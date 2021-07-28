Athletics

CROSSABEG

St. Killian‘s juvenile athletes Chloe Reck and Emma McCarthy competed in Carlow recently in the Leinster finals and both girls represented their club very well. Chloe took the bronze medal in the Javelin with a throw of 23.23 but narrowly missed out on a medal in the 100M sprint. Emma ran a fantastic 1500M race. The pace was very fast and the heat was overwhelming, but alas, she missed out on a medal this time. Well done girls.

Another Killian`s athlete, Jack Forde was also in action at the Leinster finals in Carlow where he achieved a PB of 13.5m to take the 6K Shot Putt under 19 title. The U9, 10 and 11 boys and girls competed in Enniscorthy on Wednesday evening of last week in glorious conditions. Kyra Jarvis had a great evening winning a gold medal in the 300M, a silver medal in the 60M and a silver medal in the Long Jump. Well done to all the boys and girls who competed. Your club is very proud of each of you.

The senior athletes took part recently in the blue ribbon event in the county athletics calendar, the County Senior Road race. It was held in Enniscorthy on Friday week last. This race was over 2 laps (10K) and at the end of Lap 1, a group of 10 athletes had broken away from the main field, including St. Killian`s own Niall Sheil. The blistering heat took a toll on many of the athletes, including Niall, who finished the course in 6th place. Others who competed for the Club were Padraig Moriarty, Seamus Harding and John Egan.

Kyle Forge storytelling

An outdoor storytelling session will take place at Kyle Forge on Sunday, August 8th, commencing at 2 p.m. All are very welcome to attend. A raffle will also take place with some lovely prizes. All Covid19 guidelines must be adhered to.

Silver Circle

Crossabeg/Ballymurn Community centre development committee wish to thank all who joined the 2021 Silver Circle draw. Without that support, they say, the next phase of the development work could not take place. The first draw took place on Saturday week last and congratulations to Jack and Tara Jarvis, Randallsmill, Crossabeg, who won €500.

Hero Niall to the rescue

The quick actions of Lifeguard Niall Reck, Ballymacshoneen, Crossabeg, helped rescue a local man who was being pulled out to sea off Duncannon beach on Saturday week last. Niall got a rescue board and made his way out to the man who was 20 metres into the shipping channel. They drifted with the current and a passing boat owner brought both of them ashore. Well done Niall.

News items

GLYNN-BARNTOWN

First Responders

Glynn and Killurin Community First Responders were delighted with the turnout at their free CPR demonstration evening last week. Thanks to Glynn NS for the use of the defibrillator and to the committee of Glynn Hall for the use of the premises. Another demonstration is planned for the near future. Date and time will be advertised once agreed.

The group is currently fundraising for vital emergency equipment and have raised €520 of their €2,000 target. To donate please visit the Glynn/Killurin First Responders Facebook page and click on the link. Thanks to everyone for their support to date.

Your help is needed

Kevin Barron from Barntown is looking for a photograph of his late father Thomas Barron – known as Tom. Tom was born on May 19, 1920, and went to Barntown National School. As a working man, he was employed in the Co-Op in Wexford, which at the time was situated up past the Talbot Hotel in Wexford town. Tom died on December 29, 1979.

Kevin is also searching for a photo of his uncle, Johnny Barron, Tom’s brother. Kevin can be contacted at 087 9054585. Any help which may assist the family in getting the photographs they are looking for would be greatly appreciated.

Barntown Castle

Barntown Heritage continues to raise funds for the planned repair works to Barntown Castle. Take a look at the video on the Barntown Heritage Group Facebook page, which explains the history of the castle and the importance of safeguarding this historic structure.

If you would like to donate, please visit our Facebook page and click on the GOFUNDME link. Thank you to everyone for their contributions so far. We have exceeded €3,000 so a little more to go before we reach our €5,300 target. Gratitude to the lads in Crannóg Media for the production of the video.

Mountain Bike summer Camp

A beginner’s four-day intensive Mountain Bike summer programme will take place at Carrigfoyle Quarry. Camp one starts on Monday, July 26, and Camp two on Monday, August 9. Junior skills (ages 12-15) mornings Monday to Wednesday and all day Thursday (trip)

And Senior skills (ages 16-18) Monday to Thursday and all day Friday (trip). Ratio 1: six – maximum of 12 participants. The cost of the camp is €140 with your own MTB bike (subject to safety check) or €165 to have Bike supplied. All safety equipment provided.

For a summer camp with adventure, or for further information please contact Shielbaggan Outdoor Education and Training Centre at 051 389 550.

Church news

Thank you to Fr John, for service on July 18 the super music was provided by the renowned Nick Kinsella and as always, Paul streamed the service live to our homes. Thanks so much to all involved.

Weekly notices

KILMORE

World Day of Grandparents and Elderly

As we celebrated World Day of Grandparents and The Elderly last Sunday, we reach out this week to all those from this parish who are in a nursing home with our special blessing card from the Parish to let them know we are thinking of them at this time.

If you haven’t sent us your loved ones details it is not too late just contact the Parish Office at 053 9135181 and we will do the rest.

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Paul Younger, formerly Seaview who passed away in the UK last week. May he rest in peace.

OVER THE WATER

Shelmalier GAA lotto

The results of the Lotto draw for July 19 are as follows. The numbers drawn were 7,13, 27 & 32. There was no jackpot winner and 3 match 3 winners who each received €70, Aine Joyce, Patricia Furlong, Graham Lawlor-Ryan. The first jackpot stands at €15,000, the second at €15,000 and the third at €7,600.

