Kilmore Quay RNLI crew forced to leave Seafood Festival to assist in five-hour rescue of yacht off Wexford coast

RNLI volunteers based out of Rosslare and Kilmore Quay have once again been heralded for their life-saving intervention after coming to the aid of a yacht which was taking on water off the Wexford coast last week.

There were two people on board the vessel when the call went out for assistance on Thursday, with the Rosslare Harbour RNLI crew mobilising immediately just after 5 p.m. They were on scene by 5.30 p.m. with a Force 5 south westerly wind adding another element for consideration.

Having assessed the situation, two of the RNLI crew boarded the yacht with a bilge pump, which prevented further flooding aboard the vessel. A tow was established within ten minutes, but given the difficult weather conditions, it was decided that it would be safer to bring the yacht to Kilmore Quay harbour.

The Kilmore Quay RNLI crew were taking part in the opening of the annual Kilmore Quay Seafood festival at the time, but on the request of the Coast Guard, they leapt into action and launched their all-weather Tamar class lifeboat, arriving on scene at Carnsore Point shortly after 8 p.m.

The crews worked together to transfer the two to the second lifeboat, relieving the Rosslare crew. The Kilmore Quay crew managed to get the yacht back to the harbour just after 10 p.m. bringing an end to a near five hour ordeal.

Speaking following the call out, Deputy Launch Authority, Tony Kehoe, said: “I would like to commend both crews on the successful outcome which was down to the excellent cooperation and teamwork between all involved. I would also like to commend the crew of the yacht for raising the alarm when they did, ensuring we got to them in time. It is vital to have proper means of communication such as VHF radio when heading out to sea as they did.”

The Rosslare Harbour Crew involved in the call out were Coxswain Eamonn O’Rourke, mechanic Mick Nicholas, crew members: Dave McCusker, Paul McCormack, Conor Barry, Keith Morris and Peter Carr.

The Kilmore Quay RNLI lifeboat crew involved were Coxswain Aidan Bates, mechanic Philip Walsh, crew members: Sean Furlong, Michelle Hinchy, Mark Power, Tom Lambert and Michael Roche.