff and Shauna Ennis, who also tied the knot at the weekend. Best wishes to both couples.

Happy Birthday

Congratulations to Jo Moore in the Quay on celebrating her 80th birthday last week.

Tomhaggard Novena Thank You

Tomhaggard Pastoral Committee would like to express their thanks to everyone who attended, supported or contributed in anyway to the annual Novena and field day. The amount raised was €5,540 which goes towards the upkeep of the church, Grotto and cemetery. The winner of split-the-pot was Ned Cash.

Lifeboat Station’s 175 years

An exhibition marking 175 years of lifeboat service in Kilmore Quay curated by author and historian John Power will be held at the Stella Maris Centre from August 26 to August 28. The exhibition will take you from the foundation of the station in 1847 to the present day service. Open Friday at 6 p.m., official launch 7 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. 5.30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Community lotto

The numbers drawn in this week’s lotto were 4, 6, 19 and 28. There were four match-three winners and no jackpot winner. Next week’s jackpot stands at €4,800.

MURRINTOWN

Bingo

Bingo continue on Mondays at Murrintown Community Centre from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bus pick up at usual points: Ballycogley, Tenacre Pub, Bramble Park 7.30pm, Lakelands, Mayglass and Mulrankin. Town pickups: 7.10 p.m. Green Street opposite CBS through Kennedy Park by Lidl to Liam Mellows 7.15 p.m. Whiterock Hill 7.20 p.m.

CE scheme

A Community Employment scheme is available at Murrintown Community Centre. Application forms are available from the Community Centre, Jobsireland.ie, local Intreo office or by contacting Colette at 086 2204457.

Community Centre

We are in urgent need for volunteers for morning and evening. Should you have some free time and willing to volunteer please contact the community centre at 053 9139328.

Dancefit with Amanda Burke – Monday Dancefit 9.45 a.m. to 10.45 a.m., Dancefit 50+ 11 a.m. to midday; Tuesday Dancefit 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.; Thursday Dancefit 50+ 11 a.m. to midday. Please call 087 9713339 to book your place.

Taekwon-Do – Monday 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. and Wednesday 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Wexford Taekwon-Do School, instructor Master Patrick O’Rourke (seventh Degree). Contact Pat at 085 7068222 email wextkd@gmail.com.

Yoga with Adrienne – Tuesday 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday 6.45 p.m. to 7.45 p.m. Phone 086 8348111.

Yoga with Sharon – Thursday mornings from 9.15 a.m. any enquires call Sharon on 086 1943527.

Library – The Murrintown Community Centre Library is now open. Pop in to read or borrow a book. No registration necessary. Please deposit return books in box provided. Book donations accepted in sealed containers.

Murrintown Community Centre squash court is available to hire for further information on bookings call 053 9139328.

The centre is available to hire from 9.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. Size suitable for social distancing. Please call the centre for details. For more information contact Murrintown Community Centre at 053 9139328 or email murrintowncommunitycentre@gmail.com.

OULART & THE BALLAGH

School re-opening

Scoil Mochua, Oulart Primary School will re-open for all pupils on Wednesday 31st August at 9am. Best wishes for a happy and productive school year to all the pupils and staff.

Local Notes

For some inexplicable reason, the Oulart & The Ballagh Notes that were submitted last week were not published, to the disappointment of many loyal readers. My apologies to those whose “time-sensitive” items failed to appear. Please continue to submit your news items by phone or text to 086-1686978 or by email to mickjacobjr@yahoo.co.uk and every effort will be made to ensure their inclusion.

Bereavement

Oulart-The Ballagh GAA Club and members of the local community extend heartfelt sympathy to the family of the late Margaret (Maggie) Doran, Borelia, Kilcotty who passed to her eternal reward on Tuesday 9th August.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Paddy, former President of Oulart-The Ballagh GAA Club and her daughter Margaret. She is deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by her sons Dan, Michael and Patrick and her daughters Mary (Foley) and Elizabeth, son-in-law Matty, daughters-in-law Majella and Mary and grand-children James, Fiona, Podge, Cormac, Ciarán, Conor and Sorcha, great-grandchildren Billy and George, relatives, neighbours and friends.

