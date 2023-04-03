Huge shark washed up on Wexford coast has marine experts puzzled – ‘This one was as big as they get’

While Co Wexford’s beaches are no strangers to visitors, marine ecology experts were shocked to find an unexpected one had found itself on the sandy shores of Kilmore Quay over the weekend.

The remains of a huge smalltooth tiger shark, which measured 4.3m (14ft) in length, were discovered washed up on the quiet Wexford beach – a first for the island of Ireland and possibly only the second recorded instance of this species turning up this far north.

The discovery was initially made by Swiss tourists who were staying in the seaside village. Having searched the web they came across the contact details of Assistant Professor Nicholas Payne from Trinity College in Dublin, whose curiosity was instantly sparked.

“As soon as we got that photo with the head and the teeth, we knew we had to get down there right away and that this could be something very important,” he said. “We were really surprised to see it. It’s the first time we’ve seen a shark of this species in Ireland. In fact, just a few weeks ago a much smaller one washed up near Plymouth in the UK and we were really surprised by that. It had never been seen before there either."

"Previous records only show sharks like this turning up around the Bay of Biscay area. But then in the space of two weeks, we’ve seen two instances of them turning up much further north in England and in Kilmore Quay. It’s really unusual to see them turn up in an area they’ve never been seen before, so we’re keen to find out what happened.”

The smalltooth tiger shark is considered a deep water species and is generally discovered in tropical and warm temperate waters. It’s quite a rare species and very little is known of its biology and behaviour, which makes this Wexford discovery all the more fascinating.

"The size of this one was amazing,” Dr Payne said. “It’s about as big as they get really. We took lots of samples and we’ll look at toxicology reports etc to see if it could have ingested something and we’ll look for signs of viruses and that type of thing to see if we can determine what may have caused its death.

“This would not be a very heavily studied species of shark. We can learn a lot about its general biology from this too – what it was eating and that type of thing. We’re shark nerds, unashamedly so, and we get very excited by opportunities like this. While it’s a bit sad to see a dead animal, we also have to see it as an opportunity to learn as much as we can about them.

"If, for example, it’s established that it’s an unnatural death, we could look to do some things differently and help to feed conservation work.”

Photos of the huge shark show an impressive set of teeth, but Dr Payne says there’s probably no major cause for concern for the sea swimmers of Wexford.

"It does have what I would call a pretty gnarly mouth,” he laughs. “It’s sort of unique and one of the first things we look at to identify them. I don’t think there’s a single recorded incident where they’ve bitten a human though. Largely speaking, they’re not an aggressive species towards humans.

"Having said that you wouldn’t typically expect to see them swimming in around the Forty Foot or near the beaches of Wexford. Generally, these sharks tend to stick to deep water.”