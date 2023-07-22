Killeens Service Station in Wexford sold to Maxol in multi-million euro private deal

One of Wexford’s busiest service stations has been snapped up in a multi-million euro deal without ever being placed on the open market.

Killeens Service Station on the Newline Road which has been in the same family for over 30 years, has been purchased by the Maxol Group which took over the premises earlier this week.

The former Emo service station which includes a Mace store, a pharmacy and a separate equestrian shop and a coalyard will continue to be managed by the vendors Tony and Sarah Butler from Glynn, as licensees for Maxol

Killeens currently employs 38 people and all the existing services and staff will be retained. The forecourt has been newly branded and there are plans underway for a further €350,000 in branding and in the deli and off-licence within the store.

Wexford auctioneer John Keane confirmed that he was asked to market the property quietly. He had a few clients who were looking for a business of this nature and he eventually finalised a deal with Maxol.

Tony and Sarah Butler said the decision to sell came as they were revaluating their lives following a series of personal events – their first grandchild Darragh (3) was born during Covid, Sarah underwent surgery last September and Tony’s dad, Tom Butler Senior died.

“What really happened was I had a major operation and I was out of action for over six months. Tony’s father was ill and died at the end of May. And before all that, we had a beautiful little grandson. We decided to make a change and step back a little,” said Sarah who has been involved in the business for almost 30 years.

"We would like to thank John Keane – we had a lot going on at the time and he took over the whole process. He took a lot of the stress off us. I was still recuperating and Tony’s dad was ill and he was helping to look after him.”

The Kinsella/Butler family’s ownership of the business goes back to her enterprising uncle Ned Kinsella who ran it prior to 1997 when her parents Paddy and Cecily Kinsella took over, adding the equestrian shop and other units, with their daughter being actively involved.

Since that time, Sarah has seen the surrounding area develop from green fields into one of Wexford’s largest residential and retail zones, with further plans coming on stream, making Killeens a thriving and continuously-expanding commercial off-shoot of the town.

"When we first opened here, there was nothing across the road but fields. Then came Clonard Village and the Wexford Retail Park and more recently the Loreto secondary school. Our business had to grow to meet the increased demand.”

Sarah and Tony purchased the service station from Sarah’s parents in 2008 and developed the enterprise to include a popular delicatessen and off-licence, turning it into a successful retail hub.

"The biggest single asset we have had is the staff. I can’t say enough about them. We have five girls at present that we will be celebrating 20 years of service with this year.

“Our success is down to the staff. The biggest compliments we get from people are about our staff,” said Sarah whose own favourite involvement is still getting behind the counter and meeting people.

"That was one of the hardest things to consider in selling – if we sold it and walked away we would have felt we were leaving our family behind,” she said.

"We would like to reassure our customers that everything is staying the same. We are still here. Nothing has changed apart from the signs on the door. All the staff are staying.”

Tony added: “We are thrilled to be working with Maxol and to be part of the hugely successful family-owned Maxol business which has been in Ireland for over 102 years. It’s exciting to unveil a new look to our customers. There are further exciting plans and updates in the pipeline but we want to assure everyone that it is business as usual.”

The Wexford acquisition is part of a national multi-million euro investment plan by the Maxol Group across its entire network.

"It’s been a fantastic week at Maxol Killeens which is always busy and buzzing,” commented Maxol Group CEO Brian Donaldson.

"We are keen to continue to strengthen our presence in the Leinster area and this is an important part of our strategy to grow our network of service stations and to make Maxol a more convenience-led destination that delivers for the local community.

"We very much look forward to bringing our latest innovative forecourt model to the community of Killeens and surrounding area, led by the highly-respected Tony and Sarah.”

Maxol Killeens will be selling the company’s Rosa Coffee brand, becoming the second store in the country to offer the Rosa extended range which includes oat milk and iced coffee.