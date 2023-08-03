IKEA delivers good news for Wexford shoppers with new mobile pick-up point

For plenty of Wexford flat-pack enthusiasts, the journey up the M11 to IKEA in Dublin will be a familiar one. Well things are about to get a whole lot more convenient for Wexford shoppers as the Swedish home-furnishings company revealed some good news this morning (Thursday).

Wexford is to be among six new mobile pick-up points being put in place by IKEA in the coming weeks, meaning that you’ll be able to order all you need and have it delivered that bit closer to home, eliminating the stress of how best to load the car for the journey back down the motorway.

The new collection point will be located in Tesco car park on Distillery Road in Wexford town and collection will be free of charge for orders over €200. For orders less than that amount, a charge of €15 will apply.

Wexford is one of six new collection points announced by IKEA today, with Newcastle West in Limerick, Ballinasloe in Galway, Youghal in Cork, Tramore in Waterford and Clonmel in Tipperary. This roll-out follows a pilot run of three locations in Cork, Louth and Kildare, which opened in May.

When placing an order online, customers will go through the usual checkout option and select the collection service for their local Tesco. Following signage within the Tesco carparks, customers will arrive at a designated pick-up point at their chosen date and time and meet with a delivery driver who will hand their order over to them.

"Collaborating with Tesco Ireland to test-and-trial convenient, accessible, and affordable collection services across key locations in Ireland is a real source of pride for us,” said Martyn Allan, IKEA Market Manager in Ireland. “We’re also delighted to finally be able to provide a free delivery option for customers for orders over €200. This partnership acknowledges the dynamic nature of the retail industry and provides an opportunity to bring IKEA closer to more people."