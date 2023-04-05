Around the Districts: Clonard to Glynn-Barntown

Dean, John and Alice O'Connor at the WWETB "Latch On Class 2023" Coffee Morning in Westgate School in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day.

Clonard lotto

Results for Wednesday, March 29: winning numbers 3, 7, 25 and 29; no jackpot winner. 19 match-three winners receive €39 each: Mary Carpender; Kathleen and May; Majella Walsh; Lynda Murphy; Ann Marie Murphy; Damion McElmeel; Cara Keeling; John Cronin; John Walker; Mick Murray; Bengy and Cassie; Jess Dillon; Joe Kearns; Aaron McMahon; Liz McMahon; Jennifer O’Dowd; Mary Sheil; Terry Kehoe, and Tina Fuscardie.

Jackpot for Wednesday, April 5 is €8,500. Tickets are €2 at Clonard parish office. Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday night at 8.30 p.m. Play online at clonardparish.ie, with your local promoter or in the parish office. If you wish to become a promoter, please call to the parish office to have it arranged. Results are also available on clonardparish.ie from Thursday each week.

Church news

Easter Ceremonies in Clonard – Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper. Good Friday: midday Stations of the Cross for children. 3 p.m. The Passion of the Lord. 8 p.m. Prayer around the Cross. Holy Saturday: 9 p.m. Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11.30 a.m. From Monday, April 10, to Friday, April 14, Mass will be at 11 a.m. daily. Normal Mass times resume on Saturday, April 15, with the Vigil Mass at 6 p.m.

Confirmation – Congratulations to all of the students of Kennedy Park School, who made their Confirmation last week.

Clonard Family Liturgy Practice – Family Liturgy Practice will commence on Wednesday, April 19, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Clonard Main Church. All children who have completed senior infants are very welcome to join this group. For more information, please contact the parish office.

Trip To Knock Adoration Apostolate – The annual pilgrimage of the group to Knock is on the weekend of April 22 and 23 this year. The bus as usual departs from Clonard Carpark at 7 a.m. on Saturday the 22nd, with stops in Enniscorthy at 7.30 a.m., Ferns 7.45 a.m. and Gorey at 8 a.m. The price including bus and one night stay is €150. For more information and booking contact 087 6419960.

Introduction To the Bible – A six-week programme. A six-week programme for beginners and those who want to deepen their understanding of the Bible. Presented by Fr Jim Finn on Tuesdays from 7.30 to 9.30 p.m. beginning on April 25 (Note change of date) in St Peter’s Pastoral Centre. To Register: Send a deposit of €5 by April 3 to Sr. Stephanie, Conabury House, Newtown Court, Wexford Y35W6W7.

Concert – In aid of Able-Disable Wexford. Caernarfon Male Voice Choir With Guests Wexford Male Voice Choir and Ciara Cullinane and Wexford Able-Disable Club Choir. Clonard Church Saturday, April 15, 8 p.m. 10 p.m. Tickets €10 and are available from the parish office.

Clonard Parish Radio – All Church services are broadcast on 92.9FM and on the Parish Facebook page church of the Annunciation Clonard Parish. Please inform people who are sick or housebound so that they can join us over the airwaves. Masses: Saturday Vigil Mass 6 p.m. Sunday 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. Weekdays: 10 a.m. Bank Holiday Monday 11 a.m. Holy Days: Eve of Holy Day 7 p.m. Vigil Holy Day: 10 a.m.

Please be advised that all of our Liturgies are also streamed live on the Parish Facebook page, church of the Annunciation Clonard Parish.

Adoration – Adoration takes place every Monday (including Bank Holidays) after morning Mass. Also, on the First Friday after Mass till midday. New Adorers always welcome, please leave your details in the parish office.

The Acorn Shop – Opening Hours: Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Communion and Confirmation gifts now in stock.

Contact Clonard Parish – Please call 087 1708705/087 3880355 if you have an emergency and require a priest urgently. V Rev Barry Larkin ADM., Right Rev Monsignor Denis Lennon.

Bingo night

Bingo continues in Clonard Community Centre every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Books Singles €8, Doubles €10.

Contact

CROSSABEG

Easter ceremonies

Easter Ceremony times in Crossabeg church this week as follows.

