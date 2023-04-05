Around the Districts: Ballymore-Mayglass to Bree-Galbally

Fintan Duggan and John Dromey at the party for volunteers with Rosslare Harbour Friends of Ukraine in The Dock Boutique Hotel.

Social Dance Practice Group

Retired and would like to stay fit both physically and mentally? Why not join our friendly group to learn, practice and brush on social dance steps, in a fun relaxed and gentle atmosphere.

Come along to Ballycogley Community Hall on Wednesdays from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Admission of €5 includes tea and biscuits break. For more information contact 086 4088418.

Indoor Archery

Archery is great sport for all, men, women, girls and boys and the new club, which meets in Rathangan Hall every week, will hold beginner courses throughout the year. All enquiries to cuchulainnwexford@yahoo.com.

Drive in Bingo

The St Fintan’s GAA Club Sunday afternoon bingo session is up and running for 2023 and will commence at 2.30 p.m. A jackpot of €1,600 is up for grabs. We welcome and look forward to seeing you at the club grounds in Ballymore, wishing you the best of good luck with many thanks for your continued support.

Club lotto

St Fintan’s GAA Club in association with St Mary’s Rosslare lotto fundraiser takes place each Tuesday night with the jackpot standing at €8,450. Tickets costing just €2 are available from the usual sellers or from any committee member. The numbers drawn last week were 1, 2, 14 and 32. We had one match-three winner Oran Dunne. Many thanks for your generous support.

St Fintan’s

The Wexford senior football team completed its series of games in the Allianz league Division 4 with a hard-earned victory over Carlow. St Fintan’s man Jim Rossitter was a member of the squad throughout the campaign. At underage the under-16 team of Our Lady’s Island/St Fintan’s had a good victory over Blckwater in the Blackstairs Enniscorthy Guardian football league while on Sunday last the under-16 hurling team scored a convincing victory over Taghmon-Camross in Carne. The intermediate football team travelled to Grantstown to play Bannow-Ballymitty in the EBS Mortgages ACFL Division 1 A and lost out by a single point.

Notes

If you wish to have any items included in the notices for Ballymore-Mayglass you may do so by email at conzarcat@hotmail.com or by contacting Paddy at 087 9680419. As there is an upcoming Bank Holiday the deadline for submitting notices for inclusion is 7 p.m. this Thursday evening. Many thanks for your understanding.

BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

Teach na nÓg AGM

This year’s annual general meeting for Teach na nÓg will take place on April 25 at 8 p.m. at the Teach na nÓg building.

The AGM will include a report on the finances and main activities of the year. Parents of children in the preschool and parents of children planning to attend the preschool in the following year are encouraged to attend the AGM.

Teach na nÓg is a community run preschool overseen by a committee made up of volunteers from the community. There will also be a rotation of Committee Members at the AGM.

Anybody that is interested in getting involved with the committee is encouraged to contact me or any committee member. This is a good way to contribute to the community and get involved in the running of Teach na nÓg.

The typical commitment required of a non-officer committee member is attendance at the committee meetings of which there are about eight to 10 per year of approximately 1hour duration each.

﻿Sad Passing

Deepest sympathy to Joan Roche and family, Lacken on the death of her mother Eileen Finn on March 28. Eileen was 91 years of age and her remains were taken to Poulfur church on Thursday for midday Mass with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Cake sale

Danescastle Music Group will see the return of their Good Friday cake sale on April 7 in Carrig community centre after church service. Your support would be appreciated.

Historical Society

On Thursday, April 27, best-selling author Siobhán Doyle will give a talk on her fantastic new book ‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects.’ This will also take place in Grantstown at 8 p.m. We look forward to seeing you on the night – there will be no entrance charge.

Split-the-pot

This week’s winner was Jack and Jill Walsh, winning €223.

Bridge results

Results for March 28: First Claire O’Connor and John Hosey; second Mick Harper and Ann Lawlor; third Seán O’Riordain and John Reville; fourth Mary McNamara and Marie Devereux.

Charity Walk

Grantstown Daycare Centre will hold a Charity Walk on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1, at 11 a.m. Adults: €10, Teens: €5, Kids under-12 Free. Commencing at Grantstown Church at 11 a.m. Registration from 10.30 a.m. High Vis Vests must be worn. Tea or coffee and cakes for everyone on their return. All Proceeds go to Grantstown Daycare Centre. Please support on the day or at idonate.

Grantstown news

Volunteers – We need volunteers with a D1 driving license who are willing to drive our minibus to collect clients from their homes in the morning and/or drop them home in the afternoon. You would be accompanied by one of our carers to look after the clients and show you the route.

We also need volunteers to deliver our Meal on Wheels on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you have a couple of hours to spare before lunch either day and would like to help please call us at 051 561016.

Drive-in/Sit-in bingo – Bingo with raffle and split-the-pot every Wednesday night at 7.30 p.m. in the car park to raise much needed funds for Grantstown Daycare Centre. Why not come along and support this worthy cause and win a few euro for yourself when you are here. Tea, coffee, Minerals, Chocolate and Crisps on sale every night. You can now sit inside and play where we will ensure social distancing for your safety.

