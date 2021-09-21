Around the Districts: Adamstown to Bannow-Ballymitty

Alanna Murphy Waters with her parents Ian Waters and Anne Marie Murphy on the occasion of her First Holy Communion in Crossabeg.

ADAMSTOWN

Killurin Rowing Club

Congratulations to Tom Stafford and David Duggan, who finished third in the Men’s Double at the Irish Shore Championships recently. Tom and David will now be turning their sights to the 2021 World Rowing Coastal Championships in Oeiras, Portugal on September 24. We wish them and all the Irish travelling to the event the best of luck.

Foulksmills Stores

Just to say a massive ‘thank you’ to each and everyone of you who liked/shared and left lovely comments regarding our 10th Anniversary. We would not be here without all of you, our lovely customers, it is greatly appreciated. Ye are a great bunch and thanks to all who popped in on Saturday, September 4, it was a great day. Regarding the in-store draw, the winners list is posted in Store, so check it out when you are next in the store. Congratulations to all winners. Thanks again folks, Anthony, Pat and staff.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament began in St Abban’s Church on Thursday last and will continue every Thursday. Times: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 11 a.m. to midday midday – 1 p.m.; 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Concluding at 3 p.m. with Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. If you would like to be present for one hour during those times, please just come along.

BALLYMORE-MAYGLASS

Club lotto

St Fintan’s GAA Club is delighted to announce that it resumed a club lotto with the first draw taking place on this Tuesday, September 21. Tickets will be €2 each and lotto envelopes will be available from usual sellers and from local shops. A subscription for 10 weeks for €20 is available by making contact with Sharon at 086 1787498.

The club is presently looking for people to get involved with helping run the weekly lotto and sell lotto envelopes. Revenue from the lotto has been vital to the club developments of the last number years aswell as assisting with the ongoing and ever-increasing general running costs of the club. Yor help and involvement would be greatly appreciated, just get in touch with any of the usual faces.

The weekly lotto will be run in conjunction with St Mary’s Rosslare GAA Club and the club very much look forward to working with all at St Mary’s.

Write by the Sea

The fifth Literary Festival from Write By the Sea Kilmore Quay 2021 will be officially launched by Professor Kevin Rafter, Chair of the Arts Council, at a free online Zoom event on Wednesday, September 22, at 5 p.m. Professor Rafter will also announce the winners of the 2021 WBTS Writing Competitions.

Two events are of particular local interest this year. On Thursday the 23rd Septat 4 p.m. Carmel Harrington will be in conversation with Esther Hayden in a free event where the importance of location in Carmel’s best seller, The Moon Over Kilmore Quay will be discussed.

On Sunday, September 26, at 10.30 a.m. Celestine Murphy will speak with Howard Keeley of Georgia Southern University about the life and times of Fr Peter Whelan, a native of Clongeen, who emigrated to Savannah, Georgia and later became Administrator of Savannah Diocese. Booking and full programme information on writebythesea.ie.

Club Championship Tickets

Due to current COVID restrictions and in order to manage attendances within government guidelines, all Wexford GAA Club Championship matches will be ticket only.

Tickets will be provided by Wexford GAA online to clubs via Ticketmaster’s Universe ticketing system. Club members will be provided with a unique club link to purchase game tickets a couple of days before each championship game, any unsold tickets on 9 a.m. on the morning of the game will be released for sale to the general public via the online portal.

It is very important to know the club WILL NOT have tickets for championship games, all tickets will be available online to members through the ticketing system. Fully paid club members will receive a club text with the link and unique club code to access online tickets 3/4 days prior to the championship fixture.

Drive In Bingo

The St Fintan’s drive in bingo continues on Sunday, September 26, at the club grounds in Ballymore at 2.30 p.m. with a jackpot of €2,100 plus a game four jackpot of €1,000. Shop opened for treats and ice-creams and gates will be opened at 1.45 p.m. This is a fundraiser for our new indoor training facility which is presently at the planning stage. All support is very much appreciated.

