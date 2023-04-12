Around the Districts: Bannow-Ballymitty to Bree-Galbally

Paul Forrestal and Leslie O'Leary at the WWETB "Latch On Class 2023" Coffee Morning in Westgate School, in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day.

Sad passing

Deepest sympathy to the Gleeson family, Ballyfrory, Duncormick on the death of Mick on Thursday, March 30. Mick is survived by his brothers John and Pat, sisters Rita and Kit, relatives and friends. Mick’s funeral was held on Sunday in Carrig church at 11 a.m. Mass followed by burial in Kilcaven cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Deepest sympathy to the family of Willie Donohoe, Graigue Hill, Bannow, who sadly passed away on Monday, April 3, Willie is survived by his mother Molly, daughter Hannah and son Jack relatives and friends. A celebration of life service took place in Ryan’s funeral parlour on Saturday at midday with burial afterwards in Ballymitty cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Bridge Results

1st. John Reville and Pax Morris; 2nd. Imelda Crosbie and Magaret Cullen; 3rd. Betty Sexton and Eileen Mullaly; 4th. Maureen White and Ann Lawlor; 4th. Rosari Donavan and Peter Mageean.

GAA club news

Our match with Clongeen which was called off on St Patrick’s Day, will now take place on the 23rd at 11 a.m.

Congratulations to Danescastle Music Group, who will represent Bannow-Ballymitty in the Leinster Final on Sunday the 16th next.

Teach na nÓg AGM

This year’s annual general meeting for Teach na nÓgwill take place on April 25 at 8 p.m. at the Teach na nÓg building. The AGM will include a report on the finances and main activities of the year. Parents of children in the preschool and parents of children planning to attend the preschool in the following year are encouraged to attend the AGM.

Teach na nÓgis a community run preschool overseen by a committee made up of volunteers from the community. There will also be a rotation of Committee Members at the AGM Anybody that is interested in getting involved with the committee is encouraged to contact me or any committee member. This is a good way to contribute to the community and get involved in the running of Teach na nÓg.

The typical commitment required of a non-officer committee member is attendance at the committee meetings of which there are about eight to 10 per year of approximately 1hour duration each.

Know Your Place

On Thursday, April 27, best-selling author Siobhán Doyle will give a talk on her fantastic new book ‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects.’ This will also take place in Grantstown at 8 p.m.

Ballymitty Hall – Dates for Diary

Car Boot and Indoor Market returns on Saturday, April 29, in Ballymitty Church Carpark and Ballymitty Hall, Y35K221. To book a stall or for further information contact 089 2722808or ballymittycarboot@gmail.com.

Community Games

Art and Handwriting – Anyone, who is interested in entering the art and/or handwriting competition (who hasn’t already taken part in school) can you please register your interest with Anne at 083 3153216 or astaford333@outlook.com, area competition on Saturday, April 15, in Ballymitty Hall.

Please Note: the art competition goes up to under-16 (not turning 16 before the end of July) and the piece must be of a Community Games activity.

Athletics – Area Competition will take place on Wednesday, April 19, in Taghmon, registration at 5.30 p.m.

Chess – Any young person interested in participating in Chess or Draughts for Community Games, can you please get in touch with Maria 086 1943483 or Phyllis 087 9966185.

Social dancing

Dancing continues in Carrig-on-Bannow with music for April as follows: Friday the seventh no dance, Friday the 14th Dermot and Irene Ring, Friday the 21st Philip English, Friday the 28th Andy Feery. All welcome refreshments served.

New dance venue

There will be social dancing every Wednesday night at the Horse and Hound Hotel, Ballinaboola, starting on Wednesday, April 12. Music by Philip English. Dancing from 9 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. Admission €10.

Split-the-pot

This week’s lucky winner for the third time is John Bam Quirke winning €205.

Grantstown News

Charity Walk – Grantstown Daycare Centre is holding a Charity Walk on the Bank Holiday Monday, May 1, at 11 a.m. Adults: €10, Teens: €5, Kids under-12 Free. Commencing at Grantstown Church at 11 a.m. Registration from 10.30 a.m. High Vis Vests must be worn. Tea or coffee and cakes for everyone on their return. All Proceeds go to Grantstown Daycare Centre. Please support on the day or at idonate.

Community Employment Scheme Vacancies – If you are in receipt of a social welfare payment, Tús or have been unemployed for one year or more, then you may be eligible for a CE Scheme. We currently have vacancies for a Driver, carers, Kitchen Assistants, childcare, Maintenance and Groundskeeper. Please note no qualifications are needed for the above positions as full training will be provided free of charge which will enable you to find work in the future. We have had great outcomes in getting people back to full-time employment. Phone us at 051 561016 for more information.

