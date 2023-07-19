Around the districts: Adamstown to Tullogher-Rosbercon

Adamstown lotto Results

The winning numbers in the Adamstown lotto draw on Monday, July 10, were 1, 2, 7 and 27. There was no jackpot winner and no match-three winners including online. The following were lucky-dip winners: Suzanne Whitty, Bobby English, Martin Kelly and Martin Sinnott all receiving €50. The next draw is on Monday, July 24, for a jackpot of €15,000. Keep on buying the tickets – it could be your numbers next time.

Used Postage Stamps.

The Medical Missionaries are grateful for contributions of used postage stamps, which can be left in the porch of St Abban’s Church, Adamstown. Any business firms regularly discard used stamps. If you are employed in a business, you may be in a position to make these stamps available. Sister Helen Delaney MMM wishes to thank you for your kindness.

Ladies’ Football Win

Congratulations to the Wexford Intermediate ladies’ football team on reaching the TG4 all-Ireland Intermediate semi-final on Sunday last in defeating Leitrim 3-10 – 2-10. Among the players was Adamstown’s Katie English, who never gave up and played her heart out to help her teammates with the win. They now face Kildare – a formidable team and we wish them the very best on Sunday week. Well done also to Lizzie Kent and John Nolan for input into the team.

Adamstown Patron

The patron in Adamstown this year will take place on Sunday, September 3.

Sucessful 74th Adamstown Show

On Saturday, July 1, the 74th Adamstown Show took place. Thankfully the weather cleared up and it was a lovely afternoon. There was a wonderful attendance, numbers way up on previous years. Entries in all sections of the show were also up and the Marquee with Home Produce, Baking, Flowers, Veg, Craft, art, etc., was a sight to behold, every space filled with fabulous entries. Horses, Sheep, Loveable Goats, Dogs – wonderful turnout of animals in all sections. There were many Trade Stands with options for all sorts of goods on offer, vintage machinery; South East Radio was present courtesy of Centra, Balllinaboola. Dancing with Declan went down very well. But like every other event – these things don’t happen by themselves, there is a hard working, voluntary group of men and women who work tirelessly over manymonths to organise the show every year. A very well done to everyone who gave freely of their time, committee, stewards, ladies/gents in the marquees, car parking stewards, all involved in the jumping and horse and dog show events. Judges, ladies committee who provided lunches in Coláiste Abbáin, thosewho erected the jumps and set up the field for the show on several evenings last week. A sincere thanks to landowners and local schools for the use of their facilities. Thanks to all exhibitors and winners in all categories, without your input the show wouldn’t go ahead each year. Congratulations to Adamstown ICA ladies on winning the Best Stand of the show.

Sympathy

The Show Committee extends deepest sympathy to the Power family on the sad death of Vinny Power. Vinny was an integral part of the Adamstown Show jumping ring, giving up his time so generously. May Vinny rest in peace.

NEWBAWN

Parish Draw

The winners of the monthly draw were: First prize of €300 Áine Stafford, second prize of €200 Geraldine Cullen, third prize of €100 Tony Kerrigan. Tickets can be purchased from any parish council member. The parish council would like to thank everyone for their support. This money contributes greatly to the running of the parish.

Split-the-pot

Last month’s winner of split-the-pot which totalled €235 was Martina Delaney. Split-the-pot tickets can be purchased in the post office, the church or from any parish council member. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Thank you

A big thank you to everyone who supported the school reunion and community day on Sunday last. It was a huge success. A special thanks to Geraldine Davey, former principal of Newbawn School, who was there to welcome back all her students. It was very emotional with a few tears shed on the day. Afternoon tea and bingo session was enjoyed on the lawn by all who attended where everyone was catching up and re-acquainting in the lovely sunshine. A brilliant night followed in Foley’s Bar where we danced to the Davitt Brothers with Dave Moynihan followed by singing in the bar. Results of the raffles will be in next week’s notes.

TAGHMON-CAMROSS

Church News

Check out our Caroreigh Community Page for all Church Notices.

Caroreigh field day

The annual field day will be held on Sunday, July 30, at 1.30 p.m. with Fancy Dress parade led by New Ross and District Pipe Band. This great community event in aid of church funds will have all the usual stalls, bottle, cake, produce, pongo, wheel o fortune, books, good as new clothes, children’s races, golf, barbecue, hang tough, tractor rides, horse racing, shop, balls in bucket, hurling puck, penalty kick, dog show with 10 categories, daisy the cow, basketball, name the doll, fishing, rings, darts, plotto and raffles. Entry to field is by donation. Come along, meet old friends, and enjoy the chat.

Dog Show

The annual Dog Show will be held as usual at Caroreigh field day on Sunday, July 30. There will be 10 classes and are as follows: Any variety terrier, any variety gun dog, any variety sheepdog, any variety toy dog, dog handled by adult, dog handled by child, dog you would like to take home, dog confined to Caroreigh area, best overall small dog, and best overall large dog. Dog show will commence at 3 p.m., entry €3 per class and prizes are sponsored. Field day will commence at 1.30 p.m. with Fancy Dress parade and there will be prizes for children and adults. Parade will be led by the New Ross and District Pipe Band. Wexford Sports and Classic Car Club will also be in attendance with some of their classic and sports models.

