Around the Districts: Clonard to Glynn-Barntown

Brendan and Colin Egan at the WWETB "Latch On Class 2023" coffee morning in Westgate School, celebrating World Down Syndrome Day.

Clonard lotto

results for Wednesday, March 22: winning numbers 10, 11, 17 and 18; no jackpot winner. Seven match-three winners receive €107 each: Stephen Whitty; Kathleen O’Shea; Mag Codd; Eileen Parle; Joe Nolan; Jim Doyle, and Geraldine and John Nolan.

Jackpot for Wednesday, March 29 is €7,750. Tickets are €2 at Clonard parish office. Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday night at 8.30 p.m. Play online at clonardparish.ie, with your local promoter or in the parish office.

Church news

Reconciliation Service – There will be a Lenten Reconciliation Service for the Pastoral Area of Clonard, Wexford and Glynn-Barntown at the Parish Church, Clonard on Monday, April 3, at 7 p.m. Please come and experience God’s mercy, through the Sacrament of Confession. Visiting priests will be available.

Easter Ceremonies – Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper. Good Friday: midday Stations of the Cross for children. 3 p.m. The Passion of the Lord. 8 p.m. Prayer around the Cross. Holy Saturday: 9 p.m. Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11.30 a.m. From Monday, April 10, to Friday, April 14, Mass will be at 11 a.m. daily. Normal Mass times resume on Saturday, April 15, with the Vigil Mass at 6 p.m.

Confirmation – Congratulations to all of the students of Scoil Mhuire, who made their Confirmation last week.

St Patrick’s Day Church Collection – The basket collection taken up at all Masses on St Patrick’s Day for the Education and Development Fund for the diocese raised a total of €731. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Clonard Parish Radio – All Church services are broadcast on 92.9FM and on the Parish Facebook page church of the Annunciation Clonard Parish. Please inform people who are sick or housebound so that they can join us over the airwaves. Masses: Saturday Vigil Mass 6 p.m. Sunday 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. Weekdays: 10 a.m. Bank Holiday Monday 11 a.m. Holy Days: Eve of Holy Day 7 p.m. Vigil Holy Day: 10 a.m.

Adoration – Adoration takes place every Monday (including Bank Holidays) after morning Mass. Also, on the First Friday after Mass till midday. New Adorers always welcome, please leave your details in the parish office.

Easter Fair Indoor Market.

The Easter Fair Indoor Market is on Sunday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Clonard Community Centre. Face Painting, arts and crafts, Easter Treats. Free Entry, Free Parking, tea and coffee. Fun Family Day Out.

Bingo night

bingo continues in Clonard Community Centre every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Books Singles €8, Doubles €10.

Clonard Community Centre – Rooms for Hire

Are you looking for an affordable room to hire for your group? If so, contact Karen at 053 9123672 for more information.

Contact

CROSSABEG

Church news

The last session of “Praying with Scripture” will be held at Kyle Forge on Tuesday next, April 4th at 7.30 p.m for approximately 25 minutes. All are welcome. Envelope boxes are now available for all families and can be collected at the back of the church.

Easter ceremonies

Confessions for Easter will take place in Crossabeg church on Monday, April 3rd at 7 p.m with two Priests in attendance. Easter Ceremonies times as follows:- Thursday, April 6th, Mass of the Lords Supper at 5 p.m; Good Friday ceremony (April 7th) will begin at 4 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 8th, Vigil ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Mass on Easter Sunday, April 9th will be at 11.15 a.m.

Vintage club

The Over the Water Vintage Club will hold a Tractor Run on Sunday, April 9th. Assembly is at Castlebridge community centre from 11.30 a.m and the group will set off at 12.30 p.m. All proceeds in aid of Castlebridge church. Refreshments will be served in the community centre afterwards and the organising committee would appreciate donations of home baking as well as help on the day.

Crory Ambush Commemoration

The 1923 Crory Ambush commemoration ceremony took place on Thursday afternoon of last week at the site in Crory, Crossabeg, honouring John Lacey, Denis Lacey, Martin Nolan and John O’Connor. There was a good attendance present with Mass being celebrated by Crossabeg/Ballymurn Parish Priest, Fr. Jim Finn. A Wreath was laid in their honour and an Oration of the events of that fateful day given by descendants of the deceased men.

