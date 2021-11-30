Around the Districts: Adamstown to Bree-Galbally

Paul, Mary, Rose Marie and Ciaran O'Gara at the Wexford Light Opera Society's "Hits from the Musicals" in St Iberius Church.

ADAMSTOWN

Adamstown GP Surgery

Works for the extension at Adamstown Medical Centre have begun. We are expecting the modular unit to arrive on site in the first week of December. Although our Reception service will be off-site at times, we will be as usual contactable via telephone.

While services will be disrupted during Building Works, we look forward to the Practice having much-needed greater space when the extension is complete. Due to the Extension, we have regretfully had to stop our Covid Booster programme here for present, once we had carried out the boosters for those aged 80 & over.

As with other GP practices not in a position to continue with the Covid Booster programme, necessary arrangements have been undertaken by the HSE to provide the same, For this area, I expect that these boosters will likely be provided in the Enniscorthy Community Vaccination Clinic. Please keep an eye on the News section of our website for ongoing updates. Take care in the midst of this ongoing Covid pandemic. Dr. Catherine O’Donohoe.

Adamstown Post Office

With Christmas quickly approaching we would advise people sending packets and parcels abroad to do so as soon as possible in order to reach their destination before Christmas. An Post arrangements with Bank of Ireland enables our personal and business current account and demand deposit account customers to carry out their everyday banking in their local Post Office. Christmas stamps are also available. We would like to wish all our customers a Happy Christmas and a Peaceful New Year.

Community Centre

Adamstown Community Centre is running a Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday December 11th from 12.00 noon until 5pm in the Community Centre. Tables are limited. Please contact 087–9539291 to secure your spot. We will also be running a Christmas raffle on the day with lots of great prizes with all proceeds going towards the running of the Community Centre.

Adamstown Tidy Towns

A table has been booked for the Community Centre Christmas Craft Fair which takes place on Saturday 11th December.

Our Christmas Wreaths and Cards showcasing St. Abban’s Cross, Adamstown Castle, Knockreigh Grotto, St. Abban’s Church and the Calvary Cross in the New Graveyard will be on sale. Packs of 5 (assorted) cards are also currently available in Cullen’s Gala Supermarket at €5.00 each. We will be displaying our Time Capsule and Plaque at the event, hopefully we will see you all there as your support would be greatly appreciated.

BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

Social dancing

Dancing continues in Carrig-on-Bannow Community centre for December. Thursday 2nd Jack Byrne, Friday 10th T&N dance band (best wishes on their debut), Friday 17th Christmas party night with Philip English, Friday 31st new year’s eve Tommy Carroll.

Ballymitty Hall – Dates for Diary

Taekwondo – Taekwondo classes every Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Ballymitty Hall. Contact John Phillips at 086 3893382 for more information.

Monday Night Bingo – Ballymitty Bingo every Monday night at 8 p.m. Looking for something to do these long evenings. Come play at our Drive-in Bingo (Ballymitty Church Carpark) or maybe try our new option of playing online via Zoom if you feel more comfortable playing at home. We can help set-up Zoom on your phone/laptop/tablet and talk you through how it works. More info contact 089 2722808or ballymittybingo@gmail.com. Ballymitty Bingo is a fundraiser in aid of the new Ballymitty Community Centre.

Split-the-pot

This week’s winner was Emma Howlin, who won €341.

Corach A team gave a great account of themselves this week in the Leinster junior cup and we’re very unlucky loosing on a 1-0 scoreline to Oliver Bond Celtic from Dublin, who were finalists in this competition last year.

Grantstown News

We are delighted to say we are open Monday to Thursday for clients in the Daycare Centre. If you or someone you know would benefit from a day out meeting people and having a nice dinner in a safe environment then why not phone us at 051 561016 or email info@grantstownpriory.com.

Drive-in bingo – Don’t forget our bingo on Wednesday night at 7.30 p.m. Thanks to everyone who supported us last week and hopefully you will support us in the coming weeks. We would also like to thank the staff and volunteers who helped out with everything on the night. We are looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow night at 7.30 p.m. for our next bingo.

CE Scheme Vacancies – We currently have a number of positions available on our CE Scheme for carers, Kitchen assistants and Maintenance here in Grantstown Daycare Centre. If you are in receipt of a social welfare payment or unemployed for over 12 months, you may eligible for a CE Scheme. To be part of a CE Scheme is a great opportunity to access training and to build on your existing skills or to learn and train in a new skillset. The position involves working 19.5 hours per week. If you are interested, we would love to hear from you at 051 561016 or email info@grantstownpriory.com or contact your local Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection and express your interest.

