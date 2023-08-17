Hold My Drink podcast to take over the Wexford Spigeltent for one night only

Hold My Drink Live will take to The Wexford Spiegeltent Festival on October 26

The Wexford Spiegeltent is set to be turned pink this year as duo Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly take their award-winning, chart-topping ‘Hold My Drink’ podcast to this year’s festival.

The live show promises audience dilemmas, surprise celebrity guests, and podcast favourites like ‘Secrets from the Stalls’, ‘Sip or Skip’, ‘Blind Date Live’ and much more.

Hold My Drink saw a meteoric rise to the top of the Irish podcast charts within hours of its debut in October of 2021 and it’s gone on to be nominated for the Irish Podcast Awards and Listener’s Choice awards, as well as winning Best Podcast at the Stellar InstaStar Awards last year.

The pair have since enjoyed sold-out runs at Dublin’s Liberty Hall and Vicar Street and they are now looking forward to taking things before a Wexford audience as they take the podcast outside of the capital for the first time at The Wexford Spiegeltent Festival on October 26.

Featuring all the goss on life, relationships, love, break-ups and much more, Charleen and Ellie speak of their own experiences as well as answering listeners dilemmas.

"We’re so excited to take the podcast on the road for the first time and can’t wait to meet our listeners in Cork and Wexford,” Ellie said. “Hold My Drink is more than just a podcast to us. It's a platform where we get to be our authentic selves, sharing stories, laughter, and even touching on the deeper aspects of life.”

Tickets for the show are on sale from Friday, August 18 at 9 a.m. from wexfordspiegeltent.com.