Lifesavers – Wexford MarineWatch receive over €18,000 from Alan and Padraig's RUN65 fundraiser

Alan Corcoran and Padraig Murphy presented Wexford Marinewatch with a cheque of €18,585.33, which they raised by doing their Run 65.

Having put in some serious mileage, running every single day for 65 days during the summer, broadcaster Alan Corcoran and pharmacist Padraig Murphy were delighted to hand over the fruits of their labour into the grateful arms of Wexford MarineWatch.

The pair had come up with the RUN65 challenge to coincide with Alan's 65th birthday with the very firm goal of helping MarineWatch to continue with their suicide prevention mission in Wexford Harbour.

Having taken the run to several GAA and athletics clubs all across the county, Alan and Padraig were blown away by the response and welcomes they received.

"The most rewarding thing though was bringing it around the county,” Alan reflected. “The warmth in the reception we got from GAA clubs, athletics clubs and park runs was really amazing. I really noticed the impact of MarineWatch and its philosophy and saw that it’s stretched far beyond Wexford quayfront.”

The charity, of which Alan is the only official ambassador, was overwhelmed with the gesture as Alan and Padraig handed over a cheque for €18,585.33.

"This was an absolute odyssey that took us all over the county,” MarineWatch Chairman George Lawlor said. “Alan and Padraig were the figureheads, but a huge thanks also goes to Eamon Saunders, Deirdre Murphy, Laura Cullen, Brian Smith and Denis Whelan who accompanied them on their public runs.

"These funds will come as a terrific boost as we strive to continue to save lives in the Wexford harbour area.”

The money raised will go directly towards training and recruitment of new volunteers as well as keeping all the necessary equipment up to date.