Landmark day for Wexford Rape Crisis as new centre is officially opened

Group pictured at the official opening of the Wexford Rape Crisis Centre on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Members of the Moylan family pictured with Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Cllr George Lawlor, Clare Williams, WRC manager and Tom Enright CEO Wexford County Council at the unveiling of a plaque in honour of the late Johnny Moylan plaque at the official opening of the Wexford Rape Crisis Centre on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council Cllr George Lawlor cutting the ribbon at the official opening of the Wexford Rape Crisis Centre on Friday pictured with Mayor of Wexford Cllr Maura Bell, Laura Lawlor, Mairead Sinnott and Clare Williams. Pic: Jim Campbell

It was a landmark day in Wexford town as Wexford Rape Crisis officially opened its bright new building in Maudlintown after 25 years in a cramped premises that was no longer fit for purpose.

The new centre, at the entrance to St Mary’s GAA clubhouse, has been operating since January 2021 and a belated celebration was held on Friday afternoon to thank everyone who helped to make it a reality, with Council cathaoirleach George Lawlor having the honour of cutting the ribbon.

The project was generously supported by Anthony Neville Homes and Done Deal founders Geraldine and Fred Karlsson and members of Wexford County Council voted to provide the site which was owned by the local authority.

Council CEO Tom Enright was instrumental in bringing together all the elements of the building which was designed by local authority architect Shay Howell, assisted by architectural technician, Sean Savage The bright and welcoming interior was designed by Anne Doyle of Page Ceramics.

During the opening ceremony, a plaque was unveiled in honour of the late Johnny Moylan, an engineering consultant who was volunteer project manager for the building and who sadly died in July of last year.

In her speech, manager Clare Williams said Wexford Rape Crisis is indebted to Johnny for all that he contributed to the development of the centre.

"When Johnny Moylan learned of the plans for the construction of a new centre for Wexford Rape Crisis, he wondered if he might be able to assist in some way.

"At that point he had retired from his work as an engineering consultant and had recovered his energies after cancer surgery. We were delighted when he agreed to act as project manager.

"Throughout the period of construction, he worked happily and effectively with the main contractor, Anthony Neville, the sub-contractors and the Council architectural services team. The completion of the work and the opening of the building brought him great joy.”

Wexford Rape Crisis chairperson Laura Lawlor said the day wasn’t just a celebration of a new building but also a first-class service to those who need it “in challenging and often very dark times in their lives.

"Our counsellors take people along the journey to healing, and in time, clients leave the service with the resources to resume a happier life.

“The story that leads to our new building began with a service that grew from 1995 to a point where five counsellors and their manager Clare were trying to provide a service in cramped space of just three rooms in Clifford Street.”

In 2018, a small team including former chairperson Mairead Sinnott looked at every available property in Wexford without success, before requesting a meeting with the Council CEO Tom Enright, which was also attended by board members John Cuddihy and Ms Lawlor also attended.

The CEO came back with a proposal to build a new premises on a small site in Maudlintown at the side of a larger one earmarked for the new Wexford Women’s Refuge where construction work is currently under way.

“Tom Enright put us in touch with an excellent builder in Anthony Neville who gave us a very keen price and the project was started in 2020”, Laura recalled.

"Two very generous benefactors, Fred and Geraldine Karlsson donated €140,000 to the building, and we are very grateful for their generous support.”

There was also financial support from Tusla Waterford, a generous donation from another benefactor Ed Murphy and a leader funding grant to furnish the building.

The chairperson also thanked Wexford Local Development CEO Brian Kehoe and project officer Eileen Dake.

"We are so grateful to all of you for your immense contributions to the building project. All these combined efforts have resulted in the fact that today, I can announce that we will have the entire building paid for and free of debt by the end of this year.”

Tom Enright recalled that when he first climbed the outside steel stairs to the converted two-bedroom apartment in Clifford Street formerly used by WRC, he was taken aback at the lack of privacy and dignity for those using the service.

At the time, the Council was purchasing lands from a receiver to create a new access into St Mary’s GAA and to facilitate a new Women’s Refuge.

As WRC works closely with the Women’s Refuge he felt this would be an ideal location and he got the ball rolling on the project.

He met with Anthony Neville who indicated he would like to provide finance for a project the Council was involved in and Mr Enright suggested the Rape Crisis Centre, advising that instead of funding, he could build a new premises for them.

The building was delivered at a very low cost and after raising a loan with the help of former AIB regional director and board member John Cuddihy, there was still a shortfall of €140,000 to complete the project.

Mr Enright met Fred and Geraldine Karlsson in the County Hall one afternoon and asked if they would help. The couple contacted him that evening to confirm that they would be happy to send over a cheque.

The CEO paid tribute to WRC manager Clare Williams and her team saying: “You all do amazing work – work that can be challenging and no doubt difficult at times – but you help, support and give hope and a future to some of the most vulnerable and defenceless people in our community. Thank you for all you do.

"I am honoured and privileged that in a small way I was able to bring some great people together so that now you all have proper facilities to deliver your important services.”

Referrals to the WRC service have risen by over 200% in the past 10 years with a noticeable spike following the lifting of Covid restrictions, marked by a 60% increase in 2022 and a 50% rise in domestic violence referrals.

The service is core-funded by Tusla and the Department of Justice and over the past year has been generously supported by businessman Seamus Neville to help address the huge demand for counselling following Covid.

The countywide service now employs four adult counsellors and five adolescent counsellors. Currently, there are over 60 clients on a waiting list for counselling with more resources needed to meet the demand.

Wexford Race Crisis supports anyone who has been affected by sexual, domestic or gender-based violence. Services include one to one counselling for adults, a dedicated adolescent counselling service for young people, court accompaniment, aarda accompaniment, and a Consent & Sexual Violence Prevention Programme for teenagers.

Clients contact the centre to receive support in dealing with historical child sexual abuse, rape, sexual assault, on-line grooming, child sexual abuse and domestic violence. Support can be accessed by calling freephone 1800330033.