Volunteers – We need volunteers with a D1 driving license who are willing to drive our minibus to collect clients from their homes in the morning and/or drop them home in the afternoon. You would be accompanied by one of our carers to look after the clients and show you the route.

We also need volunteers to deliver our Meal on Wheels on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you have a couple of hours to spare before lunch either day and would like to help please call us at 051 561016.

Drive-in/Sit-in bingo – Bingo with raffle and split-the-pot every Wednesday night at 7.30 p.m. in the car park to raise much needed funds for Grantstown Daycare Centre. Why not come along and support this worthy cause and win a few euro for yourself when you are here. Tea, coffee, Minerals, Chocolate and Crisps on sale every night. You can now sit inside and play where we will ensure social distancing for your safety.

Social Dance Practice Group

Retired and would like to stay fit both physically and mentally? Why not join our friendly group to learn, practice and brush on social dance steps, in a fun relaxed and gentle atmosphere.

Come along to Ballycogley Community Hall on Wednesdays from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Admission of €5 includes tea and biscuits break. For more information contact 086 4088418.

BLACKWATER

Active Retirement

Blackwater Active Retirement are holding a table quiz in Saucer’s Bar on April 14 at 8.30 p.m.

We are on a visit to Enniscorthy Castle and 1798 Centre on April 17. Car pooling from church car park at 10.30 a.m. Lunch at Wheelock’s on way home.

We have a scenic river cruise from New Ross to Waterford City on May 20. Bookings available. Bookings for Scenic River Cruise to 087 6704544.

Thanks to Annie Murphy for very interesting demonstration on Sign Language at our last meeting. Next meeting is on Monday, April 24, in the hall. New members always welcome.

BREE-GALBALLY

Spring Clean

This year’s Spring Clean in Bree Parish will take place during the first two weeks of April. People are asked to help in their area by cleaning the road verges before growth starts Materials such as bags, gloves and high visibility vests are available at either Hammel’s Centra shop or at Jutta O’Meara’s house (Y21Y135 ) from March 27th.

Filled bags can be left either on the gravel area outside Jutta O’Meara’s house or at the Bullaun (grass triangle with birch trees) Sparrowsland. These will be collected after 17th April by Wexford County Council Environment Department.

Bootcamp Classes

Exercise classes continue in Bree Community Centre on Monday evenings 6.30 -7.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday mornings 9.15-10.15am. Outdoor Classes take place on Bree Community Tennis Courts on Wednesday evenings 7-8pm and Saturday mornings 9.30-10.30am.

Community Games News

Local area Chess and Draughts classes take place in Bree Community Centre from 7 -8.30pm each Tuesday evening. Cost is €2 with max €5 per family. County Swimming Final on April 14th.

Best wishes to the 15 swimmers representing the local community games in the Co Final on Friday next 14th April in Enniscorthy Swimming pool at 5.30pm. Best wishes also to the local Handballers and gymnasts in their county final due shortly.

Places are still available in Art, Handwriting and Talent. For any details on events see Community Games website or contact local coordinator Clare Doyle at bree-davidstown@communitygames.eu

Edermine Ferry 50

Edermine Ferry rowing club is celebrating 50 years as a club this year. We are wondering if any locals have old photos ( anywhere from the 80s to 00s) please contact our chairperson Bernie on 087 904 4472.

Ballyhogue GAA Lotto results

Numbers drawn on 29th March were 10,11,12,18. No Jackpot winner. Match 3’s–Michael Murphy, Anne Long, Michael & Mary Brennan, Tony Ryan, Eoin Murphy, Niall Byrne. Next draw 12th April with jackpot €4,400.

Bree AC News

Congratulations to Ava Wilson and to Sarah O’Brien on winning medals at the National Indoor Championships in Athlone recently. Ava won the gold medal in the U13 High Jump and the silver medal in the U13 Long Jump and Sarah won the silver medal in the U14 High Jump. Also taking part in the National Indoors were Kiera Wilson and Lea Bolger. The club’s next outing is Ferrybank AC Open Sports on Sunday 16th April.

New Bus Service Route 384

Five return services per day, Monday to Saturday and four return services per day on Sunday. The service will provide improved connectivity around Wexford and Enniscorthy stopping through villages and areas such as Glynn, Killurin, Ballyhogue, Bree, Wilton and Tomnalosset. Timetable available at LocalLink website.