Around the districts: Ballymore-Mayglass to Bree-Galbally

Siobhan McMahon, Hannah McGee, Shona King, Phil Farrell, Rodney Goggins, Derek King, Andy Mahony and Joe Moorehouse in the new Sensory Garden at Collective Sensory Group House, Westlands.

Bargy Vintage Club

Vintage working weekend in association with the Bargy Vintage Club and the Coal Bunker on July 22 and 23. Kicking off with a VINTAGE TRACTOR ONLY run on Saturday evening. Registration from 3.30 and hitting thr road at 5 p.m. Followed by a barbecue and music by Point Blank at the Coal Bunker.

Trashing and vintage combines, balers, ploughs etc commencing from 11.30 a.m. on Sunday. Please note Trashing and combining etc will go ahead as planned provided we get the weather to cut the oats with the binder during the week and hopefully Sunday will also be a fine day.

All proceeds to Piercestown, Murrintown and Mayglass schools.

For up-to-date info nearer the time please call 086 2550704 or 086 3848363.

Club lotto

St Fintan’s GAA Club in association with St Mary’s Rosslare lotto fundraiser takes place each Tuesday night with the jackpot standing at €10,700. And the numbers drawn were 3, 14, 16 and 18. Tickets costing just €2 are available from the usual sellers or from any committee member. Many thanks for your generous support.

Notes

If you wish to have any items included in the notices for Ballymore-Mayglass you may do so by email at conzarcat@hotmail.com or by contacting Paddy at 087 9680419. Since the People Newspaper has returned to its previous publication day of Wednesday It is important that the deadline for submitting notices for inclusion in the Ballymore-Mayglass area notices are now received on or before 5 p.m. on the Sunday prior to the date of publication. On the weekend of a bank holiday, we should receive the notices on or before 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings. Many thanks for your understanding.

Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer of Ireland national helpline service is open six days a week. Call 1800 341341 or email helpline@alzheimer.ie.

St Fintan’s

The St Fintan’s junior hurling team suffered a two point defeat to Rathnure in a Kavanagh Meats championship game after a lack lustre performance in Ballymore. On Sunday last the same group of players travelled to Bellfield where they took on Rapparees. Also in the championship and secured a 1-19 to 0-16 victory. On Thursday evening last the under-16 hurling team of Our Lady’s Island/St Fintan’s played a 3-14 to 2-17 draw with CLG Naomh Pádraig. The under-21 hurling team played Taghmon-Camross in Carne in a Division 2 championship game. Ballymore will be the venue when the junior hurling will play Ferns St Aidan on Sunday, July 23, at midday in a group B championship game.

Music Fest

Music lovers save August 13 for Wexford racecourse when the St Fintan’s GAA Club will hold its annual Country music fest. The afternoon of country music takes part from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and tickets for the event are currently on sale at €3O. countryfestwexford.ie.

Pilates

Pilates with Hilary takes place on Mondays in Ballycogley hall for beginners at 7.30 p.m. Enniscorthy IFA centre on Wednesdays for beginners from 6 p.m. and intermediate 7.15 p.m. Suitable for all levels of fitness. Six-week block €50, pay-as-you-go €10 and booking is essential. Contact Hilary at 087 2027306.

Cúl Camp

The St Fintan’s GAA Cúl Camp will take place this year from August 14 to August 18 in Ballymore from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will cost €75 (Which includes full kit). Book now at kellogsculcamps.gaa.ie.

Patron Dates

The dates for this year’s parish patrons are as follows: Ballymore August. 10 and Mayglass August 11.

BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

Patrons

All parish patrons will be at 7 p.m. on the following dates; Carrig Sunday, August 13, Bannow Tuesday, August 15, Shemogues Sunday, August 20.

Sad Passing

Deepest sympathy to the O’Connor family on the death of their dad Jim O’Connor, Ballyfrory, who sadly passed away last Tuesday in Castlebridge Manor nursing home. Jim was 95 and is survived by his son Séamus, daughter Margaret, sister Rita, brother Mike, relatives and friends. He reposed at his home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. till 9 p.m. with removal on Thursday to Carrig-on-Bannow church for 11 a.m. Mass with burial afterwards in Kilcaven cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Phil Murphy Weekend

The 31st Phil Murphy is on Thursday, July 27, till Sunday, July 30, Official opening in Red Door at 7 p.m. on Thursday followed by concert in marquee with Green Road. Friday concert in Marquee with Martin O’Connor, Cathal Hayden and Séamus O’Dowd plus Deidre Starr and Marion McEvoy followed by Bar of Lough band and guests. Saturday 11 a.m. Tune workshop in the school with Aoife Granville. 2 p.m. Singing Gathering in the school. 7 p.m. O’Riada Mass in the church. 8 p.m. concert in marquee with Shaskeen, Eacthra, Aoife Granville, Daithi Gormley and Elaine Reilly. Sunday 11.45 a.m. workshops in the school Banjo with Elaine Reilly, Accordion workshop with Daithi Gormly and Harmonica workshop with John and Pip Murphy. Afternoon concert at 2 p.m. in the marquee with the Kilkenny, Lee and Fitzy, Danescastle Music Group and guests. Final Concert at 8 p.m. in the marquee with Miscellany of Folk, David Munnelly and Shane McGowan, Tulua, John and Pip Murphy and many more.