Walking Track

The walking track on the grounds of the St Fintan’s GAA Club is currently open free of charge to all and all we ask is that you adhere to all the covid guidelines. Due to health and safety guidelines, dogs are not allowed (except guide dogs). Many thanks for your co-operation. A healthy way to exercise so please stay safe.

Club Nursery

The St Fintan’s club nursery together with Our Lady’s Island continues each Wednesday evening at 6.30 p.m., and under-seven boys and girls at 6.45 p.m. It is a great evening of fun for these future stars. The next session will be in Carne on September 22.

Raffle

The St Fintan’s GAA Club is currently selling raffle tickets with a Ford 3000 Pre-Force Tractor as the prize. Tickets are €5 each or a book of five for 20 euro. All proceeds are going to the provision of an indoor training facility and gym. The draw takes place on December 10 and we appreciate your support.

First Holy Communion

A very special day in our parish on Saturday, September 25, at 11 a.m. in Mayglass church when our young school children will receive their first holy communion. A very proud day for them, their parents and families. A very special thank you to their teachers, staff of Mayglass school and Fr John O’Reilly for preparing them.

Bargy Vintage Club

The Bargy vintage club will hold their annual road run on Sunday next, September 26, registration and assembly from the field opposite the Halfway house Ballycogley from 11.30 a.m. Please arrive early to facilitate a 1 p.m. start. Refreshments are available before the run. For further information please contact Willie at 087 9928000 or John at 086 2550704.

Club and County Draws

The first of three draws in the club and county fundraiser was held in early September in which St Fintan’s had one prize winner and the two remaining draws will be held on Wednesday, September 29, We wish all our loyal supporters the very best of good luck in these draws. This fundraiser together with our bingo and lotto are very important to the funding of club activities and your continued support is very much appreciated.

Junior Hurling

A rip-roaring final quarter saw St Fintan’s to victory over Naomh Eanna in this junior A hurling championship quarter final to set up a semi-final clash with Ourlart the Ballagh which was played over last weekend.

With never much between the sides on the score board the men from Ballymore-Mayglass were leading by one point at half time. They started the second half a little slowly but the taking of chances in the final quarter saw them take the spoils on a scoreline of 1-20 to 1-11.

Coiste na nÓg

The past week was a quiet one as far as the underaged teams of Our Lady’s Island/St Fintan’s were concerned with just the under-15 hurling team involved in championship action. Though the team battled hard in this Enniscorthy Guardian Div. Five quarter final Adamstown proved to be too strong on the day.

The under-nine hurling team had a good challenge game versus Naomh Eanna and it was clear to see the value of coaching by the performance of both sets of players. Well done to all concerned.

BALLYMURN

GAA Club news

Well done to our senior hurlers on a well-deserved win against Fethard. They showed great heart and determination to see it out. Hard luck to Fethard. Thanks to the players, management, our supporters and all those who helped in any way.

Congratulations to our Junior B footballers who won the Ballyhogue Dick Doyle final against St Mary’s in Bree last week.

Lotto Results – Numbers drawn in the last draw 11, 17, 22 and 26. No jackpot winner. Two match-three winners Peter O’Brien May and Mikey Cummins. Next week’s jackpot €10,000.

Deepest Sympathy

Deepest sympathy is extended to John, Kathleen Darcy and family, Kilmallock on the death of John’s mother Margaret Darcy Coolgarrow Monageer.

Deepest sympathy is also extended to the family and friends of the late Niall Moody, Ballylucas. May they rest in peace.

Deepest sympathy is also extended to Kathleen O’Brien and family, Kilmallock on the recent passing of her partner George Blackburn, Monageer. May he rest in peace.

Off to college

Best of luck to all our students heading to college for the first time.

BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

Split-the-pot

Congratulations to Dick O’Sullivan, who was this week’s split-the-pot winner winning €365.

Historical Society

Bannow Historical Society will hold a training programme in Grantstown Chapel, Grantstown, Wellington-bridge on Friday, September 24, and Friday, October 8. The title of the course reads: ‘Documenting the Marine Community Heritage of the Bannow Peninsula, County Wexford Indicative training programme under the FLAG programme.’