Ballymitty Hall events

Car Boot & Market - Car Boot & Indoor Market returns Saturday April 29 in Ballymitty Church Carpark & Ballymitty Hall, Y35K221. To book a stall or for further information contact 0892722808or ballymittycarboot@gmail.com.

Community Games

Community Games is for children aged 6-16 – a list of competitions can be viewed on communitygames.ie Enquiries can be made with Anne Reville 083 3153216 or astaford333@outlook.com.

Art and Handwriting – Anyone, who is interested in entering the art and/or handwriting competition (who hasn’t already taken part in school) can you please register your interest with Anne at 083 3153216 or astaford333@outlook.com, area competition on Saturday, April 15, in Ballymitty Hall.

Please Note: the art competition goes up to under-16 (not turning 16 before the end of July) and the piece must be of a Community Games activity.

Athletics – Area Competition will take place on Wednesday, April 19, in Taghmon, registration at 5.30 p.m.

Chess – Any young person interested in participating in Chess or Draughts for Community Games, can you please get in touch with Maria 086 1943483 or Phyllis 087 9966185.

Social Dancing

Dancing continues in Carrig on Bannow for April as follows: Friday 7th no dance, Friday 14th Dermot and Irene Ring, Friday 21st Philip English, Friday 28th Andy Feery.

GAA club news

Good luck to our Adult Hurlers and under-14 who both play Ballyhogue and Ballygarrett in their respective Hurling Leagues this weekend.

Bingo

Bingo continues this weekend in Carrig-on-Bannow Community Centre.

BLACKWATER

Table Quiz

Blackwater Active Retirement Association invites all to a fundraising Table Quiz in the Saucers Pub on Friday April 14 at 8.30 p.m. Entry fee is €40 per team of 4. We look forward to your support.

Active Retirement

Blackwater Active Retirement Association extends an invitation to all members and friends, county-wide, to join us for a mini-holiday in the Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran, Co. Donegal from May 10 to May 14. Breakfast and evening meals are included, as well as a Gala Night of entertainment with Red Hurley and/or Dominic Kirwan or Brendan Shine. The cost of the all-in trip is €439 pps. For further information and booking, please phone Margaret at 087 6703242.

Upcoming Trips: In April a visit to Enniscorthy Castle and the 1798 Centre and in May a Scenic Cruise on the River Barrow from New Ross to Waterford.

There is also Indoor Bowling in Blackwater Hall every Thursday night at 7.30 p.m.

New members are most welcome to join Blackwater ARA.

BREE-GALBALLY

Parish Holy Week Ceremonies

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper 7.30pm in Galbally. Good Friday: Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ 3pm in Bree Parish Church. Stations of the Cross in Bellevue 7pm and Galbally 7pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil Ceremonies 6.30pm in Bree and and 8pm in Galbally. Easter Sunday: Mass of Resurrection 9am in Bellevue and 10am in Bree.

Spring Clean

This year’s Spring Clean in Bree Parish will take place during the first two weeks of April. People are asked to help in their area by cleaning the road verges before growth starts Materials such as bags, gloves and high visibility vests are available at either Hammel’s Centra shop or at Jutta O’Meara’s house (Y21Y135) from March 27th.

Filled bags can be left either on the gravel area outside Jutta O’Meara’s house or at the Bullaun (grass triangle with birch trees) Sparrowsland. These will be collected after 17th April by Wexford County Council Environment Department.

Table Quiz

Table Quiz in Hammels Lounge, Bree on Thursday 6th April at 9pm in aid of the Wexford Academy of Irish Dancing. Table of 4 is €20.

Edermine Ferry 50

Edermine Ferry rowing club is celebrating 50 years as a club this year. We are wondering if any locals have old photos ( anywhere from the 80s to 00s) please contact our chairperson Bernie on 087 904 4472.

Ballyhogue GAA Lotto results

Numbers drawn on 29th March were 10,11,12,18. No Jackpot winner. Match 3’s–Michael Murphy, Anne Long, Michael & Mary Brennan, Tony Ryan, Eoin Murphy, Niall Byrne. Next draw 12th April with jackpot €4,400.

Bootcamp Classes

Exercise classes continue in Bree Community Centre on Monday evenings 6.30 -7.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday mornings 9.15-10.15am. Outdoor Classes take place on Bree Community Tennis Courts on Wednesday evenings 7-8pm and Saturday mornings 9.30-10.30am.

Community Games News

Local area Chess and Draughts classes take place in Bree Community Centre from 7 -8.30pm each Tuesday evening. Cost is €2 with max €5 per family. County Swimming Final on April 14th.

New Bus Service Route 384

Five return services per day, Monday to Saturday and four return services per day on Sunday. The service will provide improved connectivity around Wexford and Enniscorthy stopping through villages and areas such as Glynn, Killurin, Ballyhogue, Bree, Wilton and Tomnalosset. Timetable available at LocalLink website.