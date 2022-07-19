Around the districts: Ballymore-Mayglass to Bannow-Ballymitty

Jazz at Johnstown The Ivy Sisters in the Visitors Centre Garden. Vicky Clancy, David Mullhall, Mary Clancy and Tony Clancy

BALLYMORE-MAYGLASS

Leo Carthy Weekend

We are delighted to announce the return of the annual Leo Carthy Weekend which will take place on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.

It will begin with an opening night Variety concert in Our Lady’s Island Community Hall from 8 p.m.

With MC on the Night South East Radio’s Alan Corcoran.

Featuring Danescastle Music Group, George Lawlor, William Troy, Wexford’s got talent winner Sarah Deevy, Nick Kinsella, and Brendan Wickham and co. With comedy on the night from the Ballycogley players.

Admin €10 (free refreshments on the night) Sunday, August 2

Starts with our 6km Fun Run at midday. All welcome to run or walk or scenic route. €10 registration from 11 a.m. (free refreshments afterwards)

This is followed by our vintage car and tractor Run, leaving at 1 p.m. from the village with registration from 11.30 (€20 entry fee and free refreshments afterwards) all funds raised going towards Wexford Women’s refugee.

2 p.m. Live music begins on the open-air stage with the legendary Theresa and the Stars. The music continues all afternoon through to six with numerous well know local artists.

There will be kids’ entertainment with foot darts, basketball arcade, face painting, and our ever-popular sheep race etc

Also, on the day there will be stalls, and tea and refreshments.

Come and enjoy a great day’s entertainment and support two great causes, with all proceeds going towards Wexford Women’s refugee and a number of local voluntary groups.

Ballymore-Mayglass Patrons

The annual patron will be held in Ballymore cemetery on Thursday, August 11, at 7.30 p.m. and in Mayglass cemetery on Friday, August 12, at 7.30 p.m.

Club Gear

The St Fintan’s GAA Club has its new gear now available. We are now live with our new O’Neills club online shop. The online shop will be live all year round so you may order your gear at any stage throughout the year. Please note we will be revealing our new club jerseys during this month and these will also come available to purchase from the shop in the next few weeks.

GAA Scene

Having had its good run halted by Glynn-Barntown during the recent past, the St Fintan’s junior A hurling team got its good run of form back on tracks with a comprehensive 4-24 to 1-13 victory over Rapparees in a game played in Ballymore on Sunday last. A very entertaining game with both teams displaying a high standard of hurling and a joy for those in attendance. This victory guarantees a quarter final spot in this year’s championship. The final game of the league will be played on Saturday evening next away to Bannow-Ballymitty. The under-19 hurling team of Our Lady’s Island/St Fintan’s was forced to give Rathgarogue/Cushionstown a walkover. The under-nine and under-11 under the guidance of Kevin Cogley had some great fun sessions learning the skills and techniques of the game. Well done, everyone.

Club lotto

St Fintan’s GAA Club in association with St Mary’s Rosslare will hold its fundraising weekly lotto each Tuesday night. Last week, the numbers drawn were 1, 2, 13 and 14. Tickets are €2 each and are available from the usual sellers and local shops, a subscription for 10 weeks for €20 is available by contacting Sharon at 086 1787498. Revenue from the lotto has been vital to the club developments of the last number years aswell as assisting with the ongoing and ever-increasing general running costs of the club. Your support is very much appreciated.

Women’s Refuge

For women in crisis there is a 24-hour free helpline at 1800 220444.

Alzheimer Society of Ireland

The Alzheimer of Ireland’s national helpline service is open six days a week. Call 1800 341341 or email helpline@alzheimer.ie.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Ruby and Ellie Keane, who won two rosettes for their showing of lambs in the butcher section at the recent Killag show.

Notes

If you wish to have any items included in the notices for Ballymore-Mayglass you may do so by email at conzarcat@hotmail.com or by contacting Paddy at 087 96804019. Since the People Newspaper has returned to its previous publication day of Wednesday It is important that the deadline for submitting notices for inclusion in the Ballymore-Mayglass area notices are now received on or before 5 p.m. on the Sunday prior to the date of publication. On the weekend of a bank holiday, we should receive the notices on or before 7 p.m. on Thursday evening. Many thanks for your understanding.

