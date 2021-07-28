Clonard Guides pictured in the Min Ryan Park with the special interest badges they were presented with, for all that they have been working on over the past few months.

No patron this year

BALLYMORE-MAYGLASS

Due to Covid regulations regretfully the patron Masses in the cemeteries will not go ahead this year. We ask that people attend to the graves in the coming weeks and visit the cemeteries in the patron week August 12 and 13 in your own time.

Ballycogley Players

The Ballycogely Players are back. We present to you four plays done in outside theatre. ‘Where is this Malabar’ directed by Fintan Murphy, ‘Lockdown’ directed by Breda Hayes and Seán Carthy, ‘Give a little love’ directed by Breda Hayes and ‘Lovers winners’ directed by Breda Hayes and Annette Dupuy. Tickets are €10 each and pre-booking is essential.

The dates and contact numbers for booking are: Tomhaggard – July 28 and 29: 085 1506791. Our Lady’s Island – August 4 and 5: 087 6733575. Piercestown – August 12 and 13: 085 1510236. We are so excited to see you in our audiences and keep your fingers crossed for good weather.

St Fintan’s Drive-in Bingo

The St Fintan’s drive in bingo continues on Sunday, August 1at the club grounds in Ballymore at 2.30 p.m. with a jackpot of €1,300 plus a game four jackpot of €1,000. Shop opened for treats and ice-creams and gates will be opened at 1.45 p.m. This is a fundraiser for our new indoor training facility which is presently at the planning stage. All support is very much appreciated.

Walking Track

The walking track on the grounds of the St Fintan’s GAA Club is currently open free of charge to all and all we ask is that you adhere to all the covid guidelines. Due to health and safety guidelines, dogs are not allowed (except guide dogs). Many thanks for your co-operation. A healthy way to exercise so please stay safe.

Club Nursery

The St Fintan’s club nursery together with Our Lady’s Island continues each Wednesday evening at 6.30 p.m., and under-7 boys and girls at 6.45 p.m. It is a great evening of fun for these future stars. The next session will be in Carne on July 28.

Adult GAA Both the hurling and football teams of St Fintan’s were in action during the past week with the football team losing out narrowly to Fethard in the EBS football league Div. 1a south and Horeswood were the opponent later on in the week also in the league. In a home fixture the hurling team scored a comfortable victory over Adamstown.

Coiste na nÓg

A number of the underage teams of Our Lady’s Island/St Fintan’s were involved in championship games in both hurling and football during the past week. The under-15 teams in both hurling and football suffered defeat to a very strong Marshallstown/Castledockrell while the hurling team received a bye in the next round of the championship.

On Monday evening last the under-17 football team took on Bufferys Alley in the quarter final of the Wexford People Tournament cup. Ballymore was the venue where the under-seven football team played Ourlart in glorious sunshine and the boys and girls gave a display of all that is good in our game. Well done, everybody.

BALLYMURN

Ballymurn Heritage Group

We are hoping to compile and publish a book on Ballymurn past and present. We would greatly appreciate any photos, stories of bygone days, local history, memories and yarns.

We are sure there are plenty to share with the younger generations and we would love to hear from anyone interested in contributing to it. Please contact any member of the Heritage Group or phone Martina at 086 3360870 oe email boylanmb1@gmail.com.

GAA lotto

This week’s lotto numbers were 7, 24, 25 and 26. No jackpot winner. No Match 3 winners. Lucky Dips: Michael and Bridget Whelan, Martin Jackman. Next week’s jackpot €10,000.

BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

Corach Ramblers

Corach Ramblers will be holding their AGM on Thursday, July 29, at 8 p.m. in Carrig Hall. Anyone planning to attend should contact Alan at 087 6618403 as places are limited indoors due to current COVID restrictions.

Coiste na nÓg

After a lot of disruption and postponements from lock-downs the Tractor Draw will go ahead on Saturday, August 7, at the club complex. Tickets are available to purchase for your chance to win a Vintage Tractor.

We hope everyone gets behind this vital fundraiser for the kids in our club. Many thanks to our generous sponsors.

Please contact any of those listed below to buy a ticket: Francis Quigley 087 9185119; Lar Whelan 087 6083924; Ann Cleary 087 9359448; David Sinnott 087 6818954. Payment can be transferred by Bank Transfer to the following account. BIC: BOFIIE2D IBAN IE35BOFI 906718 41089961.

Well done to all the boys and girls that took part and enjoyed a fun filled week at Cúl Camps last week.

Check out our Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram for all fixtures and results.

Grantstown News

Daycare Centre Re-opening – Our day centre is open again. If you or a family member are interested in coming to the centre or would like to order meals on wheels please phone us at 051561016.

Thank you – We would like to say a big thank you to the horticulture group who attend Grantstown. They have done so much work over the past while and are often found quietly working away voluntarily in our gardens and communal areas.

