Kilmore Quay RNLI comes to the aid of anglers stranded off the Wexford coast

While most of us were relaxing and enjoying the reduced pace of a bank-holiday Monday morning, the volunteer crew of Kilmore Quay RNLI were getting suited and booted and heading out to assist nine anglers who had gotten into difficulty off the Wexford coast.

The charter boat on which the anglers were travelling had fouled its prop just east of the Saltee Islands and became stranded. Having been requested by the Coastguard, Coxswain Eugene Kehoe and his crew of six were quick to arrive at the station and immediately launched the Tamar class lifeboat, setting sail for the stricken vessel.

The crew arrived at the scene at around 10 a.m. and having checked that everybody on board was safe and well, a towline was quickly established and the charter boat was pulled back to the harbour, arriving at 10.43 a.m. Thankfully, weather and sea conditions were good at the time and the incident was resolved with minimal fuss.

The anglers involved were extremely grateful to the crew of Eugene Kehoe, Philip Walsh, Aidan Bates, Nigel Kehoe, Adam Kelly, Michelle Hinchy and Dean Roche for their prompt assistance.