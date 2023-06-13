Injured Wexford firefighter who has dedicated 21 years of his life to service gets just three days sick pay
Simon BourkeWexford People
As half of the country’s retained firefighters begin strike action this week one Wexford member of the service will join his colleagues on the picket line in the middle of his own enforced absence from the job. An injury outside of work has left Barry Smith (54) with his arm in a cast, with a lacerated tendon which doctors say will keep him out of action for approximately three months.