Thank you also to the many local businesses who have donated very generously to us over the past few months. These donations have allowed us to refresh our courtyard, plant up hanging baskets and communal areas. It has been wonderful to see residents and staff all working together planting and decorating our facility.

Drive-in bingo – Our Drive-in bingo in Grantstown takes place every Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. We would appreciate your support. This will be compliant with public health regulations. We hope to see you there.

Volunteers – We are in the process of recruiting volunteers. If you would be interested in volunteering in any capacity at Grantstown please call us for an informal chat at 051561016.

CE Scheme Vacancies – We currently have a number of positions available on our CE Scheme. Carers, Laundry assistant and Kitchen assistants here in Grantstown Daycare Centre. If you are in receipt of a social welfare payment or unemployed for over 12 months, you may eligible for a CE Scheme. To be part of a CE Scheme is a great opportunity to access training and to build on your existing skills or to learn and train in a new skillset. The position involves working 19.5 hours per week. If you are interested, we would love to hear for you 051 561016 or emailinfo@grantstownpriory.com or contact your local Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection and express your interest in the available position.

BREE-GALBALLY

Tokyo Officials

Two Bree natives, Michelle O’Neill and Lisa Jacob are at present at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in their respective official capacity.

Michelle is an international soccer referee and makes National history once again as being the first Irish referee to officiate at an Olympics. Lisa is manager of the Irish Hockey Team which won the silver medals in the Hockey World Cup 2018 and thus qualified for the Olympics.

Both ladies were former members of Bree Athletic Club. Michelle won county medals in 1500m from 1989-1994 and Lisa won county medals in Hurdles, Sprints, Javelin, Triple Jump and Shot Putt from 1998-2001 and a Leinster medal in Javelin. Lisa also won National Community Games Gold and Silver relay medals in Mosney in 2000 & 2001. She was a member of the local U15 Mixed Relay team that won the first ever gold medals in relays for the Bree/Davidstown area. Best of luck to both Michelle and Lisa, on the ‘biggest stage’ of World Events.

Bree Vintage Club

Bree Vintage Club AGM takes place in Byrne’s Yard on the 6th August at 8.30pm. Their Annual Tractor Run is due to take place on Sunday 19th September.

Community Games News

County Community Games activities are kicking off for the 2021 season with the Wexford Athletics Finals on the 18th & 20th August. Bree/Davidstown/Cloughbawn area plans to have participants taking part in U8-16 Athletics, U11 & U14 Mixed Tag Rugby, U16 Individual Pitch & Putt, U11 Hurling, U10 Football, U12 & U14 Girls Football and U10-16 Swimming.

If anyone is interested in any of these events, please look up details of each competition on the community games website and contact bree-davidstown@communitygames.eu. If we have enough interest in any event, we may have to hold local trials.

Bree AC News

The U13-16 Bree AC athletes were in action in the Leinster Championships in Carlow last weekend. Jayden Kenny won the U13 Hurdles in great style and PJ Breen was 4th in the same event. Ciara Laffan won the U14 Hurdles, leading throughout the whole race and Keira Wilson was 4th in the same event. Katie Doyle was 4th in the U15 Hurdles in a photo finish and Abbie Doyle was 3rd in the U16 hurdles after mis-stepping at the second last hurdle. Sam Deacon, competing in his first Leinsters, was 2nd in his U16100m heat and finished 7th in the final.

Cillian Dempsey was 5th in the U16 Long Jump and Emily Deacon finished 5th in the U15 High Jump. Jayden, Ciara and Abbie will compete in the Nationals Finals in August along with Sarah O’Brien and Shane Laffan who qualified on the previous weekend. This weekend, Abbie and Katie will be in action again in the 250m Hurdles.

The U9-11 Bree AC athletes were in action in the Hub, Enniscorthy in what was a first Co Championships for most. Evie Rose Cliff won silver in the U9 Turbo Javelin, Hannah Carr won bronze in the U11 300m, Bill Furlong won gold in the U10 Turbo Javelin, silver in the 300m and bronze in the 60m. Ava Wilson won gold in both the U11 60m and 300m and silver in both the Long Jump and Turbo Javelin. U9s Tom Dunne, Rory Pollock; U10s Caoimhe Doyle, Laura Pollack, Muireann Kehoe, Cillian Bolger, Sean Doyle, Charlie Hughes, James Nolan, Aodhan O’Dowd and U11 Matthew Murphy all did very well in a big number of entries in all events. Congratulations to all, our athletes always make us proud!

The past year was tough but occasions like those are very special for all concerned.

Split the Spot Winners

The Galbally Split the Pot winner on Saturday, July 10th was Nick Fortune, Galbally who won €80.

