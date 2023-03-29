Around the Districts: Ballymore-Mayglass to Bree-Galbally

Indoor Archery

Archery is great sport for all, men, women, girls and boys and the new club CúChulainn Archers, which meets in Rathangan Hall every week, will hold beginner courses throughout the year. All enquiries to cuchulainnwexford@yahoo.com.

Social dancing

Come along for a fun, easy and relaxed way to learn basic and new social dance steps in Ballycogley Hall, on Wednesday nights 7 p.m. to 30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Admission of €5 includes tea and biscuits. Contact 086 4088418.

Clothing Collection

The St Fintan’s NS parents’ association are collecting the following items; Rewearable items of clothing; Paired shoes, Handbags and belts, Towels and blankets, Curtains. Please do not include duvets, pillows, soiled/ripped clothes or single shoes. Your support is greatly appreciated. Bags can be dropped at the school on Thursday, March 30, before 10 a.m.

Drive in Bingo

The St Fintan’s GAA Club Sunday afternoon bingo session is up and running for 2023 and will commence at 2.30 p.m. A jackpot of €1,500 is up for grabs. We welcome and look forward to seeing you at the club grounds in Ballymore, wishing you the best of good luck with many thanks for your continued support.

Club lotto

St Fintan’s GAA Club in association with St Mary’s Rosslare lotto fundraiser takes place each Tuesday night with the jackpot standing at €8,300. Tickets costing just €2 are available from the usual sellers or from any committee member. The numbers drawn last week were 5, 8, 26 and 30. We had one match-three winner Oran Dunne. Many thanks for your generous support.

Birthday Greetings

Very happy 80th birthday greetings are sent to Theresa Pettit Ballyduskar Killinick. Happy birthday Theresa.

St Fintan’s

After the EEW ACHL Div.3 group B game versus Glynn-Barntown fixed to be played in Ballymore on Saturday evening last was cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Two members of the club were involved with county teams during the recent past, Quinn Kelly with the under-20 football team that suffered a couple of defeats to Wicklow and Jim Rossitter with the senior football team that shared the spoils with Wicklow in an Allianz league Division 4 game played in Chadwick Wexford Park.

Notes

If you wish to have any items included in the notices for Ballymore-Mayglass you may do so by email at conzarcat@hotmail.com or by contacting Paddy at 087 9680419. Deadline for submitting notices is 5 p.m. on the Sunday prior to the date of publication. On the weekend of a bank holiday, we should receive the notices on or before 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings.

BALLYMURN

Over The water Vintage news

Reserve Easter Sunday 9th April for the Over the Water Vintage Club Spring Road Run, based from Castlebridge Community Centre. It is in aid of Castlebridge Church. Registration from 11.30am . Take off at 12.30.

Deepest Sympathy

Deepest Sympathy is extended to the family of the late Collette Redmond, Kilmallock who passed away last week. May she rest in peace.

GAA Club lotto

This weeks lotto numbers: 3, 21, 27 & 29. No winner, No Match 3. Lucky Dips: Siobhan Kehoe & Mairead T Cummins. Next draw 29th March. Jackpot €10,000.

BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

﻿Sad passing

Deepest sympathy to the Barry family, Wellingtonbridge on the death of Peter last week. Peter is survived by his wife Marian sons Toddy, Nicholas, Peter, Michael and Eddie, daughters Margarite and Christine, grandchildren, brothers Dick and Toddy, sisters Rita, Eileen, Marian, Marcella, Bernie, Geraldine and Kit, relatives and friends.

Peter’s remains were brought to Carrig church on Wednesday last for funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with burial afterwards in Ballylannon cemetery. May he rest in peace. Cake sale.

Danescastle music group will see the return of their Good Friday cake sale on April 7 in Carrig community centre after church service. Your support would be appreciated.

