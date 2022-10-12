Around the Districts: Ballymore-Mayglass to Bree-Galbally

John, Lisa, Cooper and Hunter Henneberry at the opening of the new clubhouse at Faythe Harriers GAA grounds.

BALLYMORE-MAYGLASS

St Fintan’s AGM

The St Fintan’s Club AGM will take place on Friday, November 4, in the clubhouse at 8 p.m. Nominations for club officers along with motions for consideration should be emailed to club secretary no later than October 31.

Submissions will be communicated with club members before November 2. Email secretary.stfintans.wexford@gaa.ie.

Ballycogley Players

Our recent season launch in Tomhaggard Social Centre was a great success. Thanks to all those who came along on the night. A special thanks to Fr Pat Mernagh for officially launching our season and to all our members who provided refreshments on the night.

Our one-act plays this autumn are ‘A Ticket for Trouble’ by Jimmy Keary and ‘Walter’s Bad Day’ by Paul Maher together with our ever popular comedy sketches.

Curtain up at 8 p.m. nightly on Saturday, October 22, at Our Lady’s Island Community Centre, on Sunday, October 23, at Stella Maris Centre, Kilmore Quay, on Friday, October 28, at Ballycogley Hall and on Sunday, October 30, at Bannow Community Centre. We hope to see you there.

Allotment

An allotment with greenhouse is available in the Killinick area – please contact Bill Underwood at 087 6491102.

Tomhaggard Social Centre Activities

Monday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tomhaggard Women’s Shed. Tuesday: 10.15 a.m. to 11.15 a.m. Yoga; 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Qiu Gong (six weeks); 7 p.m. to 8.15 p.m. Beaver Scouts. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sewing Group; 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Cubs/Scouts/Ventures. Thursday: 10.40 a.m. to 1 p.m. Woodturning (eight weeks). Friday: Reflexology Therapy in library – Contact Rebecca at 086 8317517.

Check Facebook for various groups. Drama rehearsals 2/3 evenings. Room Hire available afternoons and weekends. Contact 087 6858480.

Club lotto

St Fintan’s GAA Club in association with St Mary’s Rosslare will hold its fundraising weekly lotto each Tuesday night. Last week the numbers drawn were 15, 17, 19 and 21. And the jackpot now stands at €5,000. Tickets are €2 each and are available from the usual sellers and local shops, a subscription for 10 weeks for €20 is available by contacting Sharon at 086 1787498. Revenue from the lotto has been vital to the club developments of the last number years aswell as assisting with the ongoing and ever-increasing general running costs of the club. Your support is very much appreciated.

Notes

If you wish to have any items included in the notices for Ballymore-Mayglass you may do so by email at conzarcat@hotmail.com or by contacting Paddy at 087 96804019.

Deadline for submitting notices for inclusion is 5 p.m. on the Sunday prior to the date of publication.

Parish news

Mass Times: Saturday evening Mass in Mayglass 7.30 p.m. and Sunday morning Mass in Ballymore at 9.30 a.m..Fr Aodhan Marken 087 2611905. Adoration: Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Weddings: Couples intending to marry must give three months’ notice to both church and state. Baptisms: Ballymore first Saturday of the month and Mayglass third Saturday of the month. To arrange first Friday sick calls please contact Florence at 087 9623138.

Thank You

We the Lambert family of Mayglass would like to express our sincere gratitude to all those who joined us in sympathy and offered us such support and kindness on the sad passing of a dear husband and father when Aidan the light of our lives sadly passed away.

A heartfelt thanks to Fr Aodhan Marken for his kindness and prayers at Aidans funeral Mass. While it is impossible to thank everyone individually your kindness will never be forgotten.

Anniversary

The first anniversary Mass for our former parish priest Fr Martin Byrne takes place on Saturday, October 15, at 7.30 p.m. in Mayglass church.

GAA action

Having defeated St Mary’s Rosslare in a first preliminary round game of the Wexford District junior B championship the St Fintan’s junior B football team set up a second-round game versus Sarsfields. This game was played in a very cold Ferns on Wednesday evening last. The teams exchanged scores throughout with the result always in doubt but when referee Barry Redmond sounded the full-time whistle St Fintan’s had prevailed 3-09 to 1-13 and this set up a semi-final date with Crossabeg-Ballymurn.

This semi-final game was played in Ballymore on Saturday last and once again St Fintan’s were not to be denied taking the spoils on a scoreline of 2-13 to 1-08 having led 1-09 to 0-06 at halftime. These victories have set up a meeting with Blackwater in the final.

In Coiste na nÓg the under-15 hurling team of Our Lady’s Island/St Fintan’s took on St Patrick’s in the semi-final of the Enniscorthy Guardian championship with the game played in Carne on Saturday morning last. During the early stages of the first half very little separated the sides but as the half wore on St Patrick’s got on top and had a substantial lead at halftime 1-08 to 0-03. The home team started the second half very well and reduced the lead to a single point on a number of occasions but a killer goal late on for St Patrick’s say them take the spoils on a scoreline of 2-13 to 2-10.

BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

Split-the-pot

This week’s winner is Anna O’Brien winning €229.

Food and Craft Fair

A Food and Craft Market will take place in Ballymitty Hall on Sunday, November 27 – for information or to book a stall contact 089 2722808 or email ballymittyhall@gmail.com.

Camogie news

Clear your calendars for Sunday, October 16, at 11 a.m., as our adult team will play St Anne’s Rathangan in Grantstown in the county semi-final. This is a hugely important game so support for the girls, who have all put in a great effort all year, is essential. Best of luck to everyone involved.