She was laid to rest in Glenbrien Cemetery on Thursday 11th August following funeral Mass in the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, Glenbrien. Solas na bhFlaitheas dá hanam.

Back where we belong

Oulart-The Ballagh Intermediate Hurlers overcame the challenge of Taghmon-Camross, to win the Intermediate championship final on Saturday evening, 13th August, in Wexford Park. Congratulations to the panel of players and management on their return to senior ranks.

Well done to team-captain Conor “Birdie” O’Leary who accepted the trophy on behalf of the team and to centre-back, Eoin Moore who was awarded “Man-of-the-match” and to all the players and backroom personnel for their dedication and determination in their quest for victory. Thank you to Team Manager Shane O’Brien, Selectors/Coaches Martin “Sport” Dempsey, Paul Roche, Colin Sunderland and Ray Harris, Kit-men Paddy Roche and Tommy Davitt, Physios Caoimhe Doyle and Tommy Storey, Stats: Lar Dempsey and Sharon Wynne and Club-Secretary Niamh Sinnott, all who combined to create a winning combination and a unified team.

The club won the first of their three Intermediate titles in 1968, following their emergence from the Junior ranks, competed in senior until relegated in 1984, bounced back to senior the following year and continued in that grade until last year, during which time they won 13 Co. senior titles, including a unique 5-in-a-row (2009-2013).

The team will have a short break until preparations commence for the Leinster Intermediate Club Championship in November.

Club Fun Day

Players, members and supporters from Oulart-The Ballagh GAA and Camogie Club and all their families are invited to the Club Fun Day and BBQ at the Upper Pitch, on Sunday 28th August, from 2pm-5pm. The Club looks forward to welcoming you all to a day of fun and games, with a bite to eat as well. Let’s all make it a day to remember for all, from the Little Warriors to the veterans, and all ages and all teams in between.

ICA Guild

Oulart Guild ICA will hold its September meeting on 8th,, in Oulart Community Centre, when it returns after the summer recess. New members are always welcome to join. Just come along to any meeting where you will be welcomed by the officers and members. Former members are also invited to re-join.

The Ballagh Active Retired

Indoor Bowls is held in The Ballagh on Mondays and Fridays 2pm-4pm. New members are always welcome.

Gaelic for Mothers & Others

Oulart-The Ballagh G4M&O (social Football) are back training again, after the summer break. They meet at the Upper Pitch on Thursdays at 8pm. New members are always welcome. Congratulations to their coach, Benny Jordan and his Ferns St. Aidan’s team-mates on winning their first ever Wexford Senior hurling title recently.

OUR LADY’S ISLAND

Pilgrimage

Our Pilgrimage continues with Mass each day at 3p.m. and 8p.m. Sunday next, 28th August Mass, on the Island, at 3p.m. with Focus on Addiction with Guest Speaker. Sunday, 4th September, Mass on Island at 3p.m. Focus on Loss & Recovery. Monday, 5th September Special Service in Church A Time to Heal at 8p.m. Thursday, 8th Sept. Mass on Island at 3p.m. with Bishop Ger Nash. Closing of Pilgrimage at 7p.m. Torchlight Procession.

Community Coffee Shop

The Community Coffee Shop is now open every day from 11 to 6p.m. Do come along to sample our beautiful home-baking. Your support is greatly appreciated.

“Split the Pot”

Congratulations to Liz Rowe on winning €125 in last week’s “Split the Pot” draw. Envelopes are available in O’Doherty’s Supermarket and the Coffee Shop (when open). Your support is very much appreciated.

Lady’s Island Gift Shop

Lady’s Island Gift Shop is open every day from 11am to 5p.m. Our shop is run by volunteers and all profits support the community. So if possible shop local and support this community.

If you would like to join our team or have any enquiries, or would like to gain access outside these opening hours, we always try to facilitate by arranging anau appointment, please phone O.L.I. Gift shop at 089 260 2050. We have a large selection of Mass cards, religious candles, incense, gifts of Communion, Confirmation, Baptism, Weddings, Anniversaries and much more.