Historical Society

The society is delighted to be able to announce two ‘Know Your Place’ talks in April:

On Monday, April 3, Monica Wallace will resume her talk on Coolbrook which was so cruelly affected by a power-cut on the previous occasion. In particular, we were unable to see the wonderful slides which Monica had prepared. This will take place in Grantstown at 8 p.m. On Thursday, April 27, best-selling author Siobhán Doyle will give a talk on her fantastic new book ‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects.’ This will also take place in Grantstown at 8 p.m.

We look forward to seeing you at both events for which there will be no entrance charge.

Split-the-pot

This week’s winner was Brigid Livingstone winning €256.

Over-50s Group

The Bannow-Ballymitty Over-50s Group are going to the Westgrove Hotel, Co. Kildare from September 11 to September 14.

A coach will pick us up at 9 a.m. at Wallace’s, Wellingtonbridge and will stay with us for the four days taking us to various places of interest. The total cost is €310 p.p sharing or €410 p.p. single room. This price includes Bed/Breakfast plus a three course Evening Meal every evening and entertainment.

We have a few places spare so if you would like to join us contact Breda O’Sullivan Mobile No. 086 1787019.

GAA club news

Well done to Danescastle Music Group, who represented Bannow-Ballymitty GAA Club in the Scór na nÓg County Final this past week. They will represent their club and County in the Leinster semi-final in Carnew on Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m.

Social dancing

Dancing continues in Carrig-on-Bannow Community Centre this Friday the 31st with music by the Wicklow Man. All welcome, refreshments served.

Ballymitty Hall events

Monday Night Bingo – Ballymitty Drive-in bingo and Online Bingo – Monday nights at 8 p.m. Come play at our Drive-in Bingo (Ballymitty Church Carpark) or play online via ZOOM in the comfort of your own home or with friends. More info contact 089 2722808or ballymittybingo@gmail.com.

Community Garden – Meetings Thursday evenings at 7.30 in Ballymitty Hall. Come along and help with our Community Garden and learn new skills. More Info contact Paddy at 087 2126590.

Women’s Shed – We meet Monday mornings from 10 a.m. to midday Re-connect or make new friends. Learn new skills.

Community Games

Community Games is for children aged 6-16 – a list of competitions can be viewed on communitygames.ie Enquiries can be made with Anne Reville 083 3153216 or astaford333@outlook.com.

Grantstown news

Community Employment Scheme Vacancies – If you are in receipt of a social welfare payment, Tús or have been unemployed for one year or more, then you may be eligible for a CE Scheme. We currently have vacancies for a Driver, carers, Kitchen Assistants, childcare, Maintenance and Groundskeeper. Please note no qualifications are needed for the above positions as full training will be provided free of charge which will enable you to find work in the future. We have had great outcomes in getting people back to full-time employment. Phone us at 051 561016 for more information.

Meals on Wheels – Would you like to have Delicious and Nutritious meals delivered to your door? Grantstown Daycare Centre operates a Meals on Wheels Service every Tuesday and Thursday for a small fee. Why not give us a call at 051 561016 for more details and a free sample.

Volunteers – We need volunteers with a D1 driving license who are willing to drive our minibus to collect clients from their homes in the morning and/or drop them home in the afternoon. You would be accompanied by one of our carers to look after the clients and show you the route. We also need volunteers to deliver our Meal on Wheels on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you have a couple of hours to spare before lunch either day and would like to help please call us at 051 561016.

Drive-in/Sit-in bingo – Bingo with raffle and split-the-pot every Wednesday night at 7.30 p.m. in the car park to raise much needed funds for Grantstown Daycare Centre. Why not come along and support this worthy cause and win a few euro for yourself when you are here. Tea, coffee, Minerals, Chocolate and Crisps on sale every night. You can now sit inside and play where we will ensure social distancing for your safety.

BLACKWATER

Active Retirement

Blackwater Active Retirement Association extends an invitation to all members and friends, county-wide, to join us for a mini-holiday in the Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran, Co. Donegal from May 10 to May 14. Breakfast and evening meals are included, as well as a Gala Night of entertainment with Red Hurley and/or Dominic Kirwan or Brendan Shine. The cost of the all-in trip is €439 pps. For further information and booking, please phone Margaret at 087 6703242.