BALLYMORE-MAYGLASS

Church News

Saturday evening Mass in Mayglass church will take place at 7 p.m. and Sunday morning Mass in Ballymore at 10 a.m.

Baptisms: Ballymore first Sat. of the month, Mayglass third Sat. of the month.

To arrange First Friday sick calls please contact Florence (087 9623138) or Fr O’Reilly.

Euro Million Syndicate

We are still waiting on the big win but good things come to those who wait. Our €2,021 Millions Syndicate comes to an end at the end of November. Syndicate membership for 2022 will remain the same, €30 for a full year membership. The club will be making contact with current syndicate members over the coming weeks for anyone who wishes to join again for 2022.

After current members have been contacted, the syndicate may open to new members not exceeding the capped total membership.

Club lotto

St Fintan’s GAA Club in association with St Mary’s Rosslare will hold its fundraising weekly lotto each Tuesday night and the numbers drawn last week were 1, 5, 21 and 26. The jackpot now stands at €8,600. We had two match-three winners Sandra Furlong and Oran Dunne.

Tickets are €2 each and are available from the usual sellers and local shops, a subscription for 10 weeks for €20 is available by contacting Sharon at 086 1787498. Revenue from the lotto has been vital to the club developments of the last number years aswell as assisting with the ongoing and ever-increasing general running costs of the club. Your support is very much appreciated.

Drive In Bingo

The St Fintan’s drive in bingo session will take place on Sunday afternoons at 2.30 p.m. with gates open at 1.45 p.m. The main jackpot now stands at €1,400 with a game four jackpot of €1,000. We once again thank our loyal supporters.

Carol Concert

The Valda chamber choir in Piercestown church on Monday, December 20, at 7.30 p.m., tickets may be purchased at the door with all proceeds going to Piercestown-Murrintown St Vincent de Paul.

Dinner dance ostponed

Due to the increased prevalence of Covid 19 the St Fintan’s GAA Club has decided to postpone the celebration dinner dance as planned for December 10 the celebration will be rescheduled in the spring of 2022 and we ask that you all stay safe in the meantime.

Raffle

The St Fintan’s GAA Club is currently selling raffle tickets with a Ford 3000 Pre-Force Tractor as the prize. Tickets are €5 each or a book of five for 20 euro. All proceeds are going to the provision of an indoor training facility and gym. The draw takes place on December 10 and we appreciate your support.

Bereavement

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of John (Jack) Rowe, England and formerly of Ballysheen, Killinick, who sadly died during the past week. May he rest in peace.

BALLYMURN

GAA Club notes

Our intermediate footballers will play away to Co. Laois club Park/Ratheniska in the Leinster Club Intermediate Championship on Saturday, December 4, at 1 p.m., venue TBC Coincidentally we played against them in the Leinster Junior Club hurling championship in 2014.

This week’s lotto numbers were 12, 15, 16 and 23. No winner. One Match three Anthony Tyrell. Next week’s jackpot €10,000.

Our club AGM will take place on Friday, December 10, in Ballymurn Hall at 8.30 p.m.

Our club bingo starts back on Monday, December 6, at 8.30 p.m. More details to follow.

BREE-GALBALLY

Craft Fairs cancelled

The Galbally Sports and Leisure Club’s annual Christmas Craft Fairs, due to be held this Saturday,December 4th and Sunday December 5th, have been cancelled, due to prevailing Covid situation.

Bree Swap Library

A swap library is now open in the entrance hallway of Bree Hall. Users are encouraged to take a book, or leave their own surplus books there for others to enjoy.

Bree Community Centre

Bree Community Centre is open once again for use by organisations. To keep all patrons safe, especially young children while they are entering and exiting the community centre, all traffic heading to the Playground or to the GAA grounds are asked to please use the lower entrance beside the graveyard when entering and exiting.

Galbally Split the Pot

The winner of the Galbally Split the Pot for Saturday 20th November was Mary Kearns of Galbally who won €100.

Volleyball

Galbally Volleyball is inviting new members to their Monday night Club. For a relaxed fun night please come along and join in, no experience is needed. Enquiries to Dawn at 087 8306206. Covid Passports must be presented on the night.

Bake for Galbally

