Around the districts: Clonard to Glynn-Barntown

Clonard lotto

Results for Wednesday, July 12. This week’s winning numbers were 07, 19, 26 and 28. No jackpot winner. 14 match-three winners receive €54 each: Annette Caffrey; Anne Whelan; Sarah Gillespie; Tanya Kavanagh; Peter Waters; Caroline Nolan; Sallyann Ennis; N Kinsella; Billy Cullimore; Paul Ennis; Angie Kehoe; Kim Simpson; Jean Robinson, and Elisabeth Hogan. Jackpot for Wednesday, July 19, €5,500. Tickets are €2 at Clonard parish office. Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday night at 8.30 p.m. Play online at clonardparish.ie, with your local promoter or in the parish office. If you wish to become a promoter, please call to the parish office to have it arranged. Results are also available on clonardparish.ie from Thursday each week.

Tap To Donate

Our Tap to Donate system is now installed at the back of the Main Church in Clonard. As very many people don’t carry cash any more, our Tap to Donate station is available to make contactless donations towards the upkeep and running of the parish. It’s easy to use. Just select, by tapping the amount you would like to donate and tap your card as indicated. Your continued financial support is much needed and is greatly appreciated.

Please Be Advised

That all of our Liturgies are streamed live on the Parish Facebook page, church of the Annunciation Clonard Parish.

Bingo Night

In Clonard Community Centre Every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Books Singles €8, Doubles €10.

The Acorn Shop

Opening Hours – Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. 1 p.m. Wednesday 2 p.m. 5 p.m. Mass Cards, Gifts, Novena Books, Baptismal Gifts, Holy Statues.

Contact Clonard Parish Urgently.

Telephone 087 1708705/087 3880355. Please call the number/s above if you have an emergency and require a priest urgently. V Rev Barry Larkin ADM., Right Rev Monsignor Denis Lennon.

Adoration.

Adoration takes place every Monday (including Bank Holidays) after morning Mass. Also, on the First Friday after Mass till midday. New Adorers always welcome, please leave your details in the parish office.

Our Parish Representative

And contact person in respect of the Ferns Diocesan Child Safeguarding Policy is: Tom Aherne Tel: 087 6626915.

Clonard Parish Pilgrimage To Knock

Departing Clonard Community Centre at 7 a.m. on Monday, September 11, returning Tuesday, September 12, at approximately 7 p.m. Staying in Knock House Hotel dinner, bed and breakfast. €160pps twin/double room, €190 single room. Please book your seat with Karen in the parish office. A €40 non-refundable deposit per person is required to secure your seat. Full payment is required by Friday, September 1.

Clonard Parish Radio

All Church services are broadcast on 92.9FM and on the Parish Facebook page church of the Annunciation Clonard Parish. Please inform people who are sick or housebound so that they can join us over the airwaves. Masses: Saturday Vigil Mass 6 p.m. Sunday 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. Weekdays: 10 a.m. Bank Holiday Monday 11 a.m. Holy Days: Eve of Holy Day 7 p.m. Vigil Holy Day: 10 a.m.

Clonard Community Centre

Rooms for hire. Are you looking for an affordable room to hire for your group. If so contact Karen at 053 9123672 for more information.

Corish Park

Rosary for the month of July every Wednesday at 6.30 p.m. at the circle in the green in Liam Mellows Park. Join us for 15 minutes of prayer for family and friends. A Legion of Mary Project.

GROW Mental Health.

Free peer support meetings taking place in Wexford town every Monday at 7 p.m., in Wexford Mental Health Association, Henrietta Street, Wexford. If you would like to talk to others who have experienced mental health challenges, reach out and get the support you need. The group is free, confidential and open to all. Contact Felicia at 086 1034332 for further details.

Family Carers Ireland

Would like to thank most sincerely everyone who donated to our recent church gate collection and the amount raised was €400. Your continued support is very much appreciated.

Diocese of Ferns

Pilgrimage to Fátima, Portugal October 11 for seven nights. (Present for the Feast Day Celebrations of October 13). €899 per person sharing. Includes Flights Dublin-Lisbon; 20kg Bag; Airport transfers Lisbon-Fátima; seven Nights Hotel; Full Board: breakfast, lunch and dinner each day. Full Religious Programme. Guided Tours of: Sanctuary, Basilica, village of Aljustrel and Valinhos, visit to town of Santarém (site of Eucharistic Miracle). Spiritual Directors: Fr Denis Browne and Fr Paddy Banville. More information: Fr Denis Browne 086 8926260. For Bookings Contact Joe Walsh Tours 01 2410800 and info@joewalshtours.ie.

