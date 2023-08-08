‘It’s like a disaster movie’ – Wexford scout among thousands evacuated from World Jamboree in South Korea
Wexford People
Having already borne the brunt of a monsoon which completely flooded their camp and an extreme heatwave which saw children collapsing and field hospitals “completely overrun”, a Wexford scout is among an Irish contingent of 222 that is currently being evacuated from the World Scouting Jamboree in South Korea, as a deadly typhoon which has already killed two people in Japan approaches their campsite.