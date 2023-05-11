IFTA honour just latest step in career which has seen Wexford sound designer work with Colm Meaney and Michael Flatley

A former student of St Peter’s College was celebrating this week after winning an IFTA for best sound design at Sunday night’s awards in Dublin’s Royal Convention Centre. Adrian Conway (34) scooped the award for his work on The Sparrow, a feature-length film written and directed by Michael Kinirons which has already won awards at film festivals in Galway and Valladolid in Spain.

The Sparrow, which is still currently on the festival circuit and has not yet screened in Irish cinemas, tells the story of a teenager who “lies about a death and struggles to face the consequences that unfold until his domineering father offers the possibility of forgiveness”. Adrian, who shared the IFTA with fellow sound engineers Aza Hand and Alan Scully, said the opportunity to work on the film came about through his former role at a Dublin-based production company.

“I was working with Egg Post production at the time and the job came along and myself and Aza were chosen to do it,” he says. “Our work took place after the film was shot, there’s various tasks involved, the main one would be effects editing, sound design, dialogue replace recording, and then I was also mix assistant for the final edit.”

But what was it about Adrian’s work that stood out, that made the judges sit back and take notice? In typically understated manner, the Wexford town native says it’s a matter of allowing each element of the sound to tell the film’s story.

“It’s about matching the premise of the film to the sound,” he says. “The effects sound design should tell the story of the film if you turn off the music and the dialogue, and vice versa, each element should be able to tell the same story by themselves.”

Since working on The Sparrow, Adrian has struck out on his own, setting up his own sound editing/design business and has worked with some big names and on some big projects in recent months.

“I started out 20 years ago doing sound design for my sister’s company Discovering Drama, then I went into college at the Institute of Art Design and Technology (IADT) and just worked at it until I got into the industry. I’m working on my own now, I set up last year and I’ve been flat out ever since. I just finished a docu-series with Colm Meaney and also worked on the Michael Flatley film Blackbird, that was a really fun film to work on.”

Previously nominated for an IFTA for his work onHere Are The Young Men, Adrian’s talents are now in high demand, yet when asked about potentially travelling to the States, conquering Hollywood, he says he is happy to work within our own burgeoning film industry.

“Hopefully this award will open a couple of doors for me now but I’ll just keep going as I always do either way. I’m happy enough to stay working in Ireland, to be part of a growing industry here which I think is becoming something special.”

Adrian wished to thank his parents, siblings, partner Ana, and Aza Hand, Colm Mulcahy, and Katie O’Mahoney for their help and support throughout his career to date.