Thursday, April 6th, Mass of the Lords Supper at 5 p.m; Good Friday ceremony (April 7th) will begin at 4 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 8th, Vigil ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Mass on Easter Sunday, April 9th will be at 11.15 a.m.

Vintage Club

The Over the Water Vintage Club will hold a Tractor Run on Sunday next, April 9th. Assembly is at Castlebridge community centre from 11.30 a.m and the group will set off at 12.30 p.m. All proceeds in aid of Castlebridge church. Refreshments will be served in the community centre afterwards and donations of home baked cakes, buns etc would be appreciated

World athletics

Toran in Poland was the host city for the recent World Master’s Indoor Athletics Championships. St Killian’s athlete Niall Sheil represented his Club and country with distinction at the event.

Niall came into the event in good form having won the National and Leinster Masters Indoor Championships and was now pitting himself against the best in the world. He competed in both the 3k track and 8k Cross Country, which also doubled up as a team event. The 3k track was up first and as can be the case the final was a tactical affair. Niall had a great race and finished in an amazing 7th place behind the local Polish favourite Grzegorz Kujawski. The Cross Country event was 24 hours later so it was a big ask to recover and toe the line in what was a gruelling 4 lap course. Niall took the first lap conservatively and picked up the pace in the last couple of laps overtaking a number of athletes to finish in 7th place but playing a vital part in ensuring a Bronze Team medal for Ireland. The race was won by Kenyan superstar Kenneth Mburu. The team event was won by Spain with the local favourites Poland taking second place just pipping Ireland to third place with a strong Great Britian team taking fourth. St. Killian’s A.C is very proud of Niall’s achievements.

Crory commemoration

Local man John Kenny filmed the Centenary commemoration of the Crory Ambush held on Thursday, March 23rd and a DVD or CD copy is now available to purchase. Those interested can contact John at Farmhill, Crossabeg, on his mobile number 086 0870618 to order a copy. Each copy costs €10.

A very happy Easter to all readers with your families and friends. Items always welcome. Send your news items to tworedcow@outlook.com or text to 086 1980775 by Sunday night of each week.

GLENBRIEN

Parish Draw

In appreciation for your continued support our monthy Parish Draw prize money will increase to €200 & €50 x4. The cost of the monthly ticket will not increase.

Seniors Party

We are looking forward to hosting our Seniors Party on Saturday April 22 in O’Brien’s Inn. Invites will be delivered soon, please RSVP to the number on the back of the invite. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

GLYNN-BARNTOWN

Seated Qi Gong

Come along to our new classes of Seated Qi Gong. Learn QiGong to improve the flow of energy in your body for Health and Wellbeing. Classes start on Friday 21st April in our cosy multi-purpose room upstairs in Barntown Community Centre. Price is €10 per class. Please contact Mary on 086 214 7854 to book a place.

Community Games

Please get in touch with us if you have a child interested in Draughts, Chess, Solo Singing or Dancing. We would also be thrilled to have a Rounders Manager and Rounders Team again this year. Girls and Boys U13 and U15. Expressions of interest would be most welcome. Please contact Glynn/Barntown Community Games Facebook Page or message 086 3377 531.

Glynn/Killurin First Responders

So far this year, Glynn/Killurin First Responders have received 6 emergency 999 calls. For anyone that needs help, please understand that you do not need to contact us directly.

As soon as a 999 or 112 call is made, we are dispatched by the National Ambulance Service immediately. If we are not available, the Ambulance Crew continue to the emergency as normal but we do our utmost to attend in order to provide care to the patient. When we arrive at the scene, we contact the Ambulance Dispatcher and update them with the patient information so that the Ambulance Crew know exactly what is happening on their arrival.

All our responders are trained in First Aid and Defibrillator use and because we are all local, we can get to most areas within 10 minutes of receiving the call.

We cover all areas surrounding Killurin, Bree, Ballyhogue, Galbally, Glynn, Larkin’s Cross etc. Thank you again so much to our community for your continued support.

G/B GAA

Last weekend saw the official launch of Wexford & Enniscorthy ‘Darkness into Light’ fundraiser in aid of Pieta House. Glynn Barntown Minor representatives were there to present a cheque for €4,500 after their recent Charity Boxing Event in Barntown Community Centre.