Country Fest Wexford

With Ireland’s newest country music festival just a month away’ the St Fintan’s GAA Club will be calling on volunteers to help out on the day and committee members will be contacting both the ladies and gents clubs seeking this help in the coming days. The festival will be held at Wexford racecourse on August 7 with Derek Ryan and the conquerors is the headline band and will be supported by Trudi Lalor, Jimmy and Claudia Buckley and Brendan and Emily Shine. Get your tickets and be prepared to dance. Tickets costing €25 are on sale on countryfestwexford.ie. We hope to see you there.

Mass Times

Mayglass: Sat evening at 7.30 p.m. Ballymore: Sunday morning 9.30 a.m. Adoration: Wednesday morning 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Weddings couples intending to marry must give three months’ notice to both church and state. Baptisms: Ballymore on the first Saturday of the month, Mayglass: on the third Saturday of the month. To arrange first Friday sick calls please contact Florence on 087 9623138 or Fr. Aodhan on 087 2611905. Parochial house number: 053 9158000.

BALLYMURN

Sky Dive

Congratulations and well done to Debbie Maher and Alex Wilson on their great achievement of raising €5,000 by participating in a sky dive in honour of their friend Cathriona Doyle in aid of Wexford Hospice Homecare. They would like to thank everyone that helped them in anyway. They were delighted to present the cheque to such a deserving charity.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn GAA Club

Crossabeg-Ballymurn will be holding our annual golf classic on Friday, July 22, in Enniscorthy golf club. Team event four man scramble at €140 per team. To book your tee times, please contact Brian at 087 2453293 or if you wish to sponsor a tee box. All support welcome.

Lotto numbers

This week’s lotto numbers were 9, 11, 12 and 21 No winner, No match three.

Lucky Dips; Peadar O’Connor Linda Butler.

Next draw July 20 jackpot €5,400.

Senior hurlers

Congratulations and well done to our senior hurlers who beat Gorey in the championship last Sunday. They will play Gylnn/Barntown next Sunday in the last round of the championship. The match is in Tagoat at 6.30 p.m.

Dates for your Diary

Ballymurn Patron will take place on Sunday, August 14.

Synodal Meetings in Ballymurn. Monday, July 25, 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Areas: Kilmallock, Clonasheeogue, Garryvarren, Lacken, Mullinagore, Ballysilla, St Joseph’s Terrace, Woodview and Tulach Geal.

BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

Death

Deepest sympathy to Kathleen White, Bannow Bay on the sad passing of her husband Jimmy last Thursday, July 14, Jimmy is survived by his wife Kathleen, sons John Joe and Matty, daughter Anna, brother John, sister Nancy, relatives and friends. His remains were brought to Carrig church on Saturday for funeral Mass at midday with burial afterwards in Bannow Cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Bingo is back

Bingo will return in Carrig community centre every Saturday at 8.30 p.m.

Split-the-pot This week’s winner was Séamus Farrell winning €174.

Ballymitty Hall Dates for Diary

Car Boot and Indoor Market on Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ballymitty Church Carpark and Ballymitty Hall, Y35K221. To book a stall or for further information contact 089 2722808or ballymittycarboot@gmail.com.

Taekwondo – Taekwondo classes every Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Ballymitty Hall. Contact John Phillips at 086 3893382 for more information.

Yoga classes – Yoga classes in Ballymitty Hall Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. Contact Ger at 083 0277053.

Social dancing

Dancing in Carrig Community Centre for the month of July: Friday, July 22: Philip English and Friday, July 29: Tommy Carroll.

Monday Night Bingo

Ballymitty Drive-in Bingo on Monday nights at 8 p.m.

Come play at our Drive-in Bingo (Ballymitty Church Carpark) or play online via Zoom in the comfort of your own home or with friends. More info contact 089 2722808 or ballymittybingo@gmail.com.

GAA Results Sheet

Winning numbers were 1, 3, 10 and 32.

No jackpot winner.

Two match-three winners share €1,000

Tom Foley, Castlehayestown, Tom O’Gorman, Online.

