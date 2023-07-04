Local Link increases daily services from Wexford town to Rosslare Harbour

The Local Link bus service will increase the frequency of the Wexford town to Rosslare Europort from Monday, July 12.

From that date Route 387 will now operate 15 daily return services, seven days a week. The improvements will mean a morning and late evening bus service and a peak-time service for commuters.

This enhancement is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of the Transport for Ireland (TFI) Network.

The expansion of the 387 will provide better connectivity to and from Wexford town and Rosslare for onward travel; connecting with sailings at Rosslare Europort and in Wexford town connecting with public transport services to New Ross, Waterford, Gorey and Dublin by bus and rail.

The service will also provide improved connectivity to Wexford General Hospital and the SETU Campus Wexford.

The route, which takes in Rosslare Strand, will allow locals and visitors to experience the county’s beaches, and explore its many walks, hikes, historical sites and family friendly attractions. The route will also connect with Rosslare Europort, one of Ireland’s leading ports and a gateway to Europe for the freight and tourist industries.

Speaking ahead of the launch, TFI Local Link Wexford, General Manager MaryB O’Leary said, “Route 387 Wexford to Rosslare is a very busy route and we are delighted to announce the service frequency enhancements that will better serve the Wexford and Rosslare areas providing vital connections for education, employment, leisure and onward travel.”