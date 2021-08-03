BALLYMORE-MAYGLASS

Club Championship ticket arrangements.

Due to current COVID restrictions and in order to manage attendances within government guidelines, all Wexford GAA Club Championship matches will be ticket only. Tickets will be provided by Wexford GAA online to clubs via Ticketmaster’s Universe ticketing system.

Club members will be provided with a unique club link to purchase game tickets a couple of days before each championship game, any unsold tickets on 9 a.m. on the morning of the game will be released for sale to the general public via the online portal.

It is very important to know the club WILL NOT have tickets for championship games, all tickets will be available online to members through the ticketing system. Fully paid club members will receive a club text with the link and unique club code to access online tickets 3/4 days prior to the championship fixture.

Hurling Championship

Club hurling championship commences this coming weekend with St Fintan’s contesting their first championship game V Clongeen on Sunday, August 7, at 7 p.m. We wish all the panel and management the best of luck for the 2021 Championship. The under-20s of Our Lady’s Island/St Fintan’s, contest their Road one championship hurling game this Wednesday, August 4. Fixture details are available in the Sports section.

Model County Tickets

CLG Loch Garman Club and County Draw 2021 or Model County tickets as they are better known are now available to purchase from St Fintan’s GAA Club.

Tickets are €50 or two payments €30 and €20 and there will be three draws with the first draw taking place on Wednesday, August 25, with a first prize of brand-new Skoda Fabia car. €2,500 SuperValu voucher, €1,000 cash aswell as vouchers for Glen Fuels, McCauleys Chemists and many more.

Ticket sellers will be out and about over the coming weeks. Tickets are also available to purchase online at Wexford GAA by nominating St Fintan’s.

Model County ticket sales have provided vital funding for the club for over 25 years and your support in 2021 again will be very much appreciated.

St Fintan’s Club membership

St Fintan’s non-playing social club membership is €30 and payable via club revolut to 085 1803504, by bank transfer by contacting Sharon Pettit or Liz Crowley or membership can be paid in person to Sharon or Liz.

Congratulations

St Fintan’s GAA extends congratulations to Anthony Pettit of Ballyduskar, Killinick, who has recently taken up the position of Chief Superindendent in Wexford.

Picnic Tables

The Killinick Project Committee have organised four new Picnic tables for the Local Community.

The tables are placed on the green area beside Acorn Foods for all the public to enjoy. If you are grabbing some local shopping, feel free to sit down and enjoy your take away. We want to give a huge thank you to Jim Underwood of Acorn Foods for offering the space to place the tables and councillor Frank Staples for providing the funding for the tables for the community to enjoy. Special thanks to our chairman and Key volunteer James Molloy, who sourced, collected and assembled the tables on site.

We look forward to working with our local councillors and Wexford County Council for future projects which will benefit the local community.

Local cemeteries

Due to Covid regulations regretfully the patron Masses in the cemeteries will not go ahead this year. We ask that people attend to the graves in the coming weeks and visit the cemeteries in the patron week August 12 and 13 in your own time.

Ballycogley Players

The Ballycogely Players present four plays done in outside theatre. ‘Where is this Malabar’ directed by Fintan Murphy, ‘Lockdown’ directed by Breda Hayes and Seán Carthy, ‘Give a little love’ directed by Breda Hayes and ‘Lovers winners’ directed by Breda Hayes and Annette Dupuy. Tickets are €10 each and pre-booking is essential.

The dates and contact numbers for booking are: Tomhaggard – July 28 and 29: 085 1506791. Our Lady’s Island – August 4 and 5: 087 6733575. Piercestown – August 12 and 13: 085 1510236. We are so excited to see you in our audiences and keep your fingers crossed for good weather.

St Fintan’s Drive In Bingo

The St Fintan’s drive in bingo continues on Sunday, August 8, at the club grounds in Ballymore at 2.30 p.m. with a jackpot of €1,400 plus a game four jackpot of €1,000. Shop opened for treats and ice-creams and gates will be opened at 1.45 p.m. This is a fundraiser for our new indoor training facility which is presently at the planning stage. All support is very much appreciated.

Walking Track

The walking track on the grounds of the St Fintan’s GAA Club is currently open free of charge to all and all we ask is that you adhere to all the covid guidelines. Due to health and safety guidelines, dogs are not allowed (except guide dogs). Many thanks for your co-operation. A healthy way to exercise so please stay safe.

Club Nursery

The St Fintan’s club nursery together with Our Lady’s Island continues each Wednesday evening at 6.30 p.m., and under-seven boys and girls at 6.45 p.m. It is a great evening of fun for these future stars. The next session will be in Ballymore on August 4.

Ladies Soccer

Maeve Kenny and Aoibheann Rankin two very good young players who joined the Waterford FC academy and are members of the under-17 women’s national league team from the local All Blacks club have both been invited to join the Republic of Ireland under-16 assessments.

Raffle

The St Fintan’s GAA Club is currently selling raffle tickets with a Ford 3000 Pre-Force Tractor as the prize. Tickets are €5 each or a book of five for 20 euro. All proceeds are going to the provision of an indoor training facility and gym. The draw takes place on December 10 and we appreciate your support.

Coiste na nÓg

The Coiste na nÓg phone number has changed to 083 0958947 and could parents please text that number and provide the child’s name and age group to allow them to be added to the appropriate Whats.