Sad passing

Correcting a mistake on last week’s paper. Deepest sympathy to the Grace family, Ballymitty on the death of their mother Rena Grace née White last Saturday, September 24, Rena is survived by her daughters Alison, Claire and Helen, sons Desmond, Ronnie, Shane and the late David, sisters Angela and Ann, brothers John and Eugene, grandchildren, great grandchildren relatives and friends. Rena’s funeral was on Monday with Mass in St Peter’s church Ballymitty and burial afterwards in Bannow cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Social dancing

Dancing continues in Carrig Community Centre for October with music as follows: Friday the 14th Dermot and Fergal McConnell, Friday the 21st Jimmy Hogan and Lar Kenny, Friday the 28th Blue Lace.

A big welcome awaits the Dermot and Fergal McConnell father and son band who are travelling all the way from Fermanagh to play for the dance in Carrig this Friday night. They are well known for playing in the big venues from Cork to Donegal including the Rhu Glen and the Dolmen Hotel Carlow. You can enjoy the good music and have a chat over a cup of tea or coffee even if you can’t dance looking forward to seeing you there.

Grantstown news

CE scheme vacancies – We currently have a number of positions available on our CE Scheme for Cook, Carer’s and Laundry Staff here in Grantstown Daycare Centre. If you are in receipt of a social welfare payment or unemployed for over 12 months, you may eligible for a CE Scheme. To be part of a CE Scheme is a great opportunity to access training and to build on your existing skills or to learn and train in a new skillset. The position involves working 19.50 hours per week. If you are interested, we would love to hear from you at 051 561016 or email karen@grantstownpriory.com. More information on these positions can be found on the Jobs Ireland website.

Calling all volunteers – If you are available to volunteer any hours to help us deliver our service please phone us at 051 561016 for a chat.

Drive-In Bingo – The Drive-in bingo is on every Wednesday night at 7.30 p.m. Why not come along and try your luck, you never know you might walk away with our snowball which is rising every week. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

Meals-on-wheels – The summer is over now and soon we will be back to the long dark evenings when a hot nutritious meal will be more important than ever to keep us in top form. So why not order your dinners from Grantstown Meals on Wheels service and have fresh nutritious meals delivered to your door. Call us at 051 561016 for more information.

Ballymitty Hall events

Yoga Classes – Ger Monaghan’s Ashtanga Yoga classes will be sorely missed. Until we can persuade him to return, Sorcha Hyland is offering a new series of Tuesday night yoga classes from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. €120 for a 12 class pass. Contact Sorcha at 087 7022262 for more details.

Women’s Shed – Meeting Monday mornings from 10 a.m. to midday Re-connect or make new friends. Learn new skills.

Art Classes – Tuesday mornings from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Suitable for all abilities. Contact Inez Nordell Vard at 085 2575868.

Gardening Group – Meeting on Thursday, October 6, in Ballymitty Hall from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. – please phone Paddy at 087 2126580 to book your place.

BREE-GALBALLY

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to wife Elizabeth, daughter, sons, family and friends of John Hogan, Knockduff who died recently. His remains were interred in Bree Cemetery following his funeral Mass in Bree.

Coffee morning

Siobhan Doyle will be hosting a coffee morning in Galbally Hall as a fundraiser for Solas on Saturday 22nd October.

Clonmore Quiz

Table Quiz in Enniscorthy Rugby Club on Friday October 21st at 8pm in aid of St John’s Church, Clonmore. Table of 4 is €40. All support appreciated.

Ladies Football

Hard luck to the Ballyhogue ladies football team who lost the Wexford Junior A Final to Taghmon Camross in Wexford Park. Hard luck also to the U16 team beaten in their county final by Baile Dubh Tire.

Bree AC News

Bree AC training for the winter season has resumed. 2022 membership is still valid until Jan 2023. Little athletics returns for the first time in over 2 years and takes place in Ballyhogue GAA field on Saturday mornings 10 to 11am for those born in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

‘Middle Athletics’ takes place on Tuesdays 7 to 8pm in the lower GAA field, Thursdays 6.45 – 7.45pm in Bree Hall and Saturdays 10 to 11am in GAA field for those born in 2012, 2013 and 2014. ‘Upper Athletics’ takes place on Tuesdays 7 to 8pm on the lower GAA field, Thursdays 7.45-9pm in Bree Hall and Saturday 11am – 12.30 in the GAA field or Raven Forest in Curracloe for those born in 2011 and older. Each training session is €2 with max €5 per family.

New members are welcome at a reduced rate until the end of 2022. For further details see Bree AC Facebook or contact breeathleticclub@gmail.com

Music Lessons

Music lessons are starting in Galbally Sports and Leisure Club on Thursday 13th October. Registration from 6.30pm. Classes from 7pm. Top class teachers from Ceoltoiri Munna.

Bree Ladies Fitness Bootcamp

Classes include Cardio, Kettlebells, Circuits and lots of fun. Every Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9.15 am and also Monday evenings at 6.30 pm in Bree Community Centre. All classes €8 PAYG.

Galbally Hip Hop

‘Next level’ hip hop dance classes for age 5 to 10 year olds. €7 per class. For information please message the Facebook page for Galbally Sports and Leisure Club and we will get back to you.

Galbally Ladies Bootcamp

Fitness bootcamp is still going strong on Wednesday nights in Galbally Community Centre from 7 to 8 PM. €8 Pay as you go.

Volleyball

Volleyball on Monday and Fridays in Galbally Community Centre from 8.30pm to 10pm. New members welcome.

Galbally Notice Board

There is a new community notice board at the hall entrance if anyone needs to put up any posters/details of other events going on in Galbally. Calendar also at hall door of weekly events so come along and have a look to see what might interest you. Suggestions welcome for other activities that might be possible in the Galbally club. Contact John on 085 1422189 for hall bookings.