Circus summer Camp

August 31 to July 4 for ages 6+. Each day runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Clonard Community Centre. Participants will play circus games for confidence, trust, teamwork, coordination and physical preparation, learn how to make their own juggling balls, and take classes in a mixture of circus disciplines, trying out acrobatics, acrolifting, group acrobatics/pyramids, juggling rings, scarves, balls, clubs, Unicycle, rolla bolla, flowersticks, diablo, stiltwalking, pois, and much more. Small class sizes are guaranteed to ensure safety and engagement. Please contact Juliet at 085 2521224 to book.

St Vincent de Paul

SVP St Patrick’s conference would like to thank all who contributed to their summer collection, your generosity is very much appreciated and will go to help families in the parish, who need a little help. The amount raised was €2,700.

CROSSABEG

ATHLETICS

St Killian’s AC athlete Jack Forde took the National Senior Decathlon title in impressive style at Morton stadium last weekend. Despite the less than ideal conditions, Jack built on to his performance from last May in Manchester to secure 6211 points. He achieved this by winning the 400m in 50.76 seconds and he also had further PBs in the Discus and 1500m Jack’s hard work and dedication is paying off, as this is his second National gold medal this year. Well done, Jack. Brian O’Shaughnessy took part in the annual Ferns Road race on Friday of last week. Over 200 athletes competed and Brian finished in a credible 48th place in a time of 18 minutes 35 seconds.

CONDOLENCES

We extend our condolences to Mary Reck and family, Ballymacshoneen, Crossabeg, on the death of her brother, Gérard Quigley, Monroe, Glenbrien, which occured on Friday last, July 14, His remains reposed at Brownes Funeral Home on Sunday last and a Remembrance Service takes place there today Wednesday at 10 a.m. with burial afterwards to Glenbrien cemetery. RIP.

CHURCH NEWS

There will be no Mass in Crossabeg church today, Wednesday. Adoration will take place in the church on Monday and again on Wednesday evening as per thr new rota system. The Ferns 2023 Fatima Pilgrimage will set off on October 11 For further information please contact Fr Browne at 086 8926260 or for bookings contact Joe Walsh Tours at 01 2410800.

NOTES

Send your news items to tworedcow@outlook.com or text to 086 1980775 by Sunday night of each week or by Thursday night in the event of a bank holiday weekend.

GLYNN-BARNTOWN

FERRYCARRIG ROWING

Ferrycarrig Rowing Club will host a Slaney Rowing Association Regatta on Sunday, July 23, starting at 9 a.m., followed by our home Regatta on Sunday, July 30, starting at one o’clock. Come along and enjoy two entertaining afternoons at Ferrycarrig and support your local rowing club. Raffle tickets, burgers and refreshments will be sold on both days.

SQUASH CLUB SPLIT THE POT

The winner of this week’s Barntown Squash Club split-the-pot draw was Martin O’Dowd. The draw was held in Marty B’s, Killurin. Martin scooped €205 – our biggest pot yet. Congratulations to Martin, who plays every week in Wexpartz. You can play using Revolut – 087 2390972, or use one of our collection boxes which can be found in Barntown Community Centre or in many of the local businesses in the parish. Our draw is growing weekly. All Funds raised will go directly to the building of a new Squash Court in Barntown Community Centre. We really do appreciate your support.

PATRONS

Patrons in the community are as follows: August 6 – Barntown Parish Patron (Cemetery Sunday) – prayers at 2 p.m. August 13 – Killurin at 1.30 p.m. Glynn at 2 p.m. and Ardcandrisk at 3 p.m. (Patron Prayers) September 10 – Whitechurch Patron – prayers at 2 p.m.

SUNDAY SERVICE

Thanks to Kara and Nick for their lovely singing and music on Sunday morning, July 16, in Barntown Church. Thanks to Fr John for the service and as always, sincere gratitude to everyone involved in bringing it live to our homes on the Barntown Heritage Group Facebook page.

GRAVEYARD CROSS

The second of our two cross replacements was carried out over the weekend with its base to be completed during this week. Thank you to Tom Dempsey, Tom Wickham, Séamus Morrissey and Thomas Dempsey for replacing these important cultural pieces of our past. A special work of thanks to Cllr Garry Laffan for sponsoring the works and for his continued support of the work of Barntown Heritage Group.

CONDOLENCES

Deepest sympathy is extended to the Cleary family, Barntown on the recent passing of their beloved Mary (Polly). Sympathy to her husband Jack and children Jem, Marie, Seán, and Helen her brothers and sisters and her grandchildren. We remember also her son, the late Fintan. You are all in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time. May she rest in peace.

BARNTOWN BADMINTON CLUB

As our season ends, we would like to thank all our players and parents for their support. Congratulations to all players who brought home medals from various tournaments and leagues around the country. With the support of Craig Healy, we started junior badminton and our beginners group has grown rapidly. A special thank you to Sealord Indian Cuisine for the new jerseys which are to be used for the coming season. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.

GLYNN/KILLURIN FIRST RESPONDERS

A huge thank you to Adam and Dylan from the Order of Malta, Wexford for bring the Ambulance to Killurin last week to do a spot of training. We are very grateful.

