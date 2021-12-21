Around the Districts:

PIERCESTOWN

SVP Church Gate Collection

The St Vincent de Paul church gate collection raised €4,150 and all proceeds will go to Piercestown Murrintown SVP. Many thanks to all who contributed and for their generosity.

Notes contact

Please forward notes for the paper to peadar.dempsey57@gmail.com.

RATHANGAN-CLEARIESTOWN

Christmas Mass Schedule

Christmas eve Dec 24th, Cleariestown 6pm, Rathangan 8pm. Christmas day Dec. 25th, Cleariestown 10am, Rathangan 11am Saint Stephens day Dec. 26th, Cleariestown 10am, Rathangan 11am. Retirement

On behalf of the parish, Rathangan Parish Council would like to wish Fr. Cahill a healthy and happy retirement after 9 years of service as Parish Priest of Rathangan.

Sympathy

We extend sympathy to Matty Mowatt, Belgrove, Duncormick on the death of his sister Statia Magee, Monachee, Ramsgrange who died last week. May she rest in peace.

Christmas Raffle

Duncormick Area Action CLG would like to thank everyone who supported our Christmas Raffle in anyway. The following are our prize winners:

First, Hamper, Barry Redmond, Second, Ton of logs, Roisín Cahill, Third, Litre of Jameson, Ger Hunt, Knocktown, Fourth, Ballymitty Hire voucher, Shay Delaney, Fifth, Brogan’s Tractors voucher, Aine O’Brien, Sixth, Tir na nÓg voucher, Derek Miskella, Seventh, Tir na Óg voucher, Danielle Furlong, Eighth F&M Whelan voucher, Aine O’Brien, Ninth F&M Whelan voucher, Jill White,

Tenth, Bottle of Jameson, Pat Fogarty, Eleventh, Bottle of Brandy, Phil Cahill, Twelfth, Bottle of wine, Jack Kielthy, Thirteenth, Breda’s Corner Shop voucher, Catherine Cullen, Fourteenth, Tin of Biscuits, Ciara Ann Dolan, Fifteenth, Tin of Biscuits, Padraig Dolan, Sixteenth, Tin of sweets, Padraig Pearse, Seventeenth, Tin of sweets, Gerry Mernagh. Congratulations to everyone.

Mother and Toddler Group

There is interest in starting up a Mother and Toddler group. Anyone interested can call Rathangan Hall on 051 577046 or you can reach us on our Facebook page.

Christmas Wishes from Rathangan Hall

Rathangan Hall would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Christmas and prosperous New Year.

We would like to thank everyone for their support throughout the year.

Rathangan Parish Journal

For those who missed out on getting a copy the first time around there are still a limited number of copies of ‘Rathangan A Parish and its People is currently on sale in Rathangan Hall for €8.

To inquire about getting a copy please call into the hall or ring us at 051-577046.

New Website

We are proud to announce that the new and improved Rathangan Hall website is now live. Rathanganhall.com aims to be the hub of local activity. So whether you want to find out how to book Rathangan Hall or what services do we offer or even what are the mass times in the Churches you will find it all and much more on our website.

We also have information on the many organisations active in the community which you may wish to join.

ROSSLARE HARBOUR

Environmental Group Notes

The group would like to thank the community for your support during the year. We would also like to thank our Solas, Tús workers and all our volunteers for all their hard work during a very challenging year. We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.

The Environment Group’s Christmas Cards are presently available from various outlets including SuperValu, Texaco and Maguire’s Hardware, Sharon or Vera Fox.

Reminder: A WEEE (Waste Electric and Electronic Equipment) cage only for small Household electrical goods and a container for the recycling of fluorescent tubes is situated at the back of the Railway Social Club. It is open on Saturday Mornings between 10.00 and 11.30 a.m., weather permitting. The Group’s activities can be monitored on their Facebook page ‘Rosslare Harbour-Kilrane Environment Group’

St Vincent de Paul Christmas Collection.

The annual Christmas collection for St Patrick’s Conference of St Vincent de Paul, like last year, will be by a donation envelope as Covid makes the usual church gate collections impossible.

These blue envelopes will be available at the post office, Rosslare Harbour, in the back of the churches in Kilrane, Rosslare Harbour and Our Lady’s Island. If you wish to make a donation please use this envelope and hand it in at the post office at SuperValu Rosslare Harbour or Doherty’s Londis, Our Lady’s Island.

There is also a box for small donations on the counter at the post office. For everyone’s safety, we will not be collecting for hampers or toys but will instead give vouchers. You may also donate online at svp.ie/donate and select St Patrick’s conference Rosslare Harbour.

We really appreciate your generous support in previous years and all donations go to help those in need in our own areas. Your local St Vincent de Paul volunteers can provide practical help and support to people who are struggling to manage for whatever reason. Clients can be assured of a non-judgemental and confidential service. The local contact number is 086 3918080 or email stpatrick.rosslare@svp.ie or visit svp.ie/requesthelp.

GAA lotto

Numbers drawn on Tuesday, December 14, were 2, 12, 14 and 15. There was no jackpot winner. We had five match-three winners. Congratulations to Nichola Murphy, Noe Patten, Debbie Kelly, Derek Curran and Paddy Lawlor.