World Indoor Masters

Word came through last night that St Killian’s athlete Niall Sheil finished in 7th place in the World Indoor Masters in Poland. This was an excellent performance by Niall, who will also compete in the Cross Country team-based event on Monday.

Notes

GLYNN-BARNTOWN

Hello, How Are You?

Wexford Mental Health Association invite you to celebrate ‘Hello, How are you?’ day by calling into our office in Henrietta St on March 30 from 12 to 1.30 p.m. for a lunchtime cuppa and chat. All welcome.

Rose of Mary Jo’s 2023

Thank you so much to all our ‘Roses’ who put in a huge effort for our fundraiser over the weekend in aid of ‘It’s Good to Talk’. Congratulations to Morogh, who was crowned our 2023 Rose. Over €2,000 was raised on the night. Many thanks to Deise Weddings for MC duties. Many thanks also to our sponsors DPD, Kent Stainless, O’Brien’s Londis, Jack O’Sullivan Cars and Umeg.

Community Games

Gymnastics: Competitors need to register by March 28. Handball: Competitors need to register by March 28. Also taking entries for Swimming and Chess. Please get in touch as soon as possible if you are interested – Glynn-Barntown Community Games Facebook page or WhatsApp to 086 3377531. Competitions open to everyone from under-8s to under-16s. Draughts in Glynn Hall on Thursday, April 20. Chess in Piercestown GAA Grounds on Thursday, April 27. All indoor Team Finals will take place on Saturday and Sunday the 27th/May 28 Gormanstown College Meath.

Wexara news

Wexford Active Retirement Association invites members and prospective members to our AGM which takes place today, Wednesday, March 29, in Clonard Community Centre at 2.30 p.m. We look forward to seeing you there.

Confirmation

Congratulations to all the boys and from Glynn National School (and their families) on their Confirmation Day on Saturday last. Thanks to the staff involved at the school for the preparation ahead of and on the day.

Forth Mountain Trail Run

What a great day for the Forth Mountain Trail Run – and what a turnout we had. Thank you to each and every one of you who turned up to support our local National School.

A huge thank you to our main sponsors: Kent Stainless, Trinity Hire, Ferrycarrig Hotel, Gravity Group, Wexford Credit Union. A massive also to our other sponsors: La Cuisine, The Farm Shop, Mooney Furniture, Coughlan Kelly Solicitors, Cleary Doyle, Boxed Wexford Storage, O’Brien’s Londis, Wexford Block, Selskar Pharmacy, Rainbow Childcare, Mary Jo’s Bar, Vending Solutions, Bright Start Childcare, The Henhouse Barber Shop, Sinnott’s Bar and Supermacs.

First home was Gary Sutton, Second home was Derek Howlin, Third home was Killian Ronan. The first three ladies home were; First Bronagh Doyle, Second Ger Kelly and third, Ciara McDonald. A massive thank you to the organisers and to everyone who turned up on the day. More great photos and amazing video coverage (Skypix) can be seen on the Forth Mountain Trail Run Facebook page.

Barntown Squash Club

We were delighted to host some first round games for the Wexford County Championships at our new Squash Court last week. We also had a fantastic evening in Enniscorthy for more championship games.

The standard all round was of the highest quality and some brilliant games played. If you feel like joining our club or if want to try it out, please contact Jim Hillis at 087 2969966.

Dancing at Camross Hall

Dancing on the first Friday of every month. Next meet is Friday, April 7, with dancing to the ever popular Peter Burke. 9 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. Refreshments served.

Seated Qi Gong

Come along to Barntown Community Centre to new classes of Seated Qi Gong. Learn QiGong to improve the flow of energy in your body for health and Wellbeing. Friday, March 31, 11 a.m. to midday. Price is €10. Class is upstairs in our cosy multi-purpose room. Please contact Mary at 086 2147854 to book a place.

