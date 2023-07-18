John Banville, Claire Keegan and Marina Carr included in Kilmore Quay’s Write by the Sea festival line-up

Pictured at the launch of the Write By The Sea Festival were Anne O’Brien, John Moran, Lucy Moore, Sylvia Kehoe, Sasha Wilson, Derek Burke, Dave Redfearn and Tatiana Grebeniuk. Photo: Mary Browne

Wexford’s boutique literary festival, Write by the Sea, has announced an exciting line-up for this year’s event in the fishing village of Kilmore Quay from September 22 to 24, which will feature celebrated writers including John Banville, Claire Keegan, Marina Carr, Maureen Gaffney, Aingeala Flannery, Stephen James Smith, Charlotte Mendelson and Yeva Skalietska.

The official opening will be hosted by award-winning poet and proud Wexford woman AM Cousins, opening the cover on a a weekend of readings, conversations, workshops and interviews with leading authors.

Aingeala Flannery, winner of the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year Award for her debut novel The Amusements, will talk to RTE’s Rick O’ Shea , while Benjamin Wood, heralded by the Sunday Times as Britain’s answer to Donna Tartt, will discuss his approach to the writer’s craft, expounding on the development of his most recent novel The Young Accomplice.

Distinguished psychologist, broadcaster and author Maureen Gaffney (Your One Wild and Precious Life, Flourishing) will talk to Jan Doran about the latest ground-breaking research for getting to grips with the passage of time.

with Enjoy a weekend of readings, conversations, workshops, and interviews with some of some of the most celebrated writers of today.

Write By the Sea keeps the events small and intimate, with plenty of opportunities to mingle, not just with fellow attendees, but with many of the writers and speakers too. A beautiful fresh seafood lunch, sourced by local fishing boats, is served each day and is included in the ticket price. (Non-fish-eaters, Vegans and Vegetarians are catered for with pleasure).

Booker-shortlisted Claire Keegan, the author of Small Things Like These, Foster and Walk the Blue Fields will launch her exquisite new short story So Late in the Day and will discuss her work with the poet and memoirist Sean Hewitt (All Down Darkness Wide).

Later in the weekend programme, Sean will discuss his poetry, writing practice and his latest book with Dr Richard Hayes of South East Technological University (SETU) while Mary O’ Donnell will launch a new book of poetry.

The Wexford-born Booker-winning novelist John Banville (The Sea, Singularities, The Book of Evidence) will meet up with the acclaimed writer, filmmaker and theatre director Alan Gilsenan for a lively conversation.

The Dublin-born poet, playwright, educator and spoken-word performer Stephen James Smith will incorporate readings of work by selected audience members into an energetic and collaborative performance.

Dr Howard Keeley of Georgia Southern University, facilitated by local historian Celestine Murphy, will give an illustrated talk on Wexford man, Dr Richard Nunn (1831 - 1910) while celebrated memoirists Helen MacDonald (H is for Hawk, Vesper Flights, Prophet), Suad Aldarra (I Don't Want To Talk About Home) and Arnold Thomas Fanning (Mind on Fire) will dive into a spirited discussion about personal story telling.

The award-winning novelist, journalist and gardening enthusiast, Charlotte Mendelson (The Exhibitionist, Rhapsody in Green, Almost English, When We Were Bad) will be interviewed by the Irish Times columnist, feature writer and co-producer of the Irish Times Women’s Podcast, Róisín Ingle.

Yeva Skalietska, author of The Sunday Times Book of the Year - You Don't Know What War Is, The Diary of a Young Girl from Ukraine - will join Wexford author Caroline Busher (The Ghosts of Magnificent Children, The Girl Who Ate the Stars) in conversation.

Hot on the heels of a six-week Abbey run of her latest play, Girl on an Altar, the award-winning playwright Marina Carr (Hecuba, Portia Coughlan, By the Bog of Cats) will read from a selection of her works and answer questions from the audience.

Co-authors Helen MacDonald (H is for Hawk, Vesper Flights) and Sin Blaché will join novelist Paraic O’Donnell (The Maker of Swans, House on Vesper Sands) to talk about writing as a team and about Prophet, their strikingly original tour-de-force novel.

There will also be short story readings from Fergus Cronin (Night Music), winner of the 2022 Maria Edgeworth prize for fiction, and novelist, dramatist and poet Órfhlaith Foyle (Three Houses in Rome), with poetry from Mary O’Donnell, Rosamund Taylor, Ben Mac Caoilte and Ronán P Berry.

Workshops will be held with acclaimed poet and novelist Mary O'Donnell, the writing coach Arnold Thomas Fanning, speaker and mentor Margaret O'Brien, the best-selling author and professional archivist, Andrew Hughes, and the and writer and filmmaker Geraldine Creed, while Crime writer Fiona Sherlock will lead a seminar on generating income from creative work.

For the festival finale, the renowned composer Bill Whelan (Riverdance, Dancing At Lughnasa) will be joined by music writer Jackie Hayden (My Boy, Love and Theft? Bob Dylan’s Celtic Odyssey) and musicians Zoë Conway and John Mc Intyre for am evening of music, story, and song.

“This is the seventh year of Write by the Sea and we’ve put together our most exciting and ambitious programme to date”, said festival chairperson, Sasha Wilson.

“We have a full schedule of events including master classes, workshops, poetry, panel discussions and readings by award-winning Irish and international authors. We’re also thrilled to be hosting two launches of incredible new work, and to be playing host to some celebrated Irish musicians and performers.”

A big attraction of Write By the Sea is that the events are kept small and intimate and offer a chance to mingle with many of the writers and speakers. A fresh seafood lunch, sourced by local fishing boats, is served each day and is included in the ticket price.

Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District of Rosslare, Cllr Jim Moore, said the area is very proud to support this unique event.

"Write By The Sea embodies the best of literary talent and community endeavours and is accessible to all. I congratulate the voluntary committee on this remarkable achievement which reaches far beyond our shores.”

District Manager, Nóirín Cummins said Wexford County Council and the Rosslare Municipal District are delighted to support such a wonderful literary festival.

“As you might say about a great novel, it is monumentally good, totally gripping with a host of fascinating characters”, she added.

A weekend pass costs €135 and includes lunch on Saturday and Sunday; Saturday and Sunday passes are €75 each, including lunch while workshops and master classes are separately ticketed at € €25 and €40.

Tickets are on sale at writebythesea.ie