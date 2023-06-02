Local Link shuttle buses for Wexford beaches make a welcome return for the summer

With summer season well and truly upon us, following on from the success of the past couple of years, Local Link are rolling out their beach shuttle bus services once again for the summer.

With the arrival of the glorious sunshine usually comes a certain amount of traffic and parking chaos around Wexford’s beaches, however, Local Link have been providing another option for people to travel out to our beautiful beaches from town without having to worry about parking.

For Curracloe, a bus will depart from Iceland, Redmond Square, Wexford, every hour from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (excluding an hour at 1.30 p.m.) on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. The stops along the way include opposite Ely Hospital, the VTN Centre, Curracloe Primary School, the temporary car park set up by Wexford County Council and finally the beach car park.

Buses will also return every hour from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (excluding an hour at 2 p.m.) serving the same stops.

For Ballymoney Beach, buses will depart from Paul Funge Boulevard almost every hour from 10.30 a.m. with the last bus at 6 p.m. (and a break of an hour at 1.30 p.m.) Stops served along the way include Gorey Hospital, Esmond Street Bridge, The Orphan Girl and the beach car park.

Return buses will run hourly from 11 a.m. (excluding 2 p.m.) with a final bus at 6.30 p.m.

Finally there will also be a shuttle bus running from Kilmuckridge village to Morriscastle beach from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. as required.

The buses will run every weekend, and public holiday, from Saturday, June 3 until Sunday, September 3. There will also be a two-week daily service from July 31 to August 11.