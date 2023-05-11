In photos – preview of graduate show by SETU art students in Wexford

One of the art installations in Yolk.

Final year students of the Fine Art honours degree course at the Wexford School of Art and Design in SETU, will host an exhibition of their work in Wexford Arts Centre from Friday, May 12 to Wednesday, May 31.

The group exhibition titled YOLK features artworks from nine students which explores social and environmental issues and the passing of time and will be officially opened at 6pm on Thursday, May 11, with refreshments provided by The Red Door Cafe.

The work is multi-disciplinary and incorporates traditional art materials and contemporary digital technologies including video, photography, installation, sculpture and painting, allowing the viewer to interact with the art processes and concepts adopted by these emerging artists as they embark on their professional careers.

YOLK is the culmination of four years of work produced individually and collectively by Ilaria Berardi, Clara Cleere, Chloe Fortune, Dermot Hatton, Cathal Looby, Seamus Lynch, Colette O’Byrne, Ellen O’Donnell and Nikoleta Slusarz.

The artists have produced bodies of work that express their own vision and place in the world and the role that art plays in enhancing our lives.

South East Technological University, Wexford offers art students a space to learn, create, make and develop, providing an environment in which they can reflect and represent experiences in society.

YOLK will run in the lower and upper galleries and mezzanine space of Wexford Arts Centre from May 12.