Barntown Youth Club

We are still looking for volunteers for our new initiative – Barntown Youth Club. Intended for first to fourth year students. The Youth Club will only run if there are enough Volunteer Leaders. If you think you would be in a position to help please contact Matt at 087 1501895.

Glynn 5K

Save the date – Sunday, June 18. In aid of Glynn NS School Development Fund. Details to follow.

Easter Dance Camp

Easter Dance Camp at Barntown Community Centre. Date: April 12 to 14 from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Suitable for ages six to 11 years. €40 per child with sibling discount. Dance, singing, fun and games and more. Limited spaces available. Please contact Saoirse at 086 0891903 to book your spot.

GAA gym timetable

GAA Gym Timetable for March is as follows: Mondays: under-14s – 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Tuesdays: under-18s – 7.15 p.m. to 8.45 p.m. Wednesdays: under-16s – 6.45-7.30. Wednesday the 08th: camogie 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Thursdays are free. Fridays: under-18s 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

SPLIT THE POT

Barntown Community Centre split-the-pot winner from March 20 was Cora Doyle. Congratulations and well done Cora. Cora played by using our envelopes at the centre. You can also take part using Revolut at 087 7537116.

This is a small fundraiser, which helps us with the day to day running of the community centre. Please consider taking part and be in with a chance to win. Good luck to everyone and thank you for your continued support.

Church news

Sunday Service: There was no live stream of Sunday Service over the weekend but we will be back as normal this coming Sunday, April 2.

Baby Reflexology

Bookings now open for next set of Baby Reflexology classes starting on Wednesday, April 19, at 10.30 a.m. in Barntown Community Centre. Please contact Caitriona at Blueberry Holistics – 085 7214857.

Cuidiú Breastfeeding

Join us from 10 a.m. to midday on April 4 and April 18 for our ‘In-Person’ breastfeeding/chestfeeding group at Barntown Community Centre Y35 XO32. Alex 086 1791522. Anna 086 3518081. wexford@cuidiu.ie.

Monthly Sling Meets

Babywearing Ireland monthly Sling Meets on the first Wednesday of the month in Barntown Community Centre. Time: 10 a.m. to midday Next session is Wednesday, April 5. Please contact Ciara at: bwi.wexford@gmail.com We’d love to see you there.

Pregnancy Exercise Class

Pregnancy Exercise Class in Barntown Community Centre from 6 p.m. to 6.45 p.m. every Thursday. Please contact Niamh at 086 2211007.

Senior Step and Movement Classes.

Pop down to Barntown Community Centre and get moving to music. The classes are aimed at 50 + but everyone is welcome.

The class consists of a warm-up, steps and movement, gentle chair exercises and a cool down – all to music. The sessions can help to loosen joints, help with balance and increase flexibility. Mostly, participants end up singing to the music and forget about the physical side of things. The class can be a strenuous or as easy as you wish – it’s completely up to you.

Join Saoirse every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to midday in Barntown Community Centre. Contact Saoirse at 086 0891903 for more information or to book your spot. Y35 X032.

Yoga

Yoga with Alanna every Tuesday in Barntown Community Centre from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. €12 drop-in or five sessions for €50. Please contact Alanna at 087 2834768.

Yoga with Adrienne every Wednesday from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. in Barntown Community Centre. Contact Adrienne at 086 8348111.

Yoga with Vera every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Barntown Community Centre. Contact Vera at 086 4009535. Pay as you go €10. Gentle stretches, breathing and relaxation. Great for stress relief.

Toddler play and music

Moo Music Baby and Toddler Play and Music Classes. 9.30 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. (three classes) on Mondays in Barntown Community Centre. Contact Mairead O’Leary, 087 2178140.

AOK Pilates

Classes at Barntown Community Centre every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Places are limited so to book your spot please call or text Angie at 087 2263836. STOTT trained instructor in Mat and Reformer Pilates.

Sensory Play Group

Sensory Play Group with Little Kneaders on Fridays in Barntown Community Centre, 3.10 to 4.10. For more information or booking please contact Amy at 089 2174653 or check littlekneaders.com.

Deadlines for notices