A table quiz will be held in Whelan’s Bar at 8.30 p.m. on Friday, April 14. Entry is €40 per team of four.

Upcoming Trips: In April a visit to Enniscorthy Castle and the 1798 Centre and in May a Scenic Cruise on the River Barrow from New Ross to Waterford.

There is also Indoor Bowling in Blackwater Hall every Thursday night at 7.30 p.m.

New members are most welcome to join Blackwater ARA.

BREE-GALBALLY

Spring Clean

This year’s Spring Clean in Bree Parish will take place during the first two weeks of April. People are asked to help in their area by cleaning the road verges before growth starts Materials such as bags, gloves and high visibility vests are available at either Hammel’s Centra shop or at Jutta O’Meara’s house ( Y21Y135 ) from March 27th. Filled bags can be left either on the gravel area outside Jutta O’Meara’s house or at the Bullaun (grass triangle with birch trees) Sparrowsland. These will be collected after 17th April by Wexford County Council Environment Department.

Edermine Ferry 50

Edermine Ferry rowing club is celebrating 50 years as a club this year. We are wondering if any locals have old photos ( anywhere from the 80s to 00s) please contact our chairperson Bernie on 087 904 4472.

Bree Macra

Congratulations to Sarah Byrne, Ballyhogue, who was Runner Up in last weeks’ Impromptu Public Speaking All Ireland Final in Ennis. Sarah spoke on the topics of friendship, cyclists and space travel. The Club will be hosting a Social in Hammel’s Of Bree on Friday, 31st March.

Bree AC News

Best wishes to Bree AC athletes Ava Wilson, Sarah O’Brien, Lea Bolger and Kiera Wilson in the National Indoor Athletic Championships next weekend in Athlone. Other upcoming events for the club are St Senan’s AC, Ferrybank AC and St Abban’s AC Open Sports, Adamstown AC Spring League and Bree AC AGM / Award Night. See Bree AC facebook page for further details.

Bootcamp Classes

Exercise classes continue in Bree Community Centre on Monday evenings 6.30 -7.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday mornings 9.15-10.15am. Outdoor Classes take place on Bree Community Tennis Courts on Wednesday evenings 7-8pm and Saturday mornings 9.30-10.30am.

Community Games News

Closing dates for Bree Davidstown Cloughbawn Community Games U10-16 Swimming, U9-15 Gymnastics and U13 -16 Handball is Wednesday, 29th March. Spaces are limited. Text Clare on 0874151350. See Community Games–Events for full details. Local area Chess and Draughts classes take place in Bree Community Centre from 7-8.30pm each Tuesday evening. Cost is €2 with max €5 per family. County finals for most of these events take place beginning with the Swimming Final on the 14th April.

Scoil Mhuire Ballyhogue

We are now open for 2023/2024 school year enrolment. Please contact us on 053 92 47677 or visit our school website www.scoilmhuireballyhogue.ie for further information.

New Bus Service Route 384

Five return services per day, Monday to Saturday and four return services per day on Sunday. The service will provide improved connectivity around Wexford and Enniscorthy stopping through villages and areas such as Glynn, Killurin, Ballyhogue, Bree, Wilton and Tomnalossett. Timetable available at LocalLink website.

Galbally NS Enrolments

Scoil Eoin Baiste, Galbally is now taking enrolments for the 2023/24 school year. Please contact our school office if you wish to visit our school or meet our staff. Contact details 053 9247622, email office.scoileoinbaiste@gmail.com

Ballyhogue GAA Lotto

Numbers drawn on 15th March were 2, 11, 12, 15. No Jackpot winner. Match 3’s–Nicholas & Eithne Doyle, Michael Murphy, Colin Levingstone, Janet Daly. Next draw 29th March. Next jackpot is €4,200.