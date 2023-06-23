Jarlath Glynn forged a ‘deep connection and affinity’ with people during 37 years with Wexford libraries

After 37 years of service, of assisting all those with a love of literature across Wexford, Jarlath Glynn has retired from the county library service.

During his career, Jarlath worked first at the old Wexford town library before a long tenure in Enniscorthy where, according to executive librarian Hazel Percival, he “developed a deep connection and affinity with the town and its people”.

“In both positions, and at the new Wexford Library where he worked in the last few years, Jarlath contributed much to both the workplace and the communities, groups and individuals he engaged with daily in the course of his work,” Hazel said. “Jarlath is a committed librarian, who has shown dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to his work in the public library over the years. Jarlath witnessed the library's evolution and growth, adapting to new technologies, embracing change, and always striving to provide the best possible service to library users in Co Wexford.”

Eileen Morrissey, Wexford County Librarian, thanked Jarlath, saying his “expertise, knowledge, and love of literature, history, genealogy and Wexford has touched the lives of countless individuals who have sought your guidance. On behalf of Wexford County Council, I congratulate you on your retirement, and we wish you good health, happiness, and many exciting adventures in the years ahead.”

In his time with the library service Jarlath conducted talks, walks, lectures, workshops, hosted radio programmes, welcomed world renowned authors to Wexford’s libraries, and moderated countless discussions and debates. Jarlath also played an integral role in numerous council historical projects, including the bicentenary of 1798, the council’s Decade of Commemorations 1916, and the Redmond exhibition programme and seminar.

As a historian Jarlath has written, contributed to and edited several publications. He is well known as an expert tour guide who for many years hosted tours of Wexford and county during Wexford Opera Festival.

Many of the current library staff team gathered with Jarlath at the Talbot Hotel to celebrate his lifetime work and contribution to Wexford Libraries and to wish him every success as he “embraces new adventures, creates cherished memories, and finds fulfilment with family, friends and community in all new endeavours.”