The prize on Saturday, July 17th went to third time winner, Lyn Cheeseman of Enniscorthy winning €80 with lucky No 13.

Bree Swap Library

A swap library is now open in the entrance hallway of Bree Hall. Users are encouraged to take a book, or leave their own surplus books there for others to enjoy.

CLONARD

Clonard lotto

Lotto results for July 21. Winning Numbers nine 10 11 12. Congratulations to jackpot Winners: Adam and Josh Moriarty; Seller of the winning ticket Karen Moriarty.

Two match-three winners receive €375 each: Valerie Flood, and Karen Moriarty. Jackpot for July 28 – €4,000. Tickets are €2 at Clonard parish office. Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday night at 8.30 p.m.

Play online at clonardparish.ie with your local promoter or in the parish office. If you wish to become a promoter, please call to the parish office to have it arranged. Results are also available on clonardparish.ie from Thursday each week.

Clonard Bingo

Drive in bingo continues every Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. in Clonard Community Centre car park. Gates open at 6.30 p.m. Books of eight €10 for single, €15 for double. Prizes: All Lines €50, Double Lines €50, Full House €100. All proceeds go directly to Clonard Church and Community Centre.

Church news

Parish office – Clonard parish office and the Acorn Shop is now accepting all major credit/debit cards. Opening Hours Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. 1 p.m. Mass Card Service.

We are now offering a phone service for those of you who wish to avail it. If you would like to arrange a Mass card to be sent on your behalf or directly to you, simply contact the parish office at 053 9123672 to organise this. You may pay the donation using your Debit/Credit card.

Contact details – Please call the parish office at 053 9123672 for non-urgent matters. Telephone 087 1708705/087 3880355 if you have an emergency and require a priest urgently. V Rev Barry Larkin ADM., Right Rev Monsignor Denis Lennon.

Clonard Girl Guides

Tuesday was the units last meeting before the summer break. The Cygnets and Brigins enjoyed a royal tea party organised by the Rangers.

The Guides and Rangers had a pizza party in the Min Ryan Park and all four sections were presented with some special interest badges that they have been working on over the past few months.

The girls might be on a break, but the leaders are already planning for the units return in early September. Contact us at Clonard cygnetsbrigins@gmail.com.

Sue Ryder Charity Shop

Wanted Urgently. Ladies and Gents clothes, footwear, bric-à-brac and books. We also need your paper bags.

All proceeds help the elderly and provide homes for them. Your support is greatly appreciated.

CROSSABEG

Athletics

St. Killian‘s juvenile athletes Chloe Reck and Emma McCarthy competed in Carlow recently in the Leinster finals and both girls represented their club very well. Chloe took the bronze medal in the Javelin with a throw of 23.23 but narrowly missed out on a medal in the 100M sprint. Emma ran a fantastic 1500M race. The pace was very fast and the heat was overwhelming, but alas, she missed out on a medal this time. Well done girls.

Another Killian`s athlete, Jack Forde was also in action at the Leinster finals in Carlow where he achieved a PB of 13.5m to take the 6K Shot Putt under 19 title. The U9, 10 and 11 boys and girls competed in Enniscorthy on Wednesday evening of last week in glorious conditions. Kyra Jarvis had a great evening winning a gold medal in the 300M, a silver medal in the 60M and a silver medal in the Long Jump. Well done to all the boys and girls who competed. Your club is very proud of each of you.

The senior athletes took part recently in the blue ribbon event in the county athletics calendar, the County Senior Road race. It was held in Enniscorthy on Friday week last. This race was over 2 laps (10K) and at the end of Lap 1, a group of 10 athletes had broken away from the main field, including St. Killian`s own Niall Sheil. The blistering heat took a toll on many of the athletes, including Niall, who finished the course in 6th place. Others who competed for the Club were Padraig Moriarty, Seamus Harding and John Egan.

Kyle Forge storytelling

An outdoor storytelling session will take place at Kyle Forge on Sunday, August 8th, commencing at 2 p.m. All are very welcome to attend. A raffle will also take place with some lovely prizes. All Covid19 guidelines must be adhered to.

Silver Circle

Crossabeg/Ballymurn Community centre development committee wish to thank all who joined the 2021 Silver Circle draw. Without that support, they say, the next phase of the development work could not take place.

The first draw took place on Saturday week last and congratulations to Jack and Tara Jarvis, Randallsmill, Crossabeg, who won €500.

Hero Niall to the rescue

The quick actions of Lifeguard Niall Reck, Ballymacshoneen, Crossabeg, helped rescue a local man who was being pulled out to sea off Duncannon beach on Saturday week last. Niall got a rescue board and made his way out to the man who was 20 metres into the shipping channel. They drifted with the current and a passing boat owner brought both of them ashore. Well done Niall.

News items

Text notes to 086-1980775 or send by email to tworedcow@outlook.com