Preparation work on Field and Old School for field day will start on Wednesday the 26th at 7 p.m., help would be gratefully appreciated. Donations of bottles, books, and clothes (Good as New), would be very welcome on Wednesday night also.

Taghmon History Society

Our Photobook ‘Taghmon Through the Years’ is still on sale. A fabulous keepsake, or wonderful gift for friends visiting.

We are currently working on our 2024 Calendar, have you some old photos? We would love to see them and maybe even publish them, please call me and I would be delighted to see them.

Checkout our Facebook page for any other queries.

Dancing at Camross

Our August Dance is on Friday, August 4. Music by Olivia Douglas. Adm. €10 including the tea. Dancing 9.30 p.m. till late.

Check out Camross Hall Facebook page for further details on all upcoming events.

St Fintan’s National School, Taghmon

ASD Mainstream class enrolments.

St Fintan’s NS Taghmon is now taking enrolments for September 2023 into their ASD MAINSTREAM class.

For further information please contact the school office at 053 9134219 or email stfintanstaghmon@gmail.com enrolment forms arealso available on our website taghmonns.com.

Taghmon United

Congratulations to Henry Sinnott, who won €335 in this week’s split-the-pot Thank you everyone for your continued support.

TAG News

Taghmon Action Group Bingo

Tuesday evening in TAG Y35C2DE

Doors Open at 7 p.m.

Starts at 7.30 p.m.

Why not try your luck at Find the Joker and TAG split-the-pot available to purchase before and after bingo.

Tea or coffee and Snacks available to purchase too.

Hidden Treasures Charity shop TAG Centre Taghmon open Mon – Thur nine – 430 p.m.

Friday 9 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

All donations are kindly welcome. Why not come in and have a browse.

Bookings can now be made for the TAG Digital Hub on the Connected Hubs website at connectedhubs.ie/hubs/profile/4346.

Call into the TAG office also for information and viewing of the hubs.

Film

A film by local man Luke Leacy about Taghmon can now be viewed on the TAG page on taghmon.ie website.

Luke made this short film in conjunction with the successful completion of all the projects under town and Village Renewal scheme 2020.

Many thanks to Luke for all his work in putting this together.

Taghmon-Camross GAA

After three consecutive one point wins our intermediate hurlers continue their championship challenge with a game against Tara Rocks in St Patrick’s Park at 1.30 on Sunday. Our under-21s take on St James in Mersheen on Wednesday night while the Junior B hurlers play District semi-final on Saturday evening away to Ratharogue Cushinstown at 7 p.m. The under-16 hurlers play away against Duffry Rovers on Thursday night. Good luck to all our teams and your support is genuinely welcome.

Kellogg’s Cúl Camps are taking place in Taghmon between Jul24 and 28th for boys or girls at primary level. All bookings must be made through the official Cúl Camps website. Cost this year is €75 for first child, €60 for second child and €50 for any subsequent child.

Your Correspondent

If you would like a notice included, please contact Kay Doyle on 087-2680273 or email kaynolandoyle@gmail.com.

TULLOGHER-ROSBERCON

Summer camp

St joseph’s Athletic Club are holding their annual summer Camp at the Parish Grounds in Rosbercon from July 2 to July 28, both days inclusive. The camp will run from 10 a. m. to 2 p.m. daily with the cost per child fixed at €60 and all are welcome. To book your place you can visit St Joseph’s AC Facebook page and sign in or contact Pat Power at 086 6043079.

Vintage Club

The Tullogher-Rosbercon Vintage Club recently held a presentation night in Paddy Ryan’s Bar in Listerlin. Over €6,900 was distributed and the beneficiaries were as follows. Rosbercon Parish Hall, €2,000, church of the Assumption, €1,500, St Joseph’s Athletic Club, €1,000, New Ross Meals on Wheels, €1,000, Shanbogh NS, €600, Tullogher-Rosbercon GAA Club, €200, Tullogher camogie club, €200, New Ross Piper’s Band, €200 and Ballyneale Cemerty, €200.

Late Pamela Brindley

The death occurred suddenly last Friday of Pamela (Pam) Brindley of Tramore and formerly of Ballybeg, Rosbercon. In her time here and at business in New Ross, she was known as a kind, gentle lady, much respected by all. The former Pam Palmer from Waterford she was a talented designer and an award-winning dressmaker on a national scale. Her smile and greeting to all her neighbours, friends and business associates left a lasting impression on them all. She was waked in Jamie Doyle’s Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, on Saturday.

last and her Requiem Mass Took place in the Church of the Assumption on Sunday. A cremation ceremony was held in the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy Co Cork on Monday. Pam was pre-deceased by her husband David (Daithi), son, Jim, and she is survived by her daughters Susan and Linda and a large extended family to whom sincere sympathy is extended in their great loss. May Pam rest in peace.

Franciscan Missionary

On Sunday, July 9, in the Church of Assumption, Sr Nuala Glynn from the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary spoke in great detail about the Society’s great presence and gave a vivid insight into the lives of the group, and their work throughout the world.

A very generous donation towards their work was given in the figure of €1,960, and Sr Nuala has since written to thank all the parishioners for their generosity and was overwhelmed by their response to the col.lection.