Housing advocacy group picket Wexford Women’s Refuge as women and children are asked to leave

Chairperson of Wexford Women's Refuge says that space needs to be freed up for a waiting list of women fleeing domestic violence

Members of a local housing advocacy group and homeless charity picketed Wexford Women’s Refuge on Tuesday afternoon, after three women and five children who were staying there were asked to leave.

Liaising with the women involved, Wexford People Helping People (WPHP) claim that the women were told to pack their things into boxes and present at the reception of Wexford County Council to be assigned emergency accommodation elsewhere.

WPHP founder Claire Malone says that at least one of the women involved had already re-located from another town and moved her children into a school locally.

"We shouldn’t be seeing kids moved from one town to the next,” she said. “They've resettled in school here and if they leave the refuge and present at Wexford County Council, they will inevitably be sent to New Ross or Gorey because there’s no other emergency accommodation in Wexford town.

However, the Chairperson of the Board of Wexford Women’s Refuge, Vicky Barron, expressed her disappointment at WPHP’s protest outside of their building, labelling it “unhelpful” and also took exception at the term “eviction” being used.

"Wexford People Helping People don’t have the full story here,” she said. “As Chair, I’m aware of the basic circumstances and I know that staff are following procedure.

"We provide emergency crisis accommodation and that comes with a certain time limit. The length of time the service has been provided in this instance has been significantly extended already.

"We have a waiting list of other women and children who are in dire need of accommodation as they are fleeing domestic violence. We are not a homeless shelter. We do our best for all of our clients, but they would have been aware all along the length of time for which we could provide a service. We’re reluctant to finish that service, but we have to finish.”

Speaking at the protest on Tuesday, Claire Malone said children should not be the ones to suffer because of “a failure of government policy”.

"Children shouldn’t have to suffer as a result of a failure of government policy,” said Claire. “All we’re asking is that Wexford Women's Refuge grant us a stay on the eviction for a couple of weeks to give us time to try and sort something for these women locally and prevent them having to move their children to a different town again.”

Gardaí were reportedly called to the refuge where a stand-off had ensued and two of the women had refused to leave with their children.

"I hope the women are stubborn enough to stand their ground,” Ms Malone said. “More importantly, I hope Wexford Women’s Refuge see sense and grant a stay on the eviction. In the meantime, we’ll be doing everything we can to help move them out somewhere.”

In response, Ms Barron was critical of the protest and felt that it was not in anyone’s best interests.

"The protest is not right in my view,” she said. “We advocate very hard for our clients and try to support everybody as best we can. To portray us as evicting people onto the streets is extremely unfair. Everybody is working their backsides off to sort things for our clients. A protest won’t get things sorted here, it will be work on the part of our staff.”

“It's not an eviction, it’s the end of our part in the crisis management. We’re following our own policies in that regard.”

Fellow board member at Wexford Women’s Refuge and Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor said that while it is a “very sad and difficult situation”, Wexford Women's Refuge was not in a position to provide anything other than short-term emergency accommodation.

"Wexford Women’s Refuge has a waiting list,” he said. “There are women looking to flee potentially life-threatening situations that have nowhere to go in Wexford currently. Once people enter the refuge, there simply has to be an exit strategy. We cannot have people in situ for almost a year once the original mission statement has been completed.”

Cllr Lawlor says that Wexford County Council’s homeless section is aware of the situation and is “working with those involved”.

"It's a very sad and difficult situation, but unfortunately the women’s refuge needs to have accommodation available for those fleeing domestic violence. We can’t have a situation where emergency accommodation becomes full-time accommodation. The refuge is not permanent or even semi-permanent accommodation.

“The council is currently working to secure accommodation for those involved.”

Cllr Lawlor said that this situation was symptomatic of wider issues with a lack of accommodation across the county and the country.

"All of this is the result of a chronic lack of emergency accommodation and accommodation full-stop,” he said. "This is not the fault of the women involved. Nor is it the refuge or the council’s fault. But as a women’s refuge, our first primary care has to be fore those fleeing domestic violence.”