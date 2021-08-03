BREE-GALBALLY

Bree Vintage Club

Bree Vintage Club AGM takes place in Byrne’s Yard on August 6 at 8.30 p.m. Their annual Tractor Run is due to take place on Sunday, September 19.

Galbally Split the Spot Winners.

The Galbally split-the-pot winner on Saturday, July 24, was Joanne Rochford of Galbally, who won €80.

Ballyhogue GAA lotto

The numbers drawn in the GAA lotto on July 21 were numbers 2, 20, 27, 28. There was no jackpot winner. Match-three winners were Aidriel and Enda Byrne, Tony Hennebry and Shauna Walsh. Next draw August 4 with jackpot now up to €5,200.

Bree AC News

Two Bree AC athletes were in action in the Leinster Championships in Carlow recently. Katie Doyle won gold in the under-15 250m Hurdles and Abbie Doyle won bronze in the under-16 250m Hurdles. Best wishes to all who qualified for the national finals over the coming weeks.

Community Games News

County Community Games activities kicked off for the 2021 season in Ballyhogue GAA field on Wednesday evening last with athletic trials for the under 8 to 12 age groups. The Wexford Athletics Finals take place on August 18 and 20 and there are a limited number of places for some events in the under 12 to 16 age groups. Contact bree_davidstown@communitygames.eu or Area Sec at 087 4151350 before Saturday, August 7, for further details.

CLONARD

Lotto

Lotto results for July 28. Winning Numbers 3-5-26-27. No jackpot winner. Two match-three winners receive €375 each: Kathleen Saunders, and Caroline Kirwan. Jackpot for August 4 – €4,750. Tickets are €2 at Clonard parish office.

Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday night at 8.30 p.m. Play online at clonardparish.ie with your local promoter or in the parish office. If you wish to become a promoter please call to the parish office to have it arranged. Results are also available on clonardparish.ie from Thursday each week.

Clonard Bingo

Drive in bingo every Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. in Clonard Community Centre car park. Gates open at 6.30 p.m. Books of eight €10 for single, €15 for double. Prizes: All Lines €50, Double Lines €50, Full House €100. All proceeds go directly to Clonard Church and Community Centre.

Church news

Adoration will take place on Bank Holiday Mondays from 11.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please ensure that the Blessed Sacrament is never left unattended. If you are unable to attend your time slot, please contact one of the Adoration organisers.

Safeguarding – Parish Representative and contact person in respect of the Ferns Diocesan Child Safeguarding Policy is: Tom Aherne, telephone 087 6626915.

Contact Clonard Parish – Please call the parish office at 053 9123672 for non-urgent matters. Telephone 087 1708705/087 3880355. Please call the number/s above if you have an emergency and require a priest urgently. V Rev Barry Larkin ADM., Right Rev Monsignor Denis Lennon.

Clonard Girl Guides

The unit might be on a few weeks break for the summer, but the leaders are busy planning a new season of fun and activities along with weather proofing some tents at the weekend. You can contact us any time at clonard cygnetsbrigins@gmail.com. We have sections for girls from the age of four to 18+ years.

CROSSABEG

Kyle Forge storytelling

An outdoor storytelling session will take place at Kyle Forge on Sunday next, August 8, commencing at 2 p.m. All are very welcome to attend. A raffle will also take place with some lovely prizes. All Covid19 guidelines must be adhered to.

Condolences

We extend our condolences to our local Postman, PJ Carley, and the extended Carley families, on the death of his Father, Willie, Lambstown, Killurin, who died on Monday, July 26, and whose funeral took place on Wednesday, July 28, to Glynn cemetery. RIP.

Athletics

Two St Killian’s athletes competed recently in Carlow in the Leinster championships. Niamh O’Connor ran very well in her first Leinster competition taking part in the 800m under-14. Jack Forde qualified for the Nationals in both the Pole Vault and the High Jump in the under-19 boys events. This was Jack’s very last Leinster competition. Well both to both.

As all county and Leinster athletic events are over, St Killian’s AC are taking a break for the month of August. Once the schools return in September, the club activities will resume once again. In the meantime, we wish all our youngsters a lovely holiday break.

News items

If you wish to have news on your clubs activities circulated, then why not phone or text notes to 086 1980775. You can also send by email to tworedcow@outlook.com. All items must be forwarded by Thursday night of each week.

GLYNN-BARNTOWN

Community Games

Athletic finals for Co. Wexford will be held over two evenings at the Hub, in Enniscorthy – Wednesday, August 18 (under-eight, under-10, under-16) and Friday, August 20 (under-12, under-14). Glynn-Barntown Area finals are due to take place the first 10 days in August so if you are interested, please send a message by logging into the Glynn-Barntown Community Games Facebook page as soon as possible, where further information is also available. Regional finals will take place in Leixlip on September 11 and 12. National finals will be held at Carlow IT on September 25 and 26.

County Minor Hurling

Hard luck to Paul Carley, Joe Donoghoe, Seán Cooney, Seán Laffan, Daragh Murphy, Cian Turner and all involved with the Wexford Minor hurlers who were narrowly defeated by Kilkenny in the Leinster Minor Hurling Final.

Willie Carley RIP

Glynn-Barntown GAA Club are extremely saddened to learn of the death of our esteemed clubman Willie Carley Senior. A proud Harriers man, we were very lucky when he settled in Lambstown over 40 years ago.

An accomplished player himself and winner of an all-Ireland medal in 1963, Willie was hugely involved in coaching underage teams over the years and had a great rapport with all youngsters that he coached. He was still heavily involved in our Hurling365 initiative up to two years ago. Willie’s coaching talents didn’t stop at underage as he went onto coach numerous adult teams at club and county. Indeed, he was the last Glynn-Barntown Senior Hurling manager to manage the club to a Senior Hurling Final.

