Inside the Wexford cottage which has gone from €67,000 fixer-upper to €320,000 modern family home

How Ballyregan Cottage looked when it was sold back in 2021.

When it was listed for sale a couple of years ago, this four-bed bungalow at Ballyregan, Killinick was described as being “in need of modernisation” and “an ideal restoration project”.

Those who purchased the property for €67,500 back in 2021 certainly saw its potential and carried out “a complete renovation with extensions and a new roof”. The results are pretty impressive. It’s transformed a pretty sorry looking traditional cottage into a modern home, within touching distance of the beautiful Wexford coastline, commanding a price of €320,000 and set to make it’s investors a tidy profit.

Ballyregan Cottage was originally built in the 1950s but was in desperate need of some TLC when it was purchased by the latest owners in 2021. In terms of flipping a property, they’ve done impressive work, with beautiful flooring, tiling and bathrooms built to exacting standards, along with striking fitted kitchen featuring a quartz countertop and a large island.

Outside, the property has views that extend across rolling agricultural fields and it also includes “a south-facing area ideal for an al fresco patio”.

The property is being offered for sale by Kehoe & Associates Wexford, who say it “would make a fine family home with all the freedom of the spectacular south Wexford coastline to enjoy. It could also be an idyllic holiday retreat away from the hustle and bustle of modern living”.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Kehoe & Associates Wexford.