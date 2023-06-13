Lidl makes renewed planning bid for second Wexford town supermarket, claiming Rosslare Road is the only viable location

Wexford County Council refused permission earlier this year.

Site of the proposed new Lidl supermarket on the Rosslare Road at Rocksborough.

Lidl Ireland has re-applied for planning permission to build a second supermarket in Wexford town, after the proposed development was turned down by Wexford County Council in January for reasons which the company says have now been addressed.

Planners rejected the original application for a discount foodstore with off-licence and access road at Rocksborough on the Rosslare Road because the car park design didn’t have enough space for electric vehicle recharging, a proposed connection to the public sewer was premature in the absence of an agreement with Uisce Eireann and the site required archaeological testing.

In response, Lidl said the number of vehicle charging facilities has been increased to 21; Uisce Eireann has confirmed the suitability of the foul sewer connection plan and archeological testing has been completed on the site and an Archaeological Impact Assessment submitted with the application.

Lidl said the reasons for the earlier refusal could be largely classified as “procedural or otherwise specific, in terms of not affecting the overall design, layout and nature of the proposal”.

Describing the second application as “fundamentally similar”, the company maintained the planning authority can now be satisfied that the issues leading to the previous refusal have been “proactively addressed” and “no barrier remains to the positive consideration of the proposed development”.

The supermarket estimates that the new store, measuring 2,209 square metres in total floor space, will provide up to 25 direct full-time jobs which would generate in the order of €1 million in wages locally every year, with more than €1.5 million in construction wages.

“The proposal will also provide the growing Wexford town and Rocksborough / Kerlogue / Mulgannon area with an enhanced retail offer, serving this area with an appropriate level of food shopping facilities currently absent locally not disturbing the existing pattern of trade in the town”, it said.

“Furthermore, the proposed development will provide a positive contribution to the character of the area, acting as a catalyst for future development and the opening up of adjoining land banks, in keeping with Development Plan policy.

Confirming that Lidl has invested significant time and resources in progressing a second store locally, the company said the Rosslare Road site, beside Kerlogue Nursing Home and opposite Kerlogue Manor, was chosen after a lengthy period of analysis in which a number of locations around the town were considered and the subject site emerged as the only suitable, available and viable location, in accordance with the requirements of the Retail Planning Guidelines, 2012.

"The southern environs emerges as the optimal in terms of balancing various commercial, planning and development considerations.

Lidl submitted a Retail Impact Assessment and argued that Wexford’s size and anticipated growth in population warrants a number of foodstores to serve significant demand and the front-loading of retail services in advance of housing is not a negative.

“The southern environs is an appropriate location….and is timely having regard to the current housing activity in the immediate vicinity of the subject site, which is expected to expand significantly in the short to medium term.”

However, the nearby business of Rocklands Service Station which also objected to the first application, has lodged another submission contending that the proposed site is not within walking distance of the retail core of Wexford town and therefore constitutes an “out of town location” as defined by the retail planning guidelines.

"The proposed development will have an unacceptable impact on existing retailers located in Wexford town centre and the vitality and viability of same", he said.

The proprietor David Bowe said the proposed development is “clearly of a scale designed for a significantly larger catchment area than the southern environs of Wexford town” and will promote “unsustainable transport patterns”.

The applicants clarified that the proposed access road is intended to be retained in the ownership of the vendor, with Lidl having a right of way over it, describing this as a “commonplace arrangement” in many store locations nationally. Lidl would have full ownership of the supermarket site only.

The application will require an adjustment to the public road layout to facilitate a right turn and Wexford County Council has given consent for this.

The foul sewer link is to be constructed across lands in the ownership of the vendors and also Wexford County Council and consents have also been provided in relation to this.