‘It’s very frustrating’ – insurance costs treble for Wexford Spiegelent festival

The owner of a Wexford events promotion company has spoken of his deep frustration at being forced to pay massive increases in insurance premiums over the past year.

Brian Byrne, proprietor of Lantern Events who organises the successful Wexford Spiegeltent Festival and Wexford on Ice skating rink, revealed that the spiralling cost of insurance cover for the company has trebled in 12 months, for no apparent reason.

"Overall, our insurance costs for everything we do – the Spiegeltent, ice rink, Wexford Winterland, Park Live and one-off gigs – have trebled, despite having an excellent claim history”, he said.

Last Christmas, the future of Wexford’s festive ice-skating rink on the quay front was threatened, after public liability cover sky-rocketed and insurance became difficult to obtain.

The increase was so prohibitive there was a fear that the popular activity would have to be cancelled.

It followed a huge sudden rise in the cost of insurance for ice rinks and most of the independent ice rinks in Ireland were unable to go ahead because of it.

"The premium we were quoted was 11 times what we paid the previous year”, Mr Byrne revealed.

Lantern managed to get cover at the eleventh hour, allowing the Wexford event to go ahead. “In the end, we managed to get quote we could live with but it was still a very substantial increase.”

He explained that Lantern deals with Irish brokers but all the underwriters for ice rinks appear to be in the UK and there seem to be a “reduced appetite” to cover events in the Republic of Ireland.

"The previous insurer who covered ice rinks in Ireland left the market during Covid and that had a big effect”, he said.

"There is an issue with insurance for all public events. Peter Aiken of Aitken Promotions recently commented on this issue , highlighting the vast difference in the cost of insurance in the UK and Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland”.

"In actual terms, the insurance to cover all our events, has trebled in the last 12 months”, Mr Byrne said, adding that for reasons of “commercial sensitivity” he did not wish to disclose the exact amount paid. “It’s a very very substantial amount of money”.

Asked if rising insurance costs are threatening the viability of the Wexford business which established the Spiegeltent Festival in 2012 and is now the Spiegeltent hiring agent in Ireland, he replied: "What I would say is we love organising events, we take pride in putting them on safely and that is shown by our excellent claims history.

"Every business is experiencing higher insurance costs and that is a challenge but we will always find a way to overcome those challenges and ensure that we are still in business.

"It is a source of frustration – you can understand when costs increase because of the Ukraine war or the price of oil – but it’s very frustrating to be incurring massive increases when you are doing everything right, doing everything the way it should be done in terms of safety and advance planning and you have an excellent claims history.

" It is difficult to see the reason for the increases. It is a source of annoyance that insurance costs continue to rise. We will continue to do our events, we will add new events and it won’t stop us from being in business but it is a source of frustration.”

Mr Byrne commented publicly for the first time on a recent Wexford Circuit Court case in which a woman who fractured her wrist in a fall during a Taylor Hudson concert at Wexford Spiegeltent Festival in October 2018, sued the company for personal injury compensation.

The claim was dismissed by Judge Alice Doyle who sympathised with the plaintiff on having suffered a “very nasty injury” but rejected her claim, describing it as an “unfortunate accident”.

Judge Doyle found there was no negligence on the part of the defendants who did everything they could to point out the step on which the plaintiff fell.

"It was an unfortunate accident and that is the height of it”, she said.

Mr Byrne said the company welcomed the opportunity during the court hearing to prove the company’s commitment to public safety. He told the Judge: “When events like this are involved, you are responsible for a lot of people. You are always trying to make sure everyone arrives safely, has a good time and leaves safely. You are always very conscious of the safety of people.”

"We were very pleased that the judge saw that and found in our favour”, he said.

"But insurance costs are continue to rise despite having a clean claims history.”