Legacy of Wexford CBS Boxing Club founder Aidan O’Sullivan marked with tree-planting ceremony

Members of the Wexford boxing community past and present who gathered to pay tribute to Wexford CBS Boxing Club founder Aidan O'Sullivan.

Members of Aidan O'Sullivan's family including his wife Letty with members of the Wexford Ex-Boxer's Association, Mayor Maura Bell and Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor at a tree-planting ceremony in honour of the CBS Boxing Club founder.

The positive influence of the late Aidan O’Sullivan who passed away last year was recalled at a lovely ceremony in Redmond Park.

A renowned coach with the Wexford CBS Boxing Club, Aidan tirelessly invested his time and expertise in countless youngsters and watched on in pride as they grew and flourished under his tutelage.

As a result, it was perhaps a fitting tribute to see a tree planted with a special memorial plaque in his honour at Redmond Park.

Aidan was a founder of the CBS Boxing Club, but it wasn’t just here that he exerted his positive influence over the town’s young people. He was a teacher in the CBS Primary School for many years before becoming Principal of Kilmore Primary School, a role he held until his retirement.

The Tipperary native passed away last year, aged 89.

Keen to acknowledge the massive role he Aidan played, the Wexford ex-boxers association organised the special tree planting ceremony. Most of them had been influenced by Aidan in some way or another and Adrian Rochford got to work pulling the event together with former Irish boxing champion Jim O’Sullivan as the MC on the day.

It was a proud day for Aidan and his wife Letty and members of his extended family were in attendance, along with many former boxers and past members of Wexford CBS Boxing Club, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor and Mayor Maura Bell.

It was a fitting tribute and no doubt the tree planted will continue to grow in the same way that Aidan’s legacy as an educator and a boxing coach has.