Huge act announced for Wexford Spigeltent Festival return

There was a huge announcement for The Wexford Spiegeltent Festival on Tuesday morning as the organisers confirmed the return of a firm favourite.

Having firmly taken their place in the pantheon of legendary nights under the big top, followed by a huge sold-out outdoor show at Park Live in 2022, Lantern Events have confirmed that The Coronas are to return to The Spiegeltent this year for another special evening on October 27.

Coming fresh off a sold-out hometown show in Fairview Park Dublin, they’ve also just announced a special guest slot with Bruce Springsteen in Hyde Park, London, where they’ll perform to around 65,000 people.

By comparison, The Spiegeltent will be an altogether more intimate affair as they get set to rip through their back catalogue of hits as well as material from their latest offering Time Stopped.

A rapid sell-out is once again anticipated and tickets, priced at €49.50, are due to go on sale on Thursday (August 31) at 10 a.m. from wexfordspiegeltent.com or from the festival box office on Rowe Street.