Well done to Sean Kinsella and Ruairi Ryan and their respective committees in Wexord and Enniscorthy for organising the DIL events this year. Should you wish to donate, you can follow the link on the Glynn/Barntown GAA Club Facebook page.

Rounders

Glynn/Barntown Rounders Club was well represented recently when Leinster took the 2023 Interprovincial Champion Title. What a great achievement to our players Michelle Malone and Chloe Doyle. Our Senior Ladies had their first team bonding session of the season recently, but we are always looking for new players. If you have an interest in playing, please get in touch with us through our facebook page: Glynn/Barntown Rounders Club. We’d love to have you on our team.

Barntown Youth Club

We are still looking for volunteers for our new initiative–Barntown Youth Club. Intended for 1st to 4th year students. The Youth Club will only run if there are enough Volunteer Leaders. If you think you would be in a position to help please contact Matt on 087 150 1895

Glynn 5K

Save the date–Sunday 18th June 2023. Proceeds in aid of Glynn NS School Development Fund. Details to follow.

Easter Dance Camp

An Easter Dance Camp takes place at Barntown Community Centre from 12-14 April from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Suitable for ages 6 to 11 years. €40 per child with sibling discount. Dance, Drama, Music, Song and Easter themed Arts & Crafts. Contact Saoirse on 086 089 1903 to book your spot. Very limited space left.

Split the Pot

The latest winner of Barntown Community Centre’s Split the Pot (27/03) was Lydia Brazzil. Congratulations to you Lydia. Enter by texting Revolut on 087 7537 116 or use the Postbox inside the door of the Centre, where envelopes can be collected and posted. €2 to play. Good luck to everyone.

Church news

Sunday Service: Many thanks to Aidan and Clodagh for their great singing and Music music at Sunday morning Mass on April 02nd. Thanks to Fr. John and all involved in bringing the service live to our homes each week.

Baby Reflexology

Bookings now open for next set of Baby Reflexology classes starting on Wednesday 19th April at 10.30am in Barntown Community Centre. Please contact Caitriona at Blueberry Holistics–085 721 4857.

Cuidiú Breastfeeding

Join us from 10 am to 12 pm on April 18th for our ‘In-Person’ breastfeeding/chestfeeding group at Barntown Community Centre Y35 XO32. Alex 086 179 1522. Anna 086 351 8081. wexford@cuidiu.ie

Monthly Sling Meets

Babywearing Ireland monthly Sling Meets on the first Wednesday of the month in Barntown Community Centre. Time: 10am to 12pm. Next session is TODAY, Wednesday 05th April. Please contact Ciara at: bwi.wexford@gmail.com We’d love to see you there!

Pregnancy Exercise Class

Pregnancy Exercise Class in Barntown Community Centre from 6pm to 6.45pm every Thursday. Please contact Niamh on 086 221 1007

Senior Step & Movement Classes

Pop down to Barntown Community Centre and get moving to music. The classes are aimed at 50 + but everyone is welcome. The class consists of a warm-up, steps and movement, gentle chair exercises and a cool down–all to music.

Join Saoirse every Tuesday from 11 am to 12 noon in Barntown Community Centre. Contact Saoirse 086 089 1903 for more information or to book your spot. Y35 X032.

Yoga

Yoga with Alanna every Tuesday in Barntown Community Centre from 6pm to 7pm. €12 drop-in or 5 sessions for €50. Please contact Alanna on 087 2834 768.

Yoga with Adrienne every Wednesday from 7.30pm to 8.30 pm. in Barntown Community Centre. Contact Adrienne on 086 834 8111

Yoga with Vera every Thursday from 7pm to 8pm in Barntown Community Centre. Contact Vera on 086 400 9535. Pay as you go €10. Gentle stretches, breathing and relaxation. Great for stress relief.

Toddler Play And Music

Moo Music Baby and Toddler Play and Music Classes. 9.30am–1.15pm (3 classes) on Mondays in Barntown Community Centre. Contact Mairead O’Leary, 087 217 8140

AOK Pilates

Classes at Barntown Community Centre every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6–7 pm.

Places are limited so to book your spot please call or text Angie on 087 226 3836. STOTT trained instructor in Mat and Reformer Pilates.