Willie’s contribution didn’t end on the field and himself and his wife Catherine played a major role in the development of our club facilities. This love of the club was passed onto his family and the Carley name is synonymous with the Glynn-Barntown GAA Club and will be for future generations. It was his pride and joy watching his children and grandchildren wear the green and blue and purple and gold jerseys.

Willie will always be remembered for his infectious good humour, his wisdom, storytelling and faith.

We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife Catherine, daughter Angela, sons Shane, Willie, PJ, Mark, Paul and Paschal, siblings, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and all his friends. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.

Camogie news

Congratulations to players Emma O’Leary, Layla Stafford, Aoife Walsh, Rachel Cullen, Rachel Whelan and Shannon Codd, and mentors Alan Stafford, Sinéad Dempsey and Angela Finn, and the under-14 Development Squad, who had a good win over Kilkenny in Thomastown.

Well Done to Emma Walsh, Emma Dempsey, Laura and the Wexford Senior camogie team, who had a good win over Offaly yesterday. They play Tipperary next having already guaranteed themselves a quarter final spot.

Hard Luck to Ciara Butler, Grace Roche, Rachel Murphy and the Wexford Minor camogie team who lost their opening round of the all-Ireland Minor Championship.

The Very Best of luck to our under-16 camogie team of 2020 who took on Kilrush in the under-16 County Final of 2020 on Friday, July 30, at 7 p.m. in Patrick’s Park. (results not available at time of print).

A fantastic second half display from our Junior B Footballers saw them crowned 2020 County Champions defeating Crossabeg-Ballymurn on a score line of 1-12 to 1-08. A very proud mentor and clubman Bobby Goff presented the cup to a delighted David Roche. A special word of thanks to all the players and management for all their hard work and commitment over the past year.

G/B summer Camp

This year’s summer camp takes place between August 16 to August 19 2021. Details below for What to do.

Step 1: Registration link to be filled out for each child forms.gle/GpMxQk5YJ4ZrwVY8A.

Step 2: Payment by Revolut details: Noel Moran 087 2715850. Cost: €40 per child, €75 for two, €100 for three, €125 for four

Steps 1 and two to be completed to confirm space on summer Camp limited spaces. Looking forward to a week of fun and games.

Competition winner

Congratulations to Gretta Kehoe, who was recently announced as one of the national winners of €1,000 from Londis Ireland, in an in-store competition, run in conjunction with Ireland’s Fittest Family. The team at O’Brien’s Londis Larkin’s Cross, are overjoyed that one of their customers came out on top. This, paired with the Mahoney family also from Barntown winning the show a few short months ago is definitely a win, win for all. Well done on your great win Gretta.

Barntown Heritage Group

National Heritage Week 2021 is fast approaching and the Barntown Heritage Group are busy organising a small number of events. Wednesday, August 18, at 8 p.m. kicks off the event entitled ‘Lost and Found’ The Forgotten Prehistoric Burial Mound of Clourane, Forth Mountain. Online illustrated talk from Barntown Heritage Group. Hear about the dramatic rediscovery of a 4,000 year old burial mound on Forth Mountain. find out about the plans for further investigation in 2021, funded by the Heritage Council.

Saturday, August 21, 3 p.m. ‘Lost and Found’ The Forgotten Prehistoric Burial Mound of Clourane, Forth Mountain. Walk and talk with Barntown Heritage Group revealing the history of the site of Clourane. What’s to be seen? What may yet be revealed through a Heritage Council funded survey this September 2021. Allow 40 minutes, starting at Drooping Rock at 3 p.m. Contact: barntown.ie@gmail.com.

Barntown Castle

Barntown Heritage continues to raise funds for the planned repair works to Barntown Castle. Take a look at the video on the Barntown Heritage Group Facebook page, which explains the history of the castle and the importance of safeguarding this historic structure.

If you would like to donate, please visit our Facebook page and click on the GOFUNDME link. Thank you to everyone for their contributions so far. We have exceeded €3,000 so a little more to go before we reach our €5,300 target. Gratitude to the lads in Crannóg Media for the production of the video.

Mountain bike summer camp

A beginner’s four-day intensive Mountain Bike summer programme will take place at Carrigfoyle Quarry. Camp one is already under way – Camp two starts on Monday, August 9. Junior skills (ages 12-15) mornings Monday to Wednesday and all day Thursday (trip)

And Senior skills (ages 16-18) Monday to Thursday and all day Friday (trip). Ratio 1: six – maximum of 12 participants. The cost of the camp is €140 with your own MTB bike (subject to safety check) or €165 to have Bike supplied. All safety equipment provided. FContact Shielbaggan Outdoor Education and Training Centre at 051 389 550.

Church news

Thank you to Fr John, for service on July 25 the delightful music was provided by Aidan and Caoilfhionn Roche. Mags Gurhy was the reader and Paul Brazzill streamed the service live to our homes. Thanks to everyone for your support.

First Responders

Glynn and Killurin Community First Responders were delighted with the turnout at their free recent CPR demonstration. Thanks to Glynn NS for the use of the defibrillator and to the committee of Glynn Hall for the use of the premises. Another demonstration is planned for the near future. Date and time will be advertised once agreed.

The group is currently fundraising for vital emergency equipment and have raised €520 of their €2,000 target. To donate please visit the Glynn/Killurin First Responders Facebook page and click on the link.

Weekly notices

Please contact Hillary should you wish to have anything included in the weekly notices for Glynn-Barntown district. Contact details for Hillary are; hillaryobrien2020@gmail.com. Alternatively, you can contact Hillary by text or by calling 087 2028065. We’d love to hear about going on in the community or anything you may wish to share. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.