Home of elderly Wexford couple may yet be saved but minister warns ‘more houses will be lost’ to coastal erosion
Simon BourkeWexford People
The long battle to save the home of an elderly couple living in Ballyhealy, Co Wexford has taken another twist following a visit from Minister of State with special responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan TD. The house in question belongs to Willie and Lal Pierce, both of whom are in their 80s, and is under immediate threat due to coastal erosion in the area.