Split-the-pot

This week’s winner was Mossy Doyle winning €162.

Social dancing

Dancing in Carrig-on-Bannow community centre for Friday the 21st Murial O’Connor and Fran Curry, Friday the 28th Philip English and dancing in the Horse and Hounds for July Wednesday the 19th Marian Kirby and Pat O’Driscoll and Wednesday the 26th music by Checkers.

Historical society 2023 Tour

As we have had to order a 50 seater bus for our tour to Wicklow Jail and Avondale on Saturday, July 22, we still have a number of seats available. The bus will leave Ballymitty car-park at 8.45 a.m. on the day concerned. If there are any more interested in this tour, please let me know. (Those, who have already registered their interest need not reply again)

Thomas Moore Concert

This unique event takes place at Bannow House on Saturday, August 26, at 4 p.m. with the gates being open from 3 p.m. Among the participants will be Aimee Banks (Soprano), David Kennedy (Baritone), Rebecca Warren (Piano) and Andrew Warren (Violin). The event is directed by Heather Hadrill and has been devised by fellow society member, Ian Magahy. Tickets available from Ann Farrell and Bredas shop.

Bridge Results

July 4 first Imelda Crosbie and Margaret Cullen second Ann Lawlor and Maureen White third Seán Finn and Peter Mageean fourth Mick Harpur and Patsy O’Farrell July 11 first John Hosey and Seán O’Riordain second Breda Kehoe and Annette Kelly third Mick Harpur and Patsy O’Farrell fourth Maria Devereux and Oona Dwyer.

GAA

The 11th annual Pat Neville Perpetual golf classic takes place this month on the 28th. For tee-time information and sponsorship information, please contact Jason and Donal on (086 8107111 and 087 9175010).

BALLYMITTY HALL DATES FOR DIARY

Women’s Shed – Ballymitty Hall. Monday mornings from 10 a.m. to midday Re-connect or make new friends.

Community Garden – Community Garden meetings Thursday evenings at 7.30 in Ballymitty Hall. Come along and help plan our Community Garden

Car Boot and Market – Car Boot and Indoor Market Saturday, July 29, in Ballymitty Church Carpark and Ballymitty Hall, Y35K221. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To book a stall or for further information contact 089 2722808or ballymittycarboot@gmail.com.

Monday night Bingo

Ballymitty Drive-in bingo and Online Bingo – Monday nights at 8 p.m.

Come play at our Drive-in Bingo (Ballymitty Church Carpark) or play online via Zoom in the comfort of your own home or with friends. More.info contact 089 2722808 or ballymittybingo@gmail.com.

AGM

Corach Ramblers Corach Ramblers will hold their AGM on Monday, July 24, in the club house at 8 p.m. All welcome to attend.

BLACKWATER

Summer Craft Fair

Summer Craft Fair, Sunday, August 6 in Blackwater Hall. All home baking eagerly awaited, To book a table or for further information contact 087 6703242.

BREE-GALBALLY

Ghana coffee morning

Kate Byrne will host a coffee morning in Bree Hall next Sunday morning 10am-12pm in aid of her work in Ghana. All support appreciated.

Ballybrennan Patron

Ballybrennan Patron takes place this Friday at 7.30 p.m. Bree Patron will be on Sunday, August 20, in Clonmore at 1.30 p.m., New Cemetery at 2 p.m., Old Cemetery at 2.45 p.m.

Celtic Roots Full Irish

Celtic Roots present the Full Irish Bree in the IFA Centre in Enniscorthy each Tuesday night during July and August at 8.30 p.m. Admission is €12 for adults and €5 for children. Featuring all-Ireland Musicians and singers, Storyteller and World Champion Irish Dancers/Group concessions avaailabel. Booking phone or whats app 087 9981973.

Bree Macra AGM

The annual General meeting of Bree Macra will be held in Bree Community Centre on this Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m. New members welcome. Social evening afterwards in Hammels of Bree.

Bree Country Fest

ree Country Fest returns to Byrne’s Grain Store on September 2 with Clodagh Lawlor, Cliona Hagan and band and Derek Ryan and band. Wheelchair accessible. Limited Seating. Strictly Over-18s Only. Full Bar. Dancefloor. Camper Van Parking available. Tickets are non-refundable.

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy is extended to the husband, daughters, son, relations and friends of Nuala Flynn, Knockduff Lane, who died on Monday of last week. Her Funeral Mass was on Wednesday in Bree.

Bingo

Bree United will host bingo every Sunday evening at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Hammells of Bree. €10 per book, bonus book €5. Chase the Joker draw every week.

Galbally Sports and Leisure Club

We are starting free Sewing Classes on August 15 at 10 a.m. for eight weeks. Contact John at 085 1422189 to book your place. We are also looking for expressions of interest for anyone interested in coming to an upholstery class in Galbally Sports and Leisure Club.

There will a charge of approx. €10. If you are interested please message us or contact John on the number above stating a preference as to whether you would like to attend mornings or evenings.

Ballyhogue GAA lotto results

Numbers drawn on July 5 were numbers 5, 18, 21, 23. No jackpot winner. Match 3’s – Denny Tyrrell, Fintan and Maria Doyle, Séamus Patton, Pádraig Doyle, Nicholas Doyle Ballymorris, Anna Wickham, Tony Ryan, Natasha Nowa.cki, Ellen Whelan.

Next draw is July, with jackpot €5,800.