App group. The under-seven hurling and football teams of Our Lady’s Island/St Fintan’s played neighbours St Mary’s Rosslare during the past week and put on a great display in both codes. The under-13 football team had a comfortable victory over Horeswood and will take on Réalt na Mara in its next game and the hurling team of this age group also has an upcoming fixture versus Taghmon-Camross. The under-15 hurling team will take on Shamrocks on Thursday next while the football team of this age group received a bye.

Bereavements

The sympathy of the community is extended to the families and friends of both Elizabeth (Vera) Goldsmith St David’s Well Bridgetown and Stella O’Neill Ballymorris Newline road both of whom pasted to their eternal reward during the recent past. Stellas remains were laid to rest in Ballymore cemetery. May they both rest in peace.

St Fintan’s

The intermediate football team of St Fintan’s travelled to Horeswood during the past week to take on the home side in the All-county league and following a ding dong was narrowly beaten. Now the hurling team has an upcoming game when it will take on Cloughbawn in the All-county league in a home fixture. The club was deeply saddened during the past week to learn of the sad passing of Vera Goldsmith, who together with her husband Tony while trading as Wex Trans provided the units for the clubs fundraising barbecueS and continued to support the club throughout the years. Ar Dheis De Go Raibh a Anam Dilis.

Read More

BALLYMURN

GAA club news

This week’s lotto numbers were 6, 8, 17 and 30. There was no jackpot winner, one Match 3: Fionntan Dempsey.

Next week’s jackpot €10,000.

Best of luck to our Senior Hurlers in their first match in the championship next weekend.

Congratulations to the ladies who won the division two league final last week.

BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

Split-the-pot

Congratulations to this week’s split-the-pot winner Kit and Mick Kearns, who won €215

Corach Ramblers would like to thank everyone for their continued support and best of luck in next week’s draw which will take place in the clubhouse.

GAA club notes

Car Treasure Hunt – Thank you very much to everyone who came out to support the car treasure hunt on Sunday morning last, everyone had a great few hours of fun and enjoyment, and we have our winners for the treasure hunt and raffle as follows.

Treasure Hunt: First Prize – €50 cash sponsored by Kilcavan Construction: Michael, Sinéad and Saoirse Davey. Second prize – €30 Tír na nÓg voucher: Gary, Laura, Gracie, Cara and Iarla Murphy. Third Prize – €20 Bliss voucher: Snowy, Ann and Seanie Barden, James McCormack and Aoife Redmond.

Raffle: First Prize – Hamper sponsored by Kilcavan Construction: Joanne Waters. Second prize – €30 Tír na nÓg voucher: Liam Diskin. Third Prize – two bottles of wine: Cara Murphy.

Big huge thanks to all our sponsors as well for all the prizes your support is greatly appreciated.

Coiste na nÓg fundraiser – The Tractor Draw will go ahead on this Saturday, August 7, at the club complex. Tickets are available to purchase for your chance to win a Vintage Tractor over in Grantstown GAA park this week. Check our Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram for further details.

We hope everyone gets behind this vital fundraiser for the kids in our club. Many thanks to our generous sponsors. Please contact any of the following to buy a ticket: Francis Quigley 087 9185119; Lar Whelan 087 6083924; Ann Cleary 087 9359448; David Sinnott 087 6818954. Payment can be transferred by Bank Transfer to the following account. BIC: BOFIIE2D. IBAN: IE35BOFI 906718 41089961.

Fixtures – Junior D Hurling have a home game v Horeswood at 7.30 on Friday evening.

On Saturday the junior hurlers travel to Taghmon in their first round of the Hurling Championship. They take on Horeswood and throw in is at 3 p.m. Best of luck to all involved.

Please check our Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram for further fixtures and results.

Model County 2021 - first draw takes place Wednesday, August 25, followed by two separate draws on Wednesday, September 29. Tickets are €50 all three draws or €20 for one draw. Great prizes available and if your not in you can’t win. For enquiries regarding tickets please contact Club Co-Ordinator Pádraig Doyle 087 2414220. Keep an eye on our social media channels for further info also.

Condolences to the Fielding family at this sad time.

Sad Passing

Deepest sympathy to the Corcoran family on the death of their dad Pat last week. Pat had recently celebrated his 60th birthday and he is survived by his partner Georgina his daughters Niamh, Ciara, Eimear sisters Maureen, Anna, Dolly and Ceppy, his grandchildren relatives and friends. His funeral was in Carrig church on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Grantstown news

Daycare Centre – Our day centre is open again. If you or a family member are interested in coming to the centre or would like to order meals on wheels please phone us at 051561016.

Drive-in bingo – Our Drive-in bingo in Grantstown takes place every Wednesday night at 7.30 p.m. We would appreciate your support. This will be compliant with public health regulations. We hope to see you there.

Volunteers – We are in the process of recruiting volunteers. If you would be interested in volunteering in any capacity at Grantstown please call us for an informal chat at 051561016.

CE Scheme Vacancies – We currently have a number of positions available on our CE Scheme. Carers, Laundry assistant and Kitchen assistants here in Grantstown Daycare Centre. If you are in receipt of a social welfare payment or unemployed for over 12 months, you may eligible for a CE Scheme. To be part of a CE Scheme is a great opportunity to access training and to build on your existing skills or to learn and train in a new skillset. The position involves working 19.5 hours per week. If you are interested, we would love to hear from you. Phone 051 561016 or email info@grantstownpriory.com or contact your local Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection and express your interest in the available position.