The next draw will take place on December 21 with a jackpot of €9.050. Lotto tickets are still available, and you can also enter via the clubforce app.

St Mary’s camogie

Only a few days left to win €5,000 plus a few more daily prizes in our Twelve Days of Christmas Draw. Tickets can still be purchased, see details on the official St Mary’s Rosslare GAA and camogie club FB page.

Local Notes

Please note that the deadline for December 28 issue will be Wednesday, December 22, at lunchtime.

We will return to normal after that with notes submitted before lunchtime each Friday being published the following Tuesday. madeleine.quirke@gmail.com.

May I take this opportunity to thank you all for sending in your notes regularly. It is lovely to share your stories, your events and your news, sometimes glad and sometimes sad. A difficult year again for many.

Wishing you all a very happy Christmas.

ROSSLARE STRAND

Rosslare Community Centre

Despite the arrival of the winter weather and the shortening days, the centre is still a hive of activity. Outdoor activities including tennis, soccer training, athletics and bowling continue, and our floodlit courts and pitches allow for play right up to 9 p.m.

Within the centre itself, Rosslare Boxing Club, the walking footballers, sewing classes, drama group, judo classes, the local youth club, and various exercise classes help keep the community active.

Family Membership 2022 is now available to purchase at €100. Valid from November to the end of 2022, membership gives your whole family unlimited access to the Tennis courts, crazy golf, running track, bowling green and playground. Other single/couples memberships are available and this year we have a gift voucher scheme in place – contact the staff on 9132202 for more information.

With the increase in case numbers and the oncoming Christmas holiday, we continue to request that all centre users wear masks in the public areas of the centre and we thank you all for your co-operation

Please note the centre will close on Wednesday, December 22, at 12.30 and will reopen on Thursday, January 6. We wish all of our visitors a happy Christmas and the very best for 2022.

Active Retirement

Some members like to meet on a weekly basis at 10.30 each Tuesday in the bar in Coast Hotel, all members and non-members welcome

Rosslare Development Association.

The committee of the association wish all a happy Christmas and a Happy New Year. We look forward to 2022 where we will work closely with Wexford County Council to deliver on issues that concern us all, coastal erosion, flood protection works in the Burrow, a traffic management system for the village and of course the two railway bridges to mention but a few. If you are concerned about these or any other issues please let me know by contacting the RDA.

community information Hub

The Hub will open from January 3, initially on a restricted basis from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday to Friday. We are asking all local organisations to provide us with their contact details. We will be looking for volunteers to expand our opening hours, if you feel you would like to help please drop in or call 086 8337324.

Christmas Day Swim

In 2019 over 1,200 people attended the Swim. In excess of 300 swimmers took to the water, approximately 60 helpers set up the event, gave out punch, soup and collected money in buckets. The order of Malta and the Coast Guard attended and over €3,000 was collected in 45 minutes for St Mary’s Day Care. We all really want to get back to those numbers, but we can’t do it safely so it is with a heavy heart that we must cancel. Merry Christmas to all who swim.

TAGHMON-CAMROSS

Taghmon Action Group

The TAG bingo snowball is €700 for this Tuesday night along with extra pay-outs on pages and sit beside prizes and more. A big Christmas atmosphere is guaranteed. We wish everyone a safe and happy Christmas and thank you for the support.

The TAG offices will close on noon Wednesday, December 22, and reopen again on January 6.

Our colouring competition proved a tremendous success for all the kids and adults. There was fabulous prizes for everyone kindly sponsored by WLD and Teach Spraoi.

We thank our CE Supervisor Dubhain Kavanagh and Emily O’Rourke of WLD for all their hard work in putting all this together. Please call into TAG offices to pick up your prize.

We wish everyone a Happy and safe Christmas and look forward to 2022 where we have many exciting projects for our village and parish.

Community Games

Taghmon Community Games held their AGM on Monday, December 13, via Zoom. The following committee was elected. Chair – Theresa Goff; secretary – Diarmuid Buttimer; treasurer – Rebecca Stafford; PRO – Lorraine Murphy; Child Officer – Alan Butler. Committee Members – Gillian Kelly and Maria Banville. We would like to welcome Rebecca Stafford on to the committee.

Great to see Community Games continue in Taghmon for 2022. Always ready to welcome more committee members, please contact any of the members above for more information.

Camross ICA

Well done to Camross ICA on receiving Highly Commended in Best Community Environment Initiative category of Keep Wexford Beautiful Environment Awards held recently. The guild’s project was the ICA Rockery/Garden which was revamped this year on the guild’s 60th Anniversary. The garden is situated in the upper corner of Camross Hall car park and many neighbours, friends and tourists meet there for a chat and a picnic during the summer months.

St. Garvan’s Well

The Blessed Well is situated in lower Caroreigh and it also received a Highly Commended Award in Best Heritage Preservation and Conservation project in Keep Wexford Beautiful Environment Awards held recently. This tranquil place, where the river flows almost silently under the bridge is a welcome place for visitors. Some people come and take water from the Well, others sit and silently pray or meditate whilst listening to nature and maybe finish with a picnic.

Taghmon History Society

The Taghmon History Society would like to thank everyone for supporting the sale of the 2022 calendars’. We would like to take this opportunity to wish our community a very Happy Christmas and Peaceful New Year.