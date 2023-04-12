Around the Districts: Clonard and Glynn-Barntown

John Read and Fionula Farragher at the Line Dancing fundraiser in Hotel Curracloe for Special Olympics Club Wexford.

Clonard lotto

Results for Wednesday, April 5: week’s winning numbers 10, 18, 22 and 27; no jackpot Winner; three match-three winners receive €250 each: Eileen Carty; Amy and Craig Healy, and Annette Healy.

Jackpot for Wednesday, April 12 is €9,250. Tickets are €2 at Clonard parish office. Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday night at 8.30 p.m. Play online at clonardparish.ie, with your local promoter or in the parish office.

If you wish to become a promoter, please call to the parish office to have it arranged. Results are also available on clonardparish.ie from Thursday each week.

Church news

Weekday Mass Times in Clonard – From Monday, April 10, to Friday, April 14, Mass will be at 11 a.m. daily. Normal Mass times resume on Saturday, April 15.

Trócaire Boxes – A basket will be placed on the altar before Mass. If you would like to return your Trócaire box, please leave it in the basket before or after Mass. Or return it to the parish office. We ask you NOT to leave Trócaire boxes in the church porches or unattended on the Altar.

Clonard Family Liturgy Practice – Family Liturgy Practice will commence on Wednesday, April 19, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Clonard Main Church. All children who have completed senior infants are very welcome to join this group. For more information, please contact the parish office.

Annual Trip To Knock Adoration Apostolate – The annual pilgrimage of the group to Knock is on the weekend of April 22 and 23 this year. The bus as usual departs from Clonard Carpark at 7 a.m. on Saturday the 22nd, with stops in Enniscorthy at 7.30 a.m., Ferns 7.45 a.m. and Gorey at 8 a.m. The price including bus and one night stay is €150. For more information and booking contact 087 6419960.

Introduction To the Bible – A six-week programme. A six-week programme for beginners and those who want to deepen their understanding of the Bible. Presented by Fr Jim Finn on Tuesdays from 7.30 to 9.30 p.m. beginning on April 25 (Note change of date) in St Peter’s Pastoral Centre. To Register: Send a deposit of €5 by April 3 to Sr. Stephanie, Conabury House, Newtown Court, Wexford Y35W6W7.

Concert in aid of Able-Disable Wexford – Caernarfon Male Voice Choir With Guests Wexford Male Voice Choir and Ciara Cullinane and Wexford Able-Disable Club Choir. Clonard Church Saturday, April 15, 8 p.m. 10 p.m. Tickets €10 and are available from the parish office.

Clonard Parish Radio – All Church services are broadcast on 92.9FM and on the Parish Facebook page church of the Annunciation Clonard Parish. Please inform people who are sick or housebound so that they can join us over the airwaves. Masses: Saturday Vigil Mass 6 p.m. Sunday 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. Weekdays: 10 a.m. Bank Holiday Monday 11 a.m. Holy Days: Eve of Holy Day 7 p.m. Vigil Holy Day: 10 a.m.

Please be advised that all of our Liturgies are also streamed live on the Parish Facebook page, church of the Annunciation Clonard Parish.

Adoration – Adoration takes place every Monday (including Bank Holidays) after morning Mass. Also, on the First Friday after Mass till midday. New Adorers always welcome, please leave your details in the parish office.

The Acorn Shop – Opening Hours: Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Communion and Confirmation gifts now in stock.

Contact Clonard Parish – Please call 087 1708705/087 3880355 if you have an emergency and require a priest urgently. V Rev Barry Larkin ADM., Right Rev Monsignor Denis Lennon.

Bingo night

Bingo continues in Clonard Community Centre every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Books Singles €8, Doubles €10.

Clonard Community Centre – Rooms for Hire

Are you looking for an affordable room to hire for your group? If so, contact Karen at 053 9123672 for more information.

Contact

Promote your club or community events. Contact Jim with your details at 085 8665221.

GLYNN-BARNTOWN

Community Games

Please get in touch with us if you have a child interested in Chess, Solo Singing or dancing as closing dates are fast approaching. Please contact Glynn-Barntown Community Games Facebook page or message 086 3377531.

Glynn NS Development 5K

Make sure you have saved the day – Sunday, June 18. In aid of Glynn NS School Development Fund. More details closer to the day.

Fundraiser

Thank you so much to the Senior Class at Saoirse’s Dance and Fitness Academy. After the session on Tuesday, April 4, we were delighted to be able to donate €110 to ‘It’s Good To Talk Counselling and Psychotherapy Support Services’,

Your donations were very much appreciated. Classes as normal from 11 a.m. in Barntown Community Centre. Contact Saoirse at 086 0891903.

Children’s Dance Classes

Kids Hip Hop Dance (3 p.m. to 4 p.m.) and Lyrical (4 p.m. to 5 p.m.) resume on Tuesday, April 18, in Barntown National School. Contact Saoirse at 086 0891903 if you have a little dancer ready to strut their stuff. Pay as you go.

Seated Qi Gong

Come along to our new classes of Seated Qi Gong. Learn QiGong to improve the flow of energy in your body for health and Wellbeing. Classes start on Friday, April 21, in our cosy multi-purpose room upstairs in Barntown Community Centre. Price is €10 per class. Please contact Mary at 086 2147854 to book a place.

Baby Reflexology

Bookings now open for next set of Baby Reflexology classes starting on Wednesday, April 19, at 10.30 a.m. in Barntown Community Centre. Please contact Caitriona at Blueberry Holistics – 085 7214857.

Cuidiú Breastfeeding

Join us from 10 a.m. to midday on April 18 for our ‘In-Person’ breastfeeding/chestfeeding group at Barntown Community Centre Y35 XO32. Alex 086 1791522. Anna 086 3518081. wexford@cuidiu.ie.

Monthly Sling Meets

Babywearing Ireland monthly Sling Meets on the first Wednesday of the month in Barntown Community Centre. Time: 10 a.m. to midday Next session is Wednesday, May 3. Please contact Ciara at: bwi.wexford@gmail.com We’d love to see you there.

Pregnancy Exercise Class

Pregnancy Exercise Class in Barntown Community Centre from 6 p.m. to 6.45 p.m. every Thursday. Please contact Niamh at 086 2211007.

Yoga

Yoga with Alanna every Tuesday in Barntown Community Centre from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. €12 drop-in or five sessions for €50. Please contact Alanna at 087 2834768.

Yoga with Adrienne every Wednesday from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. in Barntown Community Centre. Contact Adrienne at 086 8348111.

Yoga with Vera every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Barntown Community Centre. Contact Vera at 086 4009535. Pay as you go €10. Gentle stretches, breathing and relaxation. Great for stress relief.

Toddler Play and Music

Moo Music Baby and Toddler Play and Music Classes. 9.30 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. (three classes) on Mondays in Barntown Community Centre. Contact Mairead O’Leary, 087 2178140.

AOK Pilates

Classes at Barntown Community Centre every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Places are limited so to book your spot please call or text Angie at 087 2263836. STOTT trained instructor in Mat and Reformer Pilates.

Sensory Play Group

Sensory Play Group with Little Kneaders on Fridays in Barntown Community Centre, 3.10 to 4.10. For more information or booking please contact Amy at 089 2174653 or check littlekneaders.com.

Deadlines for G/B notices

Notices to be included in People Paper should be sent to Hillary before 9 a.m. each Monday for publication the following Wednesday. Contact Hillary at; hillaryobrien2020@gmail.com or phone/text Hillary at 087 2028065.