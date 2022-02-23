Around the Districts:

ADAMSTOWN

Sport

St Abban’s Adamstown GAA, Ladies’ Gaelic Football and camogie: Foireann Open: This year’s registration and payment of membership will take place online using the new Croke Park Foireann system. Google Foireann.ie if you registered for Return to Play in 20212. Fill in your username and password. All new members Follow the online instructions.

To set up a new account, register as a new user and follow instructions.

All players (male/female/underage) must have paid their membership before they return to play/train. Anyone who may have difficulties, please contact a committee member. Thank you.

We are absolutely delighted with being awarded a grant of €140,000 in the Sports Capital Programme towards the installation of a state-of-the-art floodlighting system for the new pitch. This grant will allow us to complete the next phase of our ambitious development in the coming months – when the lights are installed we will have invested circa €750,000 in just six years and will have facilities to rival any club in the country.

Good wishes to Karolina – Wishing the very best to Karolina Jaglarz as she returns to Wexford Youths Women’s under-17 Football team for a third season. Karolina, an exciting winger, scored four goals last year as well as providing a number of key assists. Karolina attended Adamstown NS and Coláiste Abbáin.

Adamstown Tidy Towns

Spring is upon us and where better to start, than to support Daffodil Day. Adamstown Tidy Towns have pots of miniature daffodils on sale at Cullen’s Gala at €5 each. All profits will go to the Irish Cancer Society. Get yours and add a smile to your window on those dark, gloomy days or give as a gift for a friend or loved one.

Bikes for Africa

Have you got a strong, sturdy bike/mountain bike with at least 24’ wheel lying about in your garage or shed that you no longer use or need? ‘Bikes for Africa’ collection is back again. From now till April, you may leave bikes at any of the four Wexford County Council recycling centres. These bikes will be used by students in Africa from 7 to 17 years of age. If you can please make a difference to a child’s life and education in Africa.

BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

Skittles

Indoor Skittles tournaments continue every Wednesday night in Doyles pub starting this Wednesday at 7 p.m. We will have 30 prizes to be given out on the night all are welcome.

St Patrick’s Day parade

The parade is back this year starting at 2 p.m. from school field, Anyone interested in entering a stall or comedy act or band please contact Greg Neville 086 8174231 or Catherine 087 2917849.

Bannow-Ballymitty Development Group

Fantastic first meeting of the Bannow-Ballymitty Local Community Development Group was held in Tír na nÓg Friday night just gone. Lots of contributions and interesting suggestions put forward by all.

Officers Eeected on the night weer as follows. Treasurer: Sinéad O’Sullivan. Secretary: Kate Devlin. Chair. : Simon Boyse.

All present committed to be part of a working group to formulate a five-year plan for to improve and enhance our community.

Corach Ramblers FC

Corach ramblers are delighted to announce that the club has been awarded €124,000 for the development of an all weather pitch from the sports capital grant. Thanks to all involved for all their hard work getting the grant. The new pitch will be a great addition to the club and all it’s up and coming players.

Sport plays an important role in our community, and on that note Corach would like to congratulate our neighbours #Bannow-Ballymitty GAA and the #Ballymitty handball club on also receiving grants. Watch this space as the volunteer’s in all our clubs work hard as always in the next phase of their development. #clubs#sport#future of our parish

This week’s winner of our split-the-pot was Mag Stafford, who won €327

Social dancing

Dancing continues every Friday night in Carrig community centre with music this Friday, February 25, with Jimmy Hogan and Lar Kenny. All are welcome tp come and dance the night away.

Ballymitty Hall events

Taekwondo – Classes continue every Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Ballymitty Hall. Contact John Phillips at 086 3893382 for more information.

Yoga – Classes on Ballymitty Hall have started back on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Contact Ger at 083 0277053.

Monday night bingo – Ballymitty Drive-in bingo has started back on Mondays at 8 p.m. Come play at our Drive-in Bingo (Ballymitty Church Carpark) or play online via Zoom in comfort of your own home or with friends. More info contact 089 2722808 or ballymittybingo@gmail.com. Ballymitty Bingo is a fundraiser in aid of the new Ballymitty Community Centre.

Our Parish Journal

We are doing a journal this year and we are now looking for articles, photographs, graduation photos, any new born babies since September 2020 and any marriages. Please contact one of the committee members if you have anything of interest for this year’s journal. Anne Farrell, Tom Hennessey, Eleanor Brown, Mairead French or Nicola Howlin, and Jer O’Mahony.

Grantstown News

On February 24 at 8 p.m., Grantstown’s short film on our community garden will be shown on Healthy Wexford Facebook and Healthy Wexford YouTube Channel tinyurl.com/Seeds-to-Success-Wexford. This film was an initiative of Healthy Wexford and filmed by Crannog Media. It is a great production, so tune in or you can follow it on Grantstown Day Care centre FB page also.

Again we are asking that anyone who can offer their time as a volunteer, please do call us. There are many ways in which a volunteer can help. ‘Volunteers do not necessarily have the time, they just have the heart’.

CE Scheme Vacancies – We currently have a number of positions available on our CE Scheme for Carer’s, Maintenance Workers and Kitchen Assistants here in Grantstown Daycare Centre. We also have a new position available for a Childcare Assistant based in Carrig-on-Bannow. If you are in receipt of a social welfare payment or unemployed for over 12 months, you may eligible for a CE Scheme. To be part of a CE Scheme is a great opportunity to access training and to build on your existing skills or to learn and train in a new skillset. The position involves working 19.50 hours per week. If you are interested, we would love to hear from you at 051 561016 or email karen@grantstownpriory.com. More information on these positions can be found on the Jobs Ireland website.

