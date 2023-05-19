International success can’t match joy of civic award for Wexford documentarian Michael Benson

In what can be considered a rare instance of a successful Wexford-Kilkenny alliance, local filmmaker Michael Benson is reflecting upon a two-year streak of success for his documentary film Pat Walsh – The Life and Legacy of an Irish Revolutionary. Commissioned by The Decade of Centenaries Fund and Kilkenny County Council, the film tells the story of the Irish Nationalist and member of the Kilkenny Volunteers who died on May 18, 1921 following an altercation at Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny.

The film, which was completed during the pandemic, has gone on to receive an incredible 45 awards and counting since release, including honours at the world-renowned Cannes International Cinema Festival, the New York Cinematography Awards, the Sweden Film Festival, as well as prizes in India, Germany, and beyond. Shot on location in Pat’s native Dunamaggin, the film contains interviews with, among others, the son of one of the Tipperary hurlers who played in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday and military historian Liam Scallan.

“I don’t know what it is about the film but it seems to have struck a chord with people for some reason,” said Michael. “For me it was a project which remains close to living history, Tony Nolan, whose dad was there on Bloody Sunday, is in his nineties, and it’s so important to document the lives of these people because when their relatives are gone, they’re gone.”

And while the film has gone on to receive international acclaim, it was an award received right on his doorstep which meant the most to Michael. Honoured by Wexford County Council with a civic award, Michael said being recognised by his own people was a little bit special.

“It’s one thing for the film to be honoured but when it’s for myself it’s different. It’s actually my second civic award, I received one many years ago for winning an U14 Féile hurling championship. It was great for my parents, they’re the ones who see all the pressure and problems that come with making something like this, and to be honoured in your own county, your own town, is great, especially for them.”

But what of the cross-county rivalry, what do the people of Kilkenny make of a Wexford man coming to commemorate their past? “The reception in Kilkenny has been great, I was invited to give the coronation at this year’s commemoration event there, I think it’s one of those rare occasions when Kilkenny and Wexford were involved in something where both could be considered winners.”

With plans to have a special Wexford premiere of the film later this year, Michael is now busily working on his next project, but he wished to pay tribute to all those who have helped him along the way on this and previous works.

“I want to thank everybody who has supported this project and all the projects I’ve been involved in over the years, without their help it wouldn’t be possible, a lot of effort goes into making it look like there’s no effort involved,” he said.