The purpose of this course is to instruct those attending how to interview and document information obtained from local people who have/had any connection with the sea.

The training programme is open to everyone and is free of charge. Please contact me for further details at 086 8469131 or at annmarfarrell@gmail.com.

GAA club notes

Camogie – On Monday evening last our under-12s cemented their place as Championship Winners when they overcame St Ibar’s Shelmaliers in Hollymount.

These girls have won seven out of seven games this year and have become great camogie players. All 20 girls put in a huge effort this year and played brilliantly in all of their matches. This is a special bunch with a very bright future in camogie.

In a few weeks, the girls will have a medal presentation in the complex. Big thanks to all their parents for their support throughout the year, and to Francis, Ken, Simon and Gráinne for training the team and making camogie so enjoyable for these girls. Bannow-Ballymitty Abú

Model County draw – Well done to Mark Wallace, who was a €50 local voucher winner in the Model County draw. Tickets are still on sale for the last two draws contact any committee member for further details.

The junior hurlers bowed out of the championship last weekend when a feisty Horeswood won and progressed to the County Final. Thanks to the squad and their Mangement team of Harry, Jason, Ken and Donal.

Deepest condolences to the Cullen family, Bannow and the Carroll family, Cullenstown at this very sad time.

Sad passings

Deepest sympathy to the Carroll family, Cullenstown on the sudden death of Séamus Carroll last week after an accident. Séamus is survived by his daughters Eileen and Jacinta, son Bill and their mother Jo, sisters Florrie, Emer, Ruth and Grainne, step mother Nuala, grandchildren, relatives and friends. His remiains were brought to St Fintan’s church Taghmon last Wednesday for funeral Mass at midday with burial afterwards in St Fintan’s cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Deepest sympathy also to Pat Foley, Duncormick on the death of his mother Frances last week. Frances’ funeral was on Thursday in Rathangan church at 11 a.m. with burial afterwards in the cemetery at Rathangan with her beloved husband Seán, who predeceased her. Rest in peace Frances.

Deepest sympathy to the Kearns family, Coolishall on the death of John Kearns in Cappoquin last week. John is survived by his children Vincent, Francis, Jim, Teresa and Breda sisters Eileen, Sheila, Kathy, Annie, Dolly, Bridie and brother his Pat. John’s remains were taken to St Mary’s church, Cappoquin on Wednesday last for funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with burial afterwards in Affane cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Grantstown News

We are delighted to see so many of our clients returning to the centre. Please phone us at 051 561016 if you would like any information on our services.

Volunteers – We are in the process of recruiting volunteers. If you would be interested in volunteering in any capacity at Grantstown please call us for an informal chat at 051561016.

Drive-in bingo – Our Drive-in bingo in Grantstown takes place every Wednesday night at 7.30 p.m. Tomorrow night we will be able to allow a limited number of people inside our community facility to play. This will be on a first come basis and strictly compliant with public health regulations. We would appreciate your patience and support as things slowly get back to some kind of normality. We hope to see you there.

Ballymitty Church

Therer will be a public meeting next Wednesday, September 22, at 7 p.m. in Ballymitty Church. This is the final meeting to agree the design of the proposed new public footpaths adjoining Ballymitty graveyard. This is an open meeting, all community members welcome to attend.

Ballymitty Hall – Dates for Diary

Taekwondo classes are starting back Wednesday, September 22, in Ballymitty Hall. Contact John Phillips at 086 3893382 for more information.

Bingo continues every Monday night at 8 p.m. Play at drive-in bingo (Ballymitty Church Carpark) or online via Zoom at home. 10 Game book: online bingo – Pay by Revolut 089 2722808 or pick up your book at Ballymitty Hall on Saturday mornings between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Drive-in books sold in Church Carpark Mondays from 7 p.m. Info contact 089 2722808 or ballymittybingo@gmail.com.