Drive-in bingo – Drive-in bingo every Wednesday night at 7.30 p.m. We hope to see more of you back playing as the evenings get longer and the weather gets milder.

BALLYMORE-MAYGLASS

Drama

The Ballycogely Players present to you ‘The Beacon’ by Nancy Harris. Directed by Breda Hayes. Before we go on the Drama Festival circuit this year we will have performances on February 25 in Our lady’s Island, March 4 and 5 in Wexford Arts Centre and March 10 in Our Lady’s Island. The group will take part in festivals in New Ross, Tipperary, Carnew, Shercock, Kilmuckridge, Ballinamore and Wexford. We look forward to seeing you all there.

Community Employment Scheme

Community Employment application forms available at Rathangan hall Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. or by emailing southeastcom@gmail.com.

Areas covered are: Rathangan, Cleariestown, Duncormick, Ballymore, Mayglass, Kilmore, Tomhaggard, Drinagh, Murrintown and Bridgetown Village.

Ballycogley Hall

An exercise class for the over-50s will be held in Ballycogley Hall each Tuesday at 11 a.m. It will consist of a mixture of chair yoga, pilates and aerobics with Eileen Rowe. It started on Tuesday, February 8, and the first two sessions are free. Subsequent classes €10. This is an opportunity to increase mobility and flexibility in an enjoyable way after all the restrictions. Hoping for a good response.

School Enrolment

Mayglass National School is now enrolling for the academic year 2022/2023. Our enrolment forms are available on our website mayglass@weebly.com or by contacting us on our email address st.fintans.mayglass@gmail.com, they can be posted straight to you. The forms can be sent back to the school via our email address or by post. Our breakfast club and afterschool is available Monday to Friday. If you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact us at 053 9135279 our mobile 086 8392775 or email. It would be greatly appreciated if all enrolment forms could be sent in by March 3. We are looking forward to welcoming you all to our school.

Club lotto

St Fintan’s GAA Club in association with St Mary’s Rosslare will hold its fundraising weekly lotto each Tuesday night. Last week the numbers drawn were 2, 5, 15 and 21. Tickets are €2 each and are available from the usual sellers and local shops, a subscription for 10 weeks for €20 is available by contacting Sharon at 086 1787498. Revenue from the lotto has been vital to the club developments of the last number years, as well as assisting with the ongoing and ever-increasing general running costs of the club. Your support is very much appreciated.

St Fintan’s Drive In Bingo

The St Fintan’s drive in bingo session takes place on Sunday afternoons at 2.30 p.m. with gates open at 1.45 p.m. The main jackpot now stands at €2,200 with a game four jackpot of €1,000. We thank you for your continued support.

Church News

Saturday evening Mass in Mayglass church will take place at 7 p.m. and Sunday morning Mass in Ballymore at 10 a.m. Adoration on Wednesday mornings 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Baptisms: Ballymore first Sat. of the month, Mayglass third Sat. of the month. Weddings: Couples intending to marry must give three months’ notice to both church and state. To arrange First Friday sick calls please contact Florence (087 9623138) or Fr O’Reilly.

Some dates for your diary: Confirmation will be held in Ballymore on Friday, March 4, at 11 a.m. First confession will take place in Mayglass on Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. and First Holy Communion will take place in Mayglass on Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m.

Notes

If you wish to have any items included in the notices for Ballymore-Mayglass you may do so by email at conzarcat@hotmail.com or by contacting Paddy at 087 96804019. Since the People Newspaper has returned to its previous publication day of Wednesday, it is important that the deadline for submitting notices for inclusion in the Ballymore-Mayglass area notices are now received on or before 5 p.m. on the Sunday prior to the date of publication. On the weekend of a bank holiday, we should receive the notices on or before 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Many thanks for your understanding.

The Championships

The draw for this year’s GAA championships in both hurling and football was made over last weekend and in intermediate football St Fintan’s will play in Group A with Duffry Rovers, Taghmon-Camross, St Mary’s of Maudlintown, Horeswood and Rathgarogue/Cushionstown. The junior hurling was also drawn in Group A together with St Patrick’s, Glynn-Barntown, Rapparees, Bannow-Ballymitty and Rathnure/St Anne’s.

Let’s get ready for another enjoyable and successful year.

Coffee morning

Due to unforeseen circumstances the Tomhaggard Women’s Shed coffee morning planned for Sunday, February 27 has been postponed until March.

BALLYMURN

Crossabeg-Ballymurn GAA Club

This week’s lotto numbers: 12, 19, 29 and 30. No winner.

One match three winner: Jim Roche.

Next week’s jackpot: €10,000.

Scrap Metal Collection

Scrap metal collection in aid of our gym and underage development. Any old scrap metal, old bike frames old argicultral items etc can be dropped to Ballymurn Hurling pitch up till Saturday, February 26.

Penny Bank

Penny bank collections are back on a Saturday night and Sunday mornings after Mass in the hall.

Date for your Diary

Confirmation will take place on May 6 in Ballymurn. Communion will take place on Saturday, May 14, in Ballymurn.