GAA summer camp

The Shelmalier GAA Summer Camp 2021 will take place on Monday, August 9th, Tuesday, August 10th and Wednesday, August 11. The venue is Hollymount and each days activities, Camogie, Football and Hurling will take place from 10 a.m until 1p.m. The cost per child is €40 and €100 for a family of 3 or more siblings. Book now and get a free Club water bottle.

To book your place, just Revolut your payment and details to 087-2060661, giving childs name, age and allergies, if any. Places are limited so get in there in time.

Development Lotto

Results of Curracloe United AFC development Lotto for Sunday, July 18. The numbers drawn were 13, 22, 25 & 28. There was no jackpot winner and 4 match 3 winners, who each received €40, Joshua Roche, Garrylough; Valerie Cloake, c/o Clubforce Online; Louise Fisk, Curracloe and Sue & Esther, c/o Suzanne Stoutt. The jackpot is worth €2,250 and the weekly draw takes place every Sunday night at 7 p.m. in the Clubhouse.

Win a Luxury Car

As you are well aware by now the Shelmalier GAA Club fundraiser `Win a luxury Car` is ongoing with 20% of all profits going to CMRF Crumlin.

There are 4 fabulous prizes on offer. The first prize is a brand new BMW 3 series worth over €44,000, the second prize is a €2500 voucher for Faithlegg House Hotel, Waterford, the third prize is a €1500 voucher for Joyces of Wexford, and the fourth prize is €1,000 in cash.

Just log onto winaluxurycar.ie. For hardcopy tickets contact any committee member. All enquiries to 087-2060661. The draw will take place on September 24th.

News items

OULART & THE BALLAGH

Bereavement

The sympathy of the community is extended to the Ormonde and Dempsey families on the death of their uncle-in-law, Liam Doyle, The Faythe, Wexford Town, who passed to his eternal reward on July 19 and was laid to rest on Thursday the 22nd following Mass in St Cyprian’s Church, Screen. Solas na bhFlaitheas dá anam dílis.

Recent births

Congratulations to Mary (née Leacy) and Richard Hughes, Kilanerin on the birth of their second son Matthew, a brother for Jake. Congratulations also to Stephen and Dympna Doyle, Oulart on the birth of their son Conor, a brother for Mia and Emma.

‘Warrior of Oulart Hill’

Mick Jacob’s autobiography, ‘Warrior of Oulart Hill’ is written by Alan Aherne, group sports editor of People Newspapers and published by Hero Books (Liam Hayes, former Meath footballer). It is available in all good book shops, priced at €20. It is also available on Amazon to purchase as a printed book and as an e-book.

The 272 page memoir contains more than 40 photographs and is the story of Mick, his people and his place; it recalls his exploits with his beloved club, Oulart-The Ballagh and in the Purple and Gold of Wexford. Cherished friends, past and present, are fondly remembered in this honest portrait of a proud son of Oulart Hill.

The book was officially launched by Tom Dempsey, Al-Ireland winner with Wexford and Buffers Alley, on Friday, July 23, at Oulart GAA grounds.

Boxing Club golf classic

The Ballagh Boxing Club would like to thank everyone who supported the recent annual golf classic in Enniscorthy Golf Club. Thanks to all who entered a team, who gave sponsorship or helped in any way.

The GUI winners were as follows: First Prize-David Boland, Fergal Doran, Donal Connolly and Mick Wickham. The second prize winners were Matty Kelly, Trevor Moulton, Keith Whelan and Pa Moorehouse. The winners of the third prize were Bob Dunne, Michael O’Neill, Tom Storey and Jack Murphy.

The winners of the First Prize in the Non-GUI section were Tomás Dunne, B Woulfe, T Kinsella and Pat Kelly. In second place were TJ Parle, Kevin Sludds, Paul Walsh and Séamus Pender while the third prizewinners were Paddy Martin, John O’Leary, Johnny Nangle and Gary O’Leary. Nearest the Pin was won by Brendan Mulligan, Longest Drive Men was won by David Mernagh and Longest Drive (Women) was won by Joan Kirwan.

Oulart Church Restoration

The painting of the interior of St Patrick’s Church, Oulart is now completed and is admired by one and all. The church Restoration Fund remains open as there are other necessary repairs to be undertaken in the future. For further information or to arrange a donation please contact any of the following: Fr Browne (087 9500027), Kathryn O’Dowd (087 2538105), Marcella Davis (086 1918299), Martin Dempsey (087 7940296).

Drive-in Bingo

Oulart-The Ballagh GAA and camogie clubs are appealing for continued support for their Sunday evening Drive-in bingo with over €1,650 in prizes and a Snowball. The bingo has returned to the Upper Pitch in Oulart Village. Books €10 (five games) and a Double Book for €15 while €20 will get you a Double Book and three €2 Specials.

For further enquiries re bingo, please contact Martin Redmond (087 4176312), Tommy Davitt (087 8201710), Annette Redmond (086 8076260) or Liz Freeman (087 7560871).

Local Notes

Clubs, organisations and individuals who want coverage of their activities and successes etc are reminded that the deadline for Notes is Thursdays at 8 p.m. Phone, text (086 1686978) or email mickjacobjr@yahoo.co.uk.