‘I would be honoured’ – Wexford football manager set to line out as Mayor

Wexford football manager Cllr John Hegarty is set to become Mayor of Wexford when the annual election returns to its traditional venue of Wexford Arts Centre on Monday, June 26.

As outgoing Mayor, Maura Bell declared this week that she has “thoroughly enjoyed” the experience of serving as first citizen, the spotlight is now on Cllr Hegarty who has said he would be “honoured” to wear the chains.

"To serve as Mayor is one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that don’t present themselves too often and I would be absolutely honoured to do it. Anything that I take on I give 100% to and I would be doing the same here”, he said.

The Fine Gael councillor who is deputy principal of the CBS secondary school in Wexford, is set to become the next Mayor of Wexford, in accordance with an agreement that the first five councillors elected in 2019, should serve as Mayor during the five-year Wexford Borough District Council term which ends in 2024.

Cllrs George Lawlor (Labour), Leonard Kelly (Independent), Garry Laffan (Fianna Fail) and Maura Bell (Labour) have already served in the position and Cllr Hegarty who finished in second place in the polls, has yet to don the mayoral robes.

Following the local elections in 2019, a mayoral pact was put in place, which Cllr Hegarty was not involved in.

That pact collapsed in 2020 after Cllr Kelly changed his mind and turned away from the agreement that he had signed up to with Cllrs Lawlor, Bell and Laffan the previous year.

Cllr Kelly said it didn’t sit right with him and he felt it would be fairer for the first five candidates past the post to get a turn as Mayor.