Last chance to see award-winning Wexford Drama Group play before the All-Ireland finals

Director Paul Walsh and cast on the set of The Father.

Still basking in the sound of applause from numerous award-winning performances of The Father by Florian Zeller on the amateur drama circuit, Wexford Drama Group are offering local audiences another chance to see the play before they travel to the All-Ireland Drama finals in Athlone at the end of April.

The production directed by Paul Walsh has been hugely successful, winning Best Play at several festivals along with dozens of other accolades and individual awards, including Best Actor for Andy Doyle, Best Set for Alan Kelly and Best Director, making Wexford Drama Group the first contender to qualify for the national open drama finals.

The Father, translated by Christopher Hampton is a darkly humorous and deeply poignant piece of drama about a man living with dementia and takes an unsentimental look at ageing.

The director puts the unprecedented success of the Wexford production down to a magic mix of the play itself, a superb cast and an innovative set.

Local audiences can see for themselves why it has won so many awards when The Father comes to Camross Hall on Sunday, April 9 at 7.30pm (tickets available on the door) and the National Opera House on Saturday, April 15 at 7.30 pm (tickets on the NOH website) for special pre-Athlone performances.

The group issued a low ticket warning for the Jerome Hynes Theatre in the Opera House after 100 tickets were sold in three days.

The All-Ireland Drama Festival takes place in Athlone from April 27 to May 5 and based on their board-sweeping success on the circuit, Wexford Drama Group has high hopes of taking home some awards.