G/B AFC – FOOTBALL TRIALS

Under-11 County Trials will commence in August for players born in 2013 only. Please register by email with the following information: Players name, date of birth, club, preferred playing position. Email to under-11wexfordcountyteam2324@gmail.com. Closing date August 7. under-13 County Trials for players born in 2011 will be held in August. Please register by emailing the following information: Players name, date of birth, club and preferred playing position. Email to wexfordcounty2011@gmail.com. Closing date August 6. Wexford Schoolboys League under-15 Trials will take place for the County Squad on Sunday, August 13 in Curracloe. Players must be born in 2009. No County gear is to be worn. Please register your interest at: forms.gle/BF23S6WwkD8Azsvy9. Please contact Manager Seán Keane at 087 2792174 for queries. Wexford Schoolboys League under-16 County Trials will be held in August. If interested please email the following information: Players name, date of birth, position and parents contact number to wexfordcounty2008@gmail.com. This is for players born in 2008. Closing date August 6. Further information on the Glynn-Barntown AFC Facebook page.

We had great interaction over the weekend on the FAI PDP1 Coach Education Course at Barntown Community Centre. 20 coaches from around the county, who are committed to developing themselves in order to develop their players turned out at this great facility we have in Barntown.

Summer Camp: Monday to Friday, July 24, to July 28 a.m. to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 14th to August 18. Age group from five to 13 years. €75 per child (sibling discount). Each child will receive a club training jersey, shorts and football. Book now at wexfordfc.ie/summer-camps/

BARNTOWN COMMUNITY CENTRE

To book Barntown Community Centre please send an email to barntownc@gmail.com or contact Sonia at 087 7537116 or Anne at 089 4316353.

SPANISH CLASSES

Learn or enhance your English to Spanish skills for day to day interactions with primarily Spanish speakers. Beginners Term six weeks. Starting in Barntown Community Centre in August depending on numbers (exact date to be decided). Every Thursday 8.10 p.m. to 9.10 p.m. Cost per term is €90. Please contact Sam at 085 2368837 or email: lasadiga@hotmail.com. Registration deadline is July 30.

ANTENATAL COURSE

Weekend Antenatal Course in Barntown Community Centre on Saturday and Sunday, July 29, and 30. This in-person class will help you to feel confident, prepared and excited about your upcoming birth and journey to parenthood. To book your place please contact; WexfordASntenatal@gmail.com. GemmaTheDoula.ie – €90 per couple.

SENIOR STEP and MOVEMENT CLASSES

Classes continue on Tuesday, July 25, and Tuesday, August 1, at Barntown Community Centre from 11 a.m. to midday Y35 X032. We then break for four weeks during August. Classes resume on Tuesday, September 5.

Contact Saoirse at 086 0891903 for more information.

COUNTRY FEST 2023

The newest country festival in Ireland returns to Wexford Racecourse for 2023. This one day festival brings the best of country acts to the stage for a great day of entertainment for all. Save the date: Sunday, August 13, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Our headline act is the fantastic Mike Denver, supported on the day by Gerry Guthrie, Brendan and Emily Shine, The Ennis Brothers, Louise Morrissey, Clodagh Lawlor, The Conquerors and some of our very own local talented musicians, all rocking the stage while you rock the dancefloor. The venue provides the perfect location for ease of access with ample parking and also boasts great facilities including purpose build bar, toilets and catering. Get your tickets early on Country Fest Wexford.

THE PEOPLE’S COLLEGE

Courses confirmed and starting in mid September at our premises in Coolcotts. Genealogy, English Literature, Sign Language, Italian, Spanish, Sketching, Calligraphy and yoga. Further details will be issued towards the end of July and then registration will start. You can register by calling 053 9146774 or by emailing wexcountu@gmail.com or by dropping in to our office. More details to follow when they become available.

CAMOGIE CLUB

A massive congratulations to our senior camogie team, who took home the Senior A League Title, for the first time ever, defeating St Martin’s on a scoreline of three – 16 to one – 13. Well done, girls – onwards and upwards now.

Wexara

Wexford Active Retirement Association have no meeting in July but our lunch is planned for August 16 in the Ferrycarrig Hotel at 1.30 p.m. Coffee mornings will resume in September. New members always welcome – we look forward to seeing you there.

MOTORCYCLE SHOW

Vikings MC Ireland 36th Motor Cycle Show takes place in Mary Jo’s Bar, Larkins Cross on the August Bank Holiday weekend. Custom, vintage and Classic Bikes. Live Bands, Rock DJ Camping, barbecue Tattoo, Food Vans. It’s gonna be a fantastic weekend.

CAMROSS HALL

Dance the night away on Friday, August 4, in Camross Hall. Music by Olivia Douglas – 9.30 p.m. to late. €10 including tea.