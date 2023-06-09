‘Little Free Library’ will not be reinstated in Wexford’s Redmond Park after being repeatedly targeted by vandals

The burnt remains of the 'Little Free Library' in Redmond Park in Wexford.

Cllr Kelly with the burnt remains of the 'Little Free Library' in Redmond Park.

“I’m just absolutely raging and saddened at the same time,” Independent councillor Leonard Kelly said as he picked through the charred remains of one of his ‘Little Free Libraries’.

An initiative rolled out just over six years ago, it saw small, beautifully decorated, wall-mounted bookshelves erected at locations across town where people could take or leave books.

However, having been repeatedly vandalised, and this time set fire to, the ‘Little Free Library’ will not be making a return to Redmond Park on this occasion.

“This time they decided to completely burn it,” Cllr Kelly said. “The level of recklessness and disregard for our shared spaces is hard to comprehend.

"I first put a little library in here over six years ago. I has survived storms and blizzards, but more importantly it has been loved by many. But it is now gone."

Regrettably, Cllr Kelly said that this time, the little library in the park would not be replaced.

“Due to this, very recent, targeting, with a heavy heart I have decided that it will not be reinstated,” he said.

He also urged anybody who has information in relation to who might be responsible to get in touch with him via his Facebook page.