Kite surfer airlifted from Wexford beauty spot with serious injuries

The National Ambulance were forced to call for air assistance at a Co Wexford beauty spot this afternoon after a man suffered serious injuries following an accident while kitesurfing.

Not believed to be a local, the man was taking advantage of the perfect combination of sunshine and breezy conditions for a spot of kitesurfing at Our Lady’s Island Lake when he reportedly collided with some rocks at around 12.30 p.m., resulting in serious injuries.

An ambulance rushed to the scene and assessed the man at the lakeside. He is understood to have suffered multiple fractures and the decision was taken by the ambulance personnel at the scene to call on the Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter to transfer the man by air to University Hospital Waterford for further treatment.

His injuries are reported to be “non life-threatening” and it is hoped that he will eventually make a full recovery.