Next jackpot €14,000. Reserve jackpot €9,300 – €300 will be added (on reserve) on no win basis Match 3’s win or share €200.

Next draw takes place in St James’s Clubhouse on July 26 at 8.30 p.m.

Fixtures: Thursday. July 21, under-15 Footbal home to St Martin s at 7.30 p.m.

Friday under-14 camogie v Kilmore away at 7 p.m. Saturday Junior Men’s Hurling (round 5) v St Fintan’s home game at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26 Minor camogie v Taghmon/Clongeen at 7 p.m. in Grantstown. Please note that fixtures change so keep an eye on our Facebook/Twitter and Instagram accounts. Best of luck to everyone involved in the 30th Phil Murphy weekend. Thanks to everyone who participated in the Cúl Camps last week in the lovely Sunshine. Hope you all had fun.

Grantstown News

Sad Passing: deepest sympathy to the Augustinians and the O’Leary family on the death of Fr Aiden O’Leary, formally priest here at Grantstown. He passed away last Thursday, July 14, He reposed at the Good Council College New Ross on Friday followed by prayers. Funeral Mass was on Saturday at 11 a.m. with burial afterwards in the family plot at Ballyduff cemetery, Camolin. May he rest in peace.

Volunteers – calling all volunteers. If you are available to volunteer any hours to help us deliver our service please phone us at 051 561016 for a chat.

Bingo: Our Drive-in bingo is on every Wednesday night at 7.30 p.m. Your support would be greatly appreciated. We are also running the bingo in Carrig Hall on Saturday nights from 8.30 p.m. for the month of July.

It would be great if another organisation were to take over and keep it going for the people who play every Saturday night.

CE Scheme vacancies

We currently have a number of positions available on our CE Scheme for Carer’s, Maintenance Workers and Kitchen Assistants here in Grantstown Daycare Centre. If you are in receipt of a social welfare payment or unemployed for over 12 months, you may eligible for a CE Scheme. To be part of a CE Scheme is a great opportunity to access training and to build on your existing skills or to learn and train in a new skillset. The position involves working 19.50 hours per week.

If you are interested, we would love to hear from you at 051 561016 or email karen@grantstownpriory.com.

More information on these positions can be found on the Jobs Ireland website.

AED

Please note our AED is now available at our centre and is activated by calling emergency services.

Taghmon Community Games

Great results from the County Finals for the art and Handwriting.

Congratulations to the following who won medals.

ART: Boys’ under-eight: First – Mikey Lawler-Ryan

Girls’ under-eight: Second – Ruby Bennett

Boys’ under-10: Joint third – Ryan Casey

Girls’ under-10: First – Ella-Rae Foley

Boys’ under-12: Third – Joshua Butler

Girls’ under-12: Third – Sophie Redmond

Girls’ under-14: First – Katelyn Stenning

HANDWRITING: Boys’ under-10: Second – Kevin Cassidy

Girls’ under-10: First – Amber Kenny. Third – Sadhbh Hannon

Boys’ under-12: Second – Caylum O’Sullivan

Girls’ under-12: First – Isabella Butler

first place winners will now go through to the national finals in August. Best of luck to them all.

Soccer

Well done to the boys’ under-12 Soccer team who won against a team from Carlow on Sunday, July 10. Score 4-0. They are now through to the Leinster semi-final in Longford. Well done to the panel of Aidan Breen, Calum O’Sullivan, Dan Finn, Daniel Redmond, Dara Bennett, Darragh Goff, Harry Murphy, James Bennett, Josh Butler, Kevin McLoughlin, Leo Stenning, Liam Diskin, Noah French, Sam Cullen, Séamie Wall and Seán McLoughlin.

A big thank you to the Managers of Alan Diskin, Donal Redmond and Daniel Stenning.

And hard luck to the girls’ under-12 Soccer team who fought hard but unfortunately things didn’t go their way. They lost 5-2. Well done on getting this far.

Well done to the panel of Orla Burke, Zoe Byrne, Aoibheann O’Dwyer, Sophie Redmond, Issy Butler, Eve Cullen, Eva Mullins, Isabelle Browne, Leah Gallagher and Aoife Doyle.

A big thank you to